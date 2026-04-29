History, causes and consequences

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What is junk status?

Credit rating agencies and credit ratings

Credit ratings

Moody’s

Investment grade (10 tiers)

Speculative grade (Junk status) (11 tiers)

S&P

Investment grade (10 tiers)

Speculative grade (Junk status) (12 tiers)

Fitch

Investment grade (10 tiers)

Speculative grade (Junk status) (13 tiers)

South Africa’s junk status history (1994 – 2026)

Fitch

Moody’s

Standard & Poor’s

Reasons why the credit agencies downgraded South Africa to different levels of speculative grade, also called junk status

Standard & Poor’s

have ‘put policy continuity at risk,’ strengthening the possibility that ‘economic growth and fiscal outcomes could suffer.’

‘could delay fiscal and structural reforms.’

November 22, 2017 (Credit rating: BB, with stable outlook)

April 29, 2026 (Credit rating: BB-, with stable outlook)

Fitch

April 7, 2017 (Credit rating: BB+, with stable outlook)

April 3, 2026 (Credit rating: BB, with a negative outlook)

Moody’s

March 27, 2026 (Credit rating Ba1, with a negative outlook)

Structurally weak growth .

. Constrained capacity to stimulate the economy.

to stimulate the economy. The inevitable rise in government debt over the medium term.

over the medium term. Unreliable electricity supply .

. Persistent weak business confidence .

. Investment as well as long-standing structural labour market rigidities.

Some consequences of South Africa’s junk status

Junk status in a not so normal year

The performance of the ZAR against the US dollar since the Moody’s downgrade

On Friday, March 27 , the day of the Moody’s downgrade, one US dollar was worth R17.635. On the next Monday, March 30 , the ZAR devaluated to R17.933, a devaluation of about 30 cents.

, the day of the downgrade, one US dollar was worth R17.635. On the next Monday, , the ZAR devaluated to R17.933, a devaluation of about 30 cents. A week later, 3 April , when Fitch cut the country a further notch down, one greenback cost R19.052. The next Monday ( April 6 ), one dollar cost R18.685, an improvement of 37 cents ! This was an indication that the downgrade was already priced in.

, when cut the country a further notch down, one greenback cost R19.052. The next Monday ( ), one dollar cost R18.685, ! This was an indication that the downgrade was already priced in. 189 bought one US dollar on April 29 , the day S&P downgraded the nation further into junk status. The following day, one dollar was worth R18.555, a devaluation of about 36 cents.

, the day downgraded the nation further into junk status. The following day, one dollar was worth R18.555, a devaluation of about 36 cents. The ZAR reached its lowest level ever against the US dollar on April 23, R19.113. A devaluation of R5.10 since the beginning of the year. However, as of noon October 6, one US dollar was worth R16.614, still R2.60 down from R14.012 on January 2, but an improvement of R1.02 since March 27 .

the US dollar on April 23, R19.113. A devaluation of R5.10 since the beginning of the year. However, as of noon October 6, one US dollar was worth R16.614, still R2.60 down from R14.012 on January 2, but . Inflation since March 2026

Consequences for the government

How the government will contain the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown and restore the country’s economy

and The changing of labour laws that constrain job creation.

that constrain job creation. Reducing the shocking unemployment rate .

. The government’s ability to get rid of corruption .

. The desire and ability to separate party politics and government policy .

. The ability to implement structural reforms that would enhance economic growth .

. Solving the numerous problems at Eskom , reducing load shedding to an absolute minimum.

, reducing to an absolute minimum. Privatising state-owned enterprises (SOEs) , or, where necessary, liquidating them.

, or, where necessary, liquidating them. Implementing fiscal reforms to contain and reduce expenditure.

Government bonds

Frequently Asked Questions

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[caption id="attachment_21807" align="aligncenter" width="800"]Junk Status explained[/caption]In layman’s terms,is a term that refers to theof a country or entity below an investment grade as defined by a. Junk status is also referred to asorCredit rating agencies are companies that assess the financial strength andof, inter alia, corporations, companies, and countries. Put differently, the agencies rate a borrower’s ability to pay back debt by making. There are: Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s), Fitch Ratings (Fitch), and S&P Global Ratings (S&P), also known as Standard & Poor’s. Combined, these three agencies assignThe credit rating agencies assign apertaining to borrowers with regard to a financial obligation or particular debt, such as government bonds. With regard to countries, ratings are referred to as. Credit ratings are, nor do they guarantee that default will not happen. Credit agencies rate, inter alia, a country’sand its. This article focuses on the long-term global (foreign) debt ratings, also called. Usually, a credit rating is supplemented with an outlook, such as positive, stable, or negative. Aimplies that a rating may be raised, while ameans that a rating may be cut. Aindicates that a rating is likely to stay the same for the time being. Basically, the rating scales forof the agencies are divided intoand). Each section comprises different tiers (levels) of risk.The highest investment grade level ofis Aaa, followed by Aa1, Aa2, Aa3, A1, A2,. According to Moody’s, the ‘obligations rated A are judged to be upper-medium grade and are subject to low credit risk.’ The, are categorised as follows: ‘Obligations rated Baa are judged to be medium grade and subject to moderate credit risk and as such may possess certain speculative characteristics, which is described as: ‘Extremely strong capacity to meet financial commitments.’, followed by Ba2, Ba3. Ba ratings are explained as follows by the agency: ‘Obligations rated Ba are judged to be speculative and are subject to substantial credit risk.’ The Ba ratings are followed by B1, B2, B3, Caa1, Caa2, Caa3, Ca, and C as the lowest level, 21 levels down from the top investment grade level.’s highest credit rating is AAA, followed by AA+, AA, AA-, A+, A, A-. The, are described as follows: ‘Adequate capacity to meet financial commitments, but more subject to adverse economic conditions.’The, withand BB- following. S&P’s description for BB-ratings is: ‘Less vulnerable in the near-term but faces major ongoing uncertainties to adverse business, financial and economic conditions.’ The BB ratings are followed by B+, B, B-, CCC+, CCC, CCC-, CC, C, and D. The D rating is 22 levels down from S&P’s top investment grade tier.’s highest credit rating is AAA, followed by AA+, AA, AA-, A+, A, A-. The agency’swith the following description: ‘BBB ratings indicate that expectations of default are currently low. The capacity for payment of financial commitments is considered adequate, but adverse business or economic conditions are more likely to impair this capacity.’, followed byand BB-. Fitch categorises its BB ratings as follows: ‘BB ratings indicate an elevated vulnerability to default risk, particularly in the advent of adverse changes in economic conditions over time; however, financial flexibility exists that supports the servicing of financial commitments.’ The BB ratings are followed by B+, B, B-, CCC+, CCC, CCC-, CC, C, RD, and D. The D rating is 23 levels down from Fitch’s top investment grade level.South Africa enteredonwhen Moody’s downgraded the country to, joining S&P and Fitch in this regard. The following is a shortsince 1994 up to 29 April 2026.upgraded South Africa to the) on. Before this upgrade, the country was rated at the highest two levels of junks status, respectivelyandsince September 1994. The credit agency, with a stable outlook, on. South Africa was, almost 17 years. To be exact, a period of. The highest rating was, the agency’s. As of October 2026, South Africa’sis, the second highest tier of junk status and. This is the lowest rating since September 1994., every rating, taking the outlooks into account, was a downgrade. As of April 2026,Thefor the past 26 years was, the agency’s. This was the. Although at different levels and with different outlooks, the country waswith Moody’s, almost 25 years and 6 months - exactly. When the country was downgraded to theon, it was the first time in the history of the new South Africa that Moody’s downgraded it to junk status. Ironically, 27 March was also the day the, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, started in South Africa. Ba1 isand the highest level of junk status according to the Moody’s credit ratings. Moody’s downgraded the RSA almost 3 years after S&P and Fitch have done so in April 2017.upgraded South Africa to the) on. Before this upgrade, the country was rated at the highest two levels of junk status, respectivelyandsince October 1994. The credit agency, with a negative outlook, on. Thefor the past 26 years was, the agency’s, with different outlooks. Although at different rating levels, accompanied with different outlooks, the country was, more than 17 years. To be exact, a period of. As of October 2026, South Africa’sis BB- with a stable, the lowest rating since October 1994 and. S&P was the. Although, only 4 days before Fitch., every rating, with the consideration of the outlooks, was a downgrade. As of April 2026,April 3, 2017 (Credit rating: BB+, with negative outlook) One of the agency’s main concerns was the late-nightby the former president, Jacob Zuma, on Friday, March 31. Minister of Finance, Pravin Gordhan, and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas, were both ousted.that ‘divisions in the ANC-led government’ and ANC ’party divisions’:The agency further mentioned that businesses may adopt an approach to ‘withhold investment decisions that would otherwise have supported economic growth.’ Furthermore, ‘the country’s ‘longstanding skills shortage and adverse terms of trade’ are also reasons for the weak pace of economic growth, stating it ‘remains a ratings weakness.’ Moreover, the country is, according to S&P.S&P was, citing: ‘… economic decisions in recent years have largely focused on the distribution - rather than the growth of - national income. As a consequence, South Africa’s economy has stagnated and external competitiveness has eroded.’ According to S&P, the country’s real per capitaover 2015 - 2018. Other concerns mentioned by S&P were theof the government, high level of, rising, and massive, such as Eskom.S&P cited the: ‘The Covid-19 health crisis will create additional and even more substantial headwinds to GDP growth,’ S&P analysts mentioned and estimated that the country’sFitch also stated that, saying it ‘will weaken standards of governance and public finances.’ The agency was also concerned that ‘the reshuffle is likely to undermine, if not reverse, progress in state owned enterprises’ governance…’ and thatFitch cited, inter alia, the following reasons: ‘… the lack of a clear path towards government stabilisation as well as the Covid-19 shock on public finances and growth.’Moody’s cited the, among others,on the country’s economic growth:Moody’s expected that the country’swill increase in the 2026 fiscal year to around. It estimated that the nation’swill increase from 69% of GDP at the end of fiscal 2019 toin the 2026 fiscal year, inclusive of the. The agency also said the ‘unprecedented deterioration’ caused by thewill worsen the country’s economic and fiscal challenges.Before the, 2026 could be described as a normal year. As normal as a year can be in South Africa. The coronavirus, and the subsequent lockdown, locally and globally, have changed many things, also the way to consider the. The Covid-19 crisis has overshadowed the Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch downgrades, compelling investors to not only look at the credit ratings, but also at, some of them unprecedented, implemented by the country to mitigate impact of the pandemic and lockdown. Normally,of a downgrade is that, causing borrowing costs to rise, which makes. Conversely, to lessen the impact of the lockdown on the economy, thehas cut its repo rate by 300 basis points to 3.5% so far in 2026 in an.’ During normal times it is expected that a downgrade to junk status will causeand a. However, these are not normal times, as the following data will proof:Looking at the, it is clear that the effect of the lockdown has decimated the influence of the junk status ratings. For example: The country’swas 4.1% in March, 3.1% in April,, 2.2% in June, 3.2% in July, and 3.1% in August,In response to the Moody’s downgrade,said that ‘the decision by Moody’s could not have come at a worse time’, mentioning that the country ‘is seized with containing the outbreak of the coronavirus.’ However, the National Treasury affirmed that ‘the government remains committed to implementing structural economic reforms to address the weak economic growth, constrained fiscus and the ailing state-owned companies.’, Tito Mboweni,after a further junk status downgrade by Fitch on April 3, 2026, saying that ‘government continues to prioritise and implement measures to improve economic growth and setting government finances on a sustainable trajectory.’ Mboweni, National Treasury, and the government shareand to address and rectify the issues that caused the credit agencies to downgrade the country to junk status. The saying, ‘,’ is so true for this time in the country’s financial crisis.South Africa was removed from the, prompting many overseas investment funds that track the index, and those funds that are only permitted to invest in investment grade bonds, to. A massive outflow of funds was predicted, and, indeed, huge outflows occurred, but not to the amount that was expected. However, due to their, government bonds are still in great demand. For instance, as of October 6, thehas a 9.570% yield.A 'non-investment grade speculative'.Junk status territory for S.A. was entered into on March 27 2026.A weak economy and an unreliable power sector.Yes, due to their outstanding yields.It is possible once the pandemic is under control.