Intuitive Surgical Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Intuitive Surgical Inc performance charts and historical graph data track notable long-term growth, supporting an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars sits at $367.07 per share. Whether scanning for sale listings to execute a buy or sell action, ordinary investors can weigh the acquisition cost against any ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For beginners wondering how to buy via the ticker symbol ISRG, opening an online trading account with an approved brokerage handles the entire trading lifecycle instantly.

Intuitive Surgical Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $367.07 Previous Close $367.07 Day's Range $366.9 – $372.31 Opening Price $369.61 Volume 1657081 shares Daily Change -3.35 (-0.9%) 52-Week High $603.88 52-Week Low $328.57

Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Intuitive Surgical Inc Key Highlights

Metric Details Current Price $367.07 — reflecting a daily change of -3.35 (-0.9%). Day's Range $366.9 – $372.31 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $328.57 – $603.88 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 1657081 against 3040828 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -0.9% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Intuitive Surgical Inc Limited Forecast Insights

Bearish Outlook: The current -0.9% move places Intuitive Surgical Inc at $367.07, near its 52-week low of $328.57. This positions it within a potential decline toward key support levels, influenced by today's trading volume and momentum signals.

FAQ on Intuitive Surgical Inc Shares

Q1: What are Intuitive Surgical Inc shares?

Answer: Intuitive Surgical Inc shares represent equity in the company, traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ISRG.

Q2: How can I buy Intuitive Surgical Inc shares?

Answer: You can buy Intuitive Surgical Inc shares by opening a trading account with a brokerage, transferring funds, and placing an order for ISRG shares.

Q3: What affects the price of Intuitive Surgical Inc shares?

Answer: Intuitive Surgical Inc share price is affected by market demand, trading volume, broader economic conditions, and company performance.

Q4: Does Intuitive Surgical Inc pay dividends?

Answer: Intuitive Surgical Inc does not have a specific dividend amount listed currently; investors should check company filings or contact their brokerage for detailed dividend information.

Q5: How can I track my Intuitive Surgical Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track your shares and dividends through brokerage accounts, financial news portals, and monitoring stock tickers like ISRG.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Intuitive Surgical Inc share price?

Answer: Intuitive Surgical Inc's share price is influenced by its current price level ($367.07), trading volume (1657081), daily price changes, and broader economic conditions.

Q7: Is Intuitive Surgical Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: Whether Intuitive Surgical Inc is a good buy depends on your investment strategy and market analysis, with its current price reflecting a downtrend today.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Intuitive Surgical Inc shares today?

Answer: The decision to buy should consider today's price movement, which shows a decline, indicating market uncertainties.

Q9: How much does one Intuitive Surgical Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $367.07.

Q10: How to sell Intuitive Surgical Inc shares?

Answer: Intuitive Surgical Inc shares can be sold through your brokerage account by placing a sell order for ISRG at your chosen price level.

How to Buy Intuitive Surgical Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker ISRG, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Intuitive Surgical Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Intuitive Surgical Inc's current performance, investors should SELL the shares if prices move BELOW the key technical levels near $328.57 and $603.88. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.