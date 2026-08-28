Johnson & Johnson Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Johnson & Johnson price forecast signals a cautious stance as charts and historical graph data show a modest pullback, even though long-term growth remains intact. The price today in dollars is $265.77, leaving traders to weigh buy or sell decisions against the ticker symbol JNJ and the latest data. For investors scanning for sale opportunities, the dividend payout profile and any preferred shares structure can matter, especially when comparing cost and growth expectations. If you want to know how to buy online, a standard trading account at a regulated broker is the usual route, and the current trading setup suggests patience until the graph confirms a cleaner prediction. The near-term trading tone is constructive rather than aggressive, with no strong signal to chase the move on today’s price action.

Johnson & Johnson Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $265.77 Previous Close $265.77 Day's Range $263.83 – $268.45 Opening Price $268.45 Volume 7124917 shares Daily Change -4.23 (-1.57%) 52-Week High $276.47 52-Week Low $173.33 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Johnson & Johnson Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $265.77, reflecting a daily change of -4.23 (-1.57%). Day's Range $263.83 – $268.45, indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $173.33 – $276.47, showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 7124917 against 7578457, pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -1.57%, highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Johnson & Johnson Limited Forecast Insights

The live move is mildly negative, and the share sits near the upper end of its 52-week band, which keeps the technical picture balanced rather than broken. A trade back above $268.45 would strengthen the near-term setup, while weakness toward the low $260s would suggest momentum is fading. With price still well above the 52-week low, the broader structure remains constructive. The next session likely hinges on whether buyers can absorb the afternoon selloff and reclaim opening levels.

FAQ on Johnson & Johnson Shares

Q1: What are Johnson & Johnson shares?

Answer: Johnson & Johnson shares represent ownership in the company traded on the NYSE under JNJ. Based on today’s data, the price per share is $265.77, and the move of -1.57% shows a softer session, though no extra valuation metrics are included in this feed.

Q2: How can I buy Johnson & Johnson shares?

Answer: To buy JNJ shares, use a regulated brokerage, fund a trading account, and place an order using the ticker symbol JNJ on the NYSE. Today’s price per share is $265.77, so your purchase cost depends on order size, fees, and whether you use a market or limit order.

Q3: What affects the price of Johnson & Johnson shares?

Answer: The price today in dollars is shaped by trading volume, market sentiment, sector news, and broader risk appetite. With JNJ at $265.77 after a -1.57% daily change, the current move suggests sellers had a modest edge, but the share remains near its yearly high.

Q4: Does Johnson & Johnson pay dividends?

Answer: Johnson & Johnson is widely followed for its dividend profile, but this feed does not include the payout amount. If you want the exact dividend rate or schedule, check the company’s filings or your brokerage’s quote page before you buy or hold the shares.

Q5: How can I track my Johnson & Johnson shares and dividends?

Answer: Track your shares through your brokerage account, which should show position details, trade history, and any dividend credits. For JNJ, the live data shows a $265.77 price and 7,124,917 shares traded today, while dividend specifics should be confirmed through filings or your broker.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Johnson & Johnson share price?

Answer: The latest factors visible in the feed are the -4.23 point decline, the day’s range of $263.83 to $268.45, and volume below the 90-day average. Those figures suggest today’s trading was active but not extreme, with pressure easing into the close.

Q7: Is Johnson & Johnson a good share to buy?

Answer: Based strictly on today’s data, JNJ looks technically stable but not especially cheap near $265.77 because it’s close to the 52-week high of $276.47. That means investors may prefer to buy on weakness or wait for a cleaner setup rather than chase strength.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Johnson & Johnson shares today?

Answer: Today’s data does not give a strong breakout signal. The share is down 1.57% and closed near the middle-upper part of its yearly range, so buying today may suit long-term investors more than short-term traders. A limit order can help control cost.

Q9: How much does one Johnson & Johnson share cost?

Answer: One Johnson & Johnson share costs $265.77 today. That price per share reflects the latest NYSE data, with the stock opening at $268.45 and trading between $263.83 and $268.45 during the session. Brokerage fees may add to the final purchase cost.

Q10: How to sell Johnson & Johnson shares?

Answer: To sell JNJ shares, log into your trading account, select the position, and enter a market or limit sell order on the NYSE. With the share at $265.77 and volume at 7,124,917, liquidity appears adequate for normal trading and sale execution.

How to Buy Johnson & Johnson Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker JNJ, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Johnson & Johnson Actionable Financial Advice

Given Johnson & Johnson's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $173.33 and $276.47. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.