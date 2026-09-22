What is interest?

The cost for the right of borrowing money from a financial institution or somebody else.

from a financial institution or somebody else. The amount an account holder or depositor earns for keeping money in an account with a bank, such as a savings or deposit account, enabling the bank to lend money to others.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What is the interest rate?

Types of interest

Simple interest

Some applications of simple interest

Government bonds

Vehicle loans

Compound interest

Year Amount for interest calculation Compound interest at 7% p.a. Amount owing Comparison: Simple interest at 7% p.a. 1 R1 000 000 R70 000 R1 070 000 R70 000 2 R1 070 000 R74 900 R 1 144 900 R70 000 3 R1 144 900 R80 143 R1 225 043 R70 000 4 R 1 225 043 R85 753 R1 310 796 R70 000 5 R1 310 796 R91 756 R1 402 552 R70 000

Some applications of compound interest

Deposit accounts

Credit card accounts

Annual percentage rate (APR)

The dynamics of interest rates in South Africa

The prescribed rate of interest

Repo rate

Bank interest rates

Interest rates governed by the National Credit Act

Recommended brokers

[caption id="attachment_21806" align="aligncenter" width="800"]What is interest?[/caption]Simply put,is theof using or borrowing the money of someone else. Interest refers to two related but different concepts about the, namely:Interest is calculated as a, also referred to as theor, of the loan. The interest rate is typically quoted as an annual rate, thepaid to investors and depositors and charged to borrowers. However, interest can also be calculated for periods that are longer or shorter than a year, such as a quarter. When a borrower is regarded to be, the borrower will usually be charged a, and vice versa., also referred to as, is when the interest cost is calculated on the principal (original amount) of a loan over a particular period of time. The principal amount does not change during the term of the loan. It is the simplest method of calculating interest and does not allow for the effect of compounding. Therefore, it is also known as. Thesimple interest is:where P = principal amount, r = interest rate, and t = number of a specific period of time, such as a year or month.. For instance, if the interest is indicated as a per annum (yearly) rate, then the number of periods of time must also be expressed in years. For example, if the yearly interest rate is 7% and the time period is 60 months, then the period will be indicated as 5 years in the calculation. Likewise, if the interest rate is indicated as 10% per year, but a quarterly interest rate is required, then the quarterly interest rate is 2.5% (10% divided by 4).: An individual borrows R1 000 000 from a financial institution at a simple interest rate of 7% per year for a period of 5 years. This will translate into anof R70 000 (R1 000 000 x .07). After 5 years, the borrower would have paid R350 000 interest (R1 000 000 x .07 x 5). For the calculation of the interest, theby dividing it by 100.Typically, government bonds pay simple interest in the form ofVehicle loans aremonthly, meaning part of the monthly installment is allocated to pay the outstanding monthly balance of the loan and the. As the outstanding balance declines, the monthly interest payable reduces. There is no compounding effect on the interest itself, as it is always considered as paid in full for the specific month., one of the Founding Fathers of the USA, describedas follows: ‘Money makes money. And the money that money makes, makes money.’ Compound interest, also called, is applied when interest is charged monthly on the principal amount as well as the accumulated interest from the previous periods. For: An individual borrows R1 000 000 from a bank at a compound interest rate of 7% per annum for a period of 5 years.Compound interest = R402 552; simple interest = R350 000. Aover the five- year period.Typically, banks pay compound interest on deposit accounts,and enabling themselves to obtain money to lend to clients.In addition to, banks charge compound interest on credit card accounts.Theis thethat a borrower must pay on a loan, or that an individual receives on a deposit account. Put differently, APR of a loan is the total amount of interest payable each year,. Thebecause it includes the interest rate plus any, such as an admin fee and the loan processing fee, involved in procuring a loan. It is an effective and usefulwhen comparing loans. APR is applicable to, inter alia,, andThe prescribed rate of interest is governed by the(55/1975). Changes in the rate is published in the. Theis thethat a credit provider may charge with regard to interest-bearing debt. It is applicable to all debts unless a different rate is set by law, by trade custom or by agreement between the parties involved. The prescribed rate changes when thechanges the, becoming effective from the first day of the second month following the month of the announcement of the new repo rate. As from September 1, 2026, the prescribed interest rate is 7% per annum.The repo rate, short for, is the interest rate at which the SARB is willing to extend. The current (October 2026) repo rate is 7% per year. The SARB uses the repo rate to implement, protecting the ZAR’s value, controlling inflation, and helping to stabilise the economy. The Reserve Bank has cut the repo rate from 10% to 7% since the start of the Covid-19-lockdown in March 2026.Normally, banks add 3.5% to the SARB’s repo rate to determine theat which they charge clients for borrowing money from them. Basically, the. Depending on a, the prime rate is kept the same or adjusted up or down. As of October 2026, the prime rate is 7%.The prescribed rate of interest can be avoided by credit providers by agreeing to a, subject to other applicable laws such as the(43/2005).of the Credit Act limits the amount of interest that can be charged. Regulation 42(1) is amended from time to time to adjust the maximum interest rate limits applicable to different credit types. Typically, the interest rates charged on debts such asand, are classified under this type of interest rates.