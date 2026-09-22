Overall, OCBC Securities offers tight spreads starting from 0.9 pips. There is no indication on the broker’s website whether any fees are charged on deposits or withdrawals. OCBC has an overall rating of 7/10.

?️ Regulated and trusted by the MAS. ?️ 1020 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders. ??

OCBC Securities Spider Chart

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Pro and cons

✔️ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated through SGX-Stand SGX-DT in Singapore No MT4 platform Demo account available No Swap-free accounts Educational and research tools Multiple account types

Overview

According to research in South Africa, OCBC is an English company founded in 1986 with headquarters in Singapore.

OCBC is an English company founded in 1986 with headquarters in Singapore. OCBC is part of the company OCBC Securities Private Limited, which is a subsidiary of the Singaporean OCBC Bank.

The group offers multiple types of banking and other financial services, including leveraged trading in forex.

The company is one of the leading securities and futures brokerage firms in Singapore, providing full brokerage services for securities, derivatives, and leveraged foreign exchange trading for customers in Asia.

It provides its own in-house trading platform to execute trades in listed products, futures, and foreign exchange contracts in one single account.

Featured Offered

All-in-one digital banking: Open accounts, transfer money, pay bills, and manage cards entirely online without visiting a branch.

Investment & wealth tools: Access unit trusts, bonds, and other investment options with tools to track and grow your portfolio.

Secure & convenient access: Biometric login, real-time alerts, and strong encryption for safe, anytime banking via mobile or web.

OCBC Securities Safety and Security

OCBC has been in operation for many years and is registered and regulated by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) and the Singapore Exchange Derivatives Trading Limited (SGX-DT).

Being part of OCBC Securities, which also includes a bank, the broker abides by all the rules and regulations required by a financial bank. It keeps client funds in accounts separate from the broker’s account, and it has insurance in place should the broker run into trouble

Advanced system protection: Uses encryption (SSL), firewalls, routers, and intrusion detection systems to secure transactions and prevent unauthorised access. Fraud monitoring & risk detection: AI and security systems continuously monitor accounts to detect suspicious or fraudulent activity early. User security controls & best practices: Features like passwords, OTPs, auto logoff, and security guidelines help users protect their accounts and prevent scams.

How does iOCBC keep my account secure?

iOCBC uses strong security measures like SSL encryption, firewalls, and authentication tools (e.g., passwords and OTPs) to protect your data and transactions from unauthorised access.

What should I do to keep my iOCBC account safe?

You should keep your login details confidential, avoid using public or unsecured devices, update your software regularly, and report any suspicious activity immediately.

OCBC Securities at a Glance

Broker's Name iOCBC 📍 Headquartered Singapore 📅 Year Founded 1986 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities SGX-ST and SGX-DT 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade Not indicated ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:35 💰 Minimum Deposit $1 000/R16 000 💳 Deposit Options Bank Wire Transfer, cheques, cash, TT 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank Wire Transfer 💻 Platform Types iOCBC platform 📱 OS Compatibility Desktop, Android, iPhone, iPad, Web 📈 Tradable assets offered 35 currency pairs, 500 CFDs, 2 metals, and one energy source 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English 👥 Customer Support Languages English 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/7 👉 Open account 👉 Click Here

Customer Review

Mixed to negative user experience: Some users report issues like app glitches, login problems, and slow or inconvenient processes (e.g., needing physical verification or delays in transactions). Security appreciated but sometimes inconvenient: While strong security features are valued, some customers feel they can be overly strict or disruptive, affecting usability

Customers Ratings

OCBC Securities Accounts types

Basic Trading (Cash) Account

Entry-level account for trading stocks, ETFs, and bonds using your own funds across global markets

Share Financing Account

Leverage your trades by borrowing funds using cash or shares as collateral to increase buying power

Securities Borrowing Account

Trade foreign exchange (currencies) with leverage (up to ~20x) across global FX markets

Leveraged FX Account

Trade foreign exchange (currencies) with leverage (up to ~20x) across global FX markets

Futures Account

Enables trading of futures and options contracts for commodities, indices, and more

Equities Plus Account

Integrated account combining banking and trading features for convenient investing and portfolio management

Which iOCBC account type is best for beginners?

The Basic Trading (Cash) Account is ideal for beginners since it uses your own funds (no leverage), making it simpler and lower risk compared to margin or leveraged accounts.

What is the difference between cash and leveraged accounts in iOCBC?

Cash accounts (like Basic Trading) require full payment upfront, while leveraged accounts (e.g., Share Financing or Leveraged FX) allow you to borrow funds to trade larger positions, but they carry higher risk due to potential losses and interest costs.

OCBC Securities Market instruments

Wide product range: Offers instruments across money markets, capital markets, foreign exchange, and derivatives to meet diverse client needs.

Fixed income products: Includes bonds, treasury bills, and structured notes for income generation and capital preservation.

Foreign exchange instruments: Provide spot, forward, and swap contracts to manage currency risk and facilitate global trade.

Derivatives and hedging tools: Options, futures, and swaps help clients hedge against interest rate, currency, and commodity risks.

Liquidity and funding solutions: Short-term instruments like commercial paper and interbank lending support liquidity management for institutions.

What types of market instruments does ICBC offer?

ICBC provides a broad range of instruments, including foreign exchange products, fixed income securities (like bonds and treasury bills), derivatives (options, futures, swaps), and money market instruments for short-term funding and liquidity management.

Who can use ICBC’s market instruments?

These instruments are primarily designed for corporate clients, financial institutions, and high-net-worth investors looking to manage risk, optimize returns, or support international trade and investment activities.

OCBC Securities Trading platforms

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Advanced trading platform: MT4 provides a user-friendly interface for trading forex and other financial instruments with real-time market data. Technical analysis tools: Includes customizable charts, indicators, and automated trading via Expert Advisors (EAs). Efficient order execution: Supports multiple order types with fast execution, helping traders respond quickly to market movements. Risk management features: Offers stop-loss, take-profit, and margin monitoring tools to help manage trading risk effectively.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Multi-asset trading platform: MT5 supports trading across forex, stocks, commodities, and futures from a single, integrated system. Enhanced analytics: Offers advanced charting tools, more timeframes, and a wider range of technical indicators than MT4. Improved execution & depth of market: Features faster processing, additional order types, and Depth of Market (DOM) for better price visibility. Built-in automation & tools: Includes algorithmic trading, strategy testing, and an economic calendar for informed decision-making.

What trading platforms does ICBC offer?

ICBC typically provides access to platforms like MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), which support trading in forex and other financial instruments with advanced analytical tools.

Are ICBC trading platforms suitable for beginners?

Yes, ICBC trading platforms are designed to accommodate both beginners and experienced traders, offering user-friendly interfaces, demo accounts, educational resources, and advanced features for professional trading strategies.

OCBC Securities Deposit and Withdrawal

Multiple service channels: Deposits and withdrawals can be made via bank branches, ATMs, mobile banking, and online banking platforms. High flexibility: Current deposit accounts allow customers to deposit and withdraw funds anytime without fixed terms. Digital and cardless options: ICBC supports QR code and cardless withdrawals through mobile banking for convenient, contactless transactions. Cash and electronic transactions: Funds can be deposited or withdrawn using cash, bank cards, or electronic transfers, depending on the account type. Limits and conditions apply: Daily withdrawal limits, minimum amounts, and advance notice (for certain deposits) may be required based on product type and channel.

How long do OCBC deposits and withdrawals take?

Deposits via local bank transfer or bill payment typically take up to 1–2 business days, while telegraphic transfers may take up to 3 business days to be credited. Withdrawals can be instant (e.g., ATM), but certain transactions—such as foreign currency withdrawals—may require advance notice (e.g., 2 business days) and processing time.

Are there any conditions or fees for withdrawals?

Yes, OCBC may charge service fees for certain withdrawals (e.g., telegraphic transfers or special requests), and withdrawals are subject to available funds and bank approval procedures. Additionally, some deposits (like cheques or transfers) must be fully cleared before funds can be withdrawn.

OCBC Securities vs InvestLite vs HFTrading – A Comparison

🔎 Broker 🥇 iOCBC 🥈 InvestLite 🥉 HFTrading 💰 Minimum Deposit $1 000/R16 000 $250/R4 000 $250/R4 000 📝 Sign-Up Bonus – – – ➕ Max. Leverage 1:35 1:500 1:400 💵 Currency Pairs 35 - – 🚀 Open an Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Education

Before starting to trade, potential clients of iOCBC should avail themselves of all possible information and trading skills needed to be successful in the world of forex and commodity trading.

iOCBC offers educational material that includes a series of beginner-level and intermediate-level seminars to help you grow in your investment journey.

Traders can also catch up on seminars and events that were held in the past through a variety of webcasts.

In addition, there is a trading glossary, a telephone deals glossary, trading examples, a FAQ section, and more.

Conclusion OCBC is regulated through Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) and the Singapore Exchange Derivatives Trading Limited (SGX-DT) and offers good trading conditions for retail clients. It does not offer the popular and preferred MT4 platform, but its own in-house one through a choice between multiple accounts to suit everyone’s specific needs. Good educational and research support is given.

Disclaimer

Trading in securities requires an in-depth knowledge of the markets, trading techniques, and strategies. In attempting to profit through trading in securities, you must compete with professional, licensed traders employed by securities companies. You should have the appropriate experience before engaging in the trading of securities.

Trading in securities, futures, and/or leveraged foreign exchange and borrowing to finance the trading of securities can be very risky. You should be prepared to lose all of the funds used for trading in securities.

You should not fund your securities trading activities with retirement savings, emergency funds, or funds set aside for purposes such as education or home ownership.

Potential traders should first acquaint themselves with all these associated risks and seek advice from an independent financial advisor, according to research in South Africa.

Frequently asked questions

What is OCBC Securities?

OCBC Securities is a brokerage arm of OCBC Bank providing investors access to equities, ETFs, bonds, and derivatives across multiple markets. It offers trading platforms, research tools, and investment services tailored for both beginner and experienced investors seeking diversified portfolios.

How do I open an OCBC Securities account?

To open an OCBC Securities account, you must complete an online application, submit identification documents, and link a funding account. Approval typically depends on compliance checks. Once activated, you can deposit funds and begin trading through its digital platforms immediately.

What fees does OCBC Securities charge?

OCBC Securities charges brokerage commissions, clearing fees, and exchange-related costs depending on the market traded. Additional charges may include custody fees and currency conversion spreads. Understanding the fee structure is important to manage trading costs and optimize investment returns effectively.

Which markets can I trade with OCBC Securities?

OCBC Securities provides access to global markets, including Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, and other major exchanges. This allows investors to diversify geographically, trade international stocks, and participate in different economic cycles while managing risk through broader portfolio allocation strategies.

Is OCBC Securities safe and regulated?

OCBC Securities operates under strict regulatory oversight in Singapore and is backed by OCBC Bank, a well-established financial institution. Client funds are handled under regulatory safeguards, offering trust, transparency, and operational stability for investors using its brokerage services globally today.

Does OCBC Securities offer mobile trading?

OCBC Securities offers mobile trading through its applications, enabling users to monitor markets, execute trades, and manage portfolios on the go. The platform provides real-time data, charting tools, and secure login features, supporting convenient and responsive trading experiences anytime, anywhere.

Is there a minimum deposit required?

OCBC Securities does not require a minimum deposit, but funding requirements depend on the account and the market traded. Investors should ensure sufficient capital to meet trade sizes, margin requirements, and fees while maintaining flexibility for portfolio management and risk control.

What educational tools does OCBC Securities provide?

OCBC Securities provides research reports, market insights, and educational resources to help investors make informed decisions. These tools include analyst coverage, economic updates, and trading guides, supporting both beginners learning fundamentals and experienced traders refining strategies and improving market timing.

How do I withdraw funds from OCBC Securities?

To withdraw funds from OCBC Securities, you transfer balances to your linked bank account through the platform. Processing times vary depending on settlement cycles and procedures, so investors should plan withdrawals to ensure liquidity and avoid disruptions in trading activities.

Is OCBC Securities suitable for beginners?

OCBC Securities is suitable for beginners due to its user-friendly platforms, research support, and backing by a reputable bank. However, investors should understand fees, risks, and market dynamics before trading, ensuring they build knowledge gradually and apply disciplined investment strategies.