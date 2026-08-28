Intuit Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Intuit Inc performance charts and historical graph data track notable long-term growth, supporting an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars sits at $348 per share. Whether scanning for sale listings to execute a buy or sell action, ordinary investors can weigh the acquisition cost against any ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For beginners wondering how to buy via the ticker symbol INTU, opening an online trading account with an approved brokerage handles the entire trading lifecycle instantly.

Intuit Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Intuit Inc (INTU) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $348 Previous Close $348 Day's Range $335 – $355.5 Opening Price $353.54 Volume 4689001 shares Daily Change 2.12 (0.61%) 52-Week High $705.08 52-Week Low $252.84

Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Intuit Inc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $348 — reflecting a daily change of 2.12 (0.61%). Day's Range $335 – $355.5 — indicating a wide intraday band. 52-Week Range $252.84 – $705.08 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 4689001 against 4708441 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum 0.61% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Intuit Inc Limited Forecast Insights

With Intuit Inc's price of $348 sitting closer to its 52-week low of $252.84 than its high of $705.08, the prevailing trend hints at a bullish outlook if momentum holds steady. Short-term potential suggests a move toward higher resistance levels, contingent on broader market support.

FAQ on Intuit Inc Shares

Q1: What are Intuit Inc shares?

Answer: Intuit Inc shares represent ownership in the company, symbolized by its ticker, INTU, on the NASDAQ exchange.

Q2: How can I buy Intuit Inc shares?

Answer: To buy Intuit Inc shares, you can open a trading account with platforms like Fidelity or Robinhood, verify your identity, and use the ticker INTU to place an order.

Q3: What affects the price of Intuit Inc shares?

Answer: The share price of Intuit Inc is influenced by broader market trends, trading volumes, historical price data, and company performance metrics.

Q4: Does Intuit Inc pay dividends?

Answer: While specific dividends aren't detailed in our data, potential investors should consult brokerage resources or company financial statements for payout details.

Q5: How can I track my Intuit Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track your shares and potential dividends using trusted online trading accounts that provide real-time data and alerts for updates.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Intuit Inc share price?

Answer: Intuit Inc's share price is impacted by trading volumes, day-to-day pricing fluctuations, and macroeconomic pressures.

Q7: Is Intuit Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: With a current price of $348 and moderate market movement, investors should consider their individual strategies and potential returns.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Intuit Inc shares today?

Answer: Given today's price and recent performance trends, potential buyers should assess market conditions to decide if now aligns with their investment goals.

Q9: How much does one Intuit Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $348.

Q10: How to sell Intuit Inc shares?

Answer: To sell shares, log into your trading account, select your Intuit Inc shares, and choose the sell option at your desired price or market rate.

How to Buy Intuit Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker INTU, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Intuit Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Intuit Inc's current performance, investors should hold the shares if prices move below the key technical levels near $252.84 and $705.08. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.