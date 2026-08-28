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Intuit, Inc.

 NASDAQ: INTU
$358.06 ▲ +10.06 (+2.89%) EOD prices · Last updated: 8/28/2026 12:00:00 AM
Open
$347.82
Prev close
$348.00
Day range
345.25 – 358.43
Volume
4,100,824
52-wk range
$252.84 – $705.08
Industry
52-Week High
$705.08
52-Week Low
$252.84
Volume
4,100,824
Prev Close
$348.00
Price performance
7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Key statistics
Open$347.82
Prev close$348.00
Volume4,100,824
52-wk high$705.08
52-wk low$252.84
52-week range
$252.84 $705.08
$358.06
Price overview
ExchangeNASDAQ
Open$347.82
Previous close$348.00
Day range345.25 – 358.43
Volume4,100,824
Change ▲ +10.06 (+2.89%)
52-week high$705.08
52-week low$252.84

Intuit Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Intuit Inc performance charts and historical graph data track notable long-term growth, supporting an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars sits at $348 per share. Whether scanning for sale listings to execute a buy or sell action, ordinary investors can weigh the acquisition cost against any ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For beginners wondering how to buy via the ticker symbol INTU, opening an online trading account with an approved brokerage handles the entire trading lifecycle instantly.

Intuit Inc Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerIntuit Inc (INTU)
ExchangeNASDAQ
CurrencyUSD ($)
Current Price$348
Previous Close$348
Day's Range$335 – $355.5
Opening Price$353.54
Volume4689001 shares
Daily Change2.12 (0.61%)
52-Week High$705.08
52-Week Low$252.84

Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Intuit Inc Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price$348 — reflecting a daily change of 2.12 (0.61%).
Day's Range$335 – $355.5 — indicating a wide intraday band.
52-Week Range$252.84 – $705.08 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range.
Volume vs 90-Day Average4689001 against 4708441 — pointing to below average trading activity.
Momentum0.61% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Intuit Inc Limited Forecast Insights

With Intuit Inc's price of $348 sitting closer to its 52-week low of $252.84 than its high of $705.08, the prevailing trend hints at a bullish outlook if momentum holds steady. Short-term potential suggests a move toward higher resistance levels, contingent on broader market support.

FAQ on Intuit Inc Shares

Q1: What are Intuit Inc shares?
Answer: Intuit Inc shares represent ownership in the company, symbolized by its ticker, INTU, on the NASDAQ exchange.

Q2: How can I buy Intuit Inc shares?
Answer: To buy Intuit Inc shares, you can open a trading account with platforms like Fidelity or Robinhood, verify your identity, and use the ticker INTU to place an order.

Q3: What affects the price of Intuit Inc shares?
Answer: The share price of Intuit Inc is influenced by broader market trends, trading volumes, historical price data, and company performance metrics.

Q4: Does Intuit Inc pay dividends?
Answer: While specific dividends aren't detailed in our data, potential investors should consult brokerage resources or company financial statements for payout details.

Q5: How can I track my Intuit Inc shares and dividends?
Answer: You can track your shares and potential dividends using trusted online trading accounts that provide real-time data and alerts for updates.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Intuit Inc share price?
Answer: Intuit Inc's share price is impacted by trading volumes, day-to-day pricing fluctuations, and macroeconomic pressures.

Q7: Is Intuit Inc a good share to buy?
Answer: With a current price of $348 and moderate market movement, investors should consider their individual strategies and potential returns.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Intuit Inc shares today?
Answer: Given today's price and recent performance trends, potential buyers should assess market conditions to decide if now aligns with their investment goals.

Q9: How much does one Intuit Inc share cost?
Answer: The price per share today is $348.

Q10: How to sell Intuit Inc shares?
Answer: To sell shares, log into your trading account, select your Intuit Inc shares, and choose the sell option at your desired price or market rate.

How to Buy Intuit Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker INTU, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Intuit Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Intuit Inc's current performance, investors should hold the shares if prices move below the key technical levels near $252.84 and $705.08. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Intuit Shares
  • INTU Stock Price, Quote & Chart | INTUIT INC (NASDAQ:INTU)

    INTU Stock Price, Quote & Chart | INTUIT INC (NASDAQ:INTU)

    View the latest INTU stock price, quote, charts, performance, and key statistics for INTUIT INC. intraday data, after-hours moves, and quick analysis on ChartMill.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Average Recommendation of

    Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

    Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Is Intuit Inc. (INTU) A stock that could 10x by 2030 Amid Restructuring and TurboTax Hit?

    Is Intuit Inc. (INTU) A stock that could 10x by 2030 Amid Restructuring and TurboTax Hit?

    Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is one of the stocks that could 10x by 2030. On May 26, Mizuho reiterated an Outperform rating on Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) but cut the price target to $500 from $600. The significant price target cut is in response to Intuit lowering its annual revenue forecast for TurboTax, its tax filing software. […]

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Is OpenAI Coming for Intuit Next?

    Is OpenAI Coming for Intuit Next?

    The ChatGPT maker just rolled out a personal finance tool. But its relationship with the financial software company is more tangled than a simple rivalry.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) Presents a Strong Value Opportunity with Top-Tier Valuation and Profitability Ratings

    Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) Presents a Strong Value Opportunity with Top-Tier Valuation and Profitability Ratings

    Value investing remains a proven strategy, and Intuit (INTU) appears attractively priced with strong fundamentals. This analysis covers INTU's valuation, profitability, health, and growth metrics from ChartMill's "Decent Value" screen.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Should You Sell?

    Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Should You Sell?

    Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Hits New 12-Month Low - Here's What Happened

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Here’s How Intuit (INTU) is Overcoming the Fears of AI Disruption

    Here’s How Intuit (INTU) is Overcoming the Fears of AI Disruption

    Auxier Asset Management, an investment advisory firm, released its first quarter 2026 investor letter. A copy of the letter is available to download here. Following a robust start to the year, the market was impacted by the Strait of Hormuz crisis. Concerns over AI disruption, excessive stock-based compensation, and high valuations caused the technology sector […]

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Director Vasant Prabhu Acquires 500 Shares

    Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Director Vasant Prabhu Acquires 500 Shares

    Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) Director Vasant Prabhu purchased 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $541,992.50. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Jim Cramer Disagrees With Intuit’s (INTU) Share Price Movement

    Jim Cramer Disagrees With Intuit’s (INTU) Share Price Movement

    We recently published Jim Cramer Shared Latest Take On Mega Quantum Computing Investment & Discussed These 13 Stocks. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is one of the stocks discussed by Jim Cramer. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is a financial services software provider. Its shares are down by 57% over the past year and by 49% year-to-date. The firm […]

    Updated on: 01/06/2026