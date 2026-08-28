Illinois Tool Works Inc. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Illinois Tool Works Inc. price forecast remains anchored to the latest price today in dollars, with charts and historical graph signals showing restrained momentum rather than a decisive trend. The data points to a cautious buy or sell debate, especially as the ticker symbol ITW trades near the middle of its yearly range. For investors reviewing cost, dividend, and payout details, preferred shares are not the focus here; the ordinary shares are for sale through standard online brokerage platforms. If you want to understand how to buy, compare the live data, watch the graph for growth confirmation, and place trading orders from a funded trading account. The current price today in dollars is $281.67.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $281.67 Previous Close $281.67 Day's Range $279.25 – $283.38 Opening Price $283.3 Volume 808945 shares Daily Change -3.84 (-1.34%) 52-Week High $303.15 52-Week Low $238.82 Data Timestamp Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Illinois Tool Works Inc. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $281.67 — reflecting a daily change of -3.84 (-1.34%). Day's Range $279.25 – $283.38 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $238.82 – $303.15 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 808945 against 1251066 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -1.34% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. Limited Forecast Insights

The live setup is neutral to mildly cautious. A 1.34% decline with a close near the session midpoint suggests intraday sellers had some control, but the share remains well above the 52-week low and still below the year high. A move through resistance near $283.38 could improve the short-term tape, while repeated failures there may keep the price range-bound.

On the downside, if support around the low-$279 area gives way, traders may look for a deeper retracement toward the lower end of the yearly range. On balance, the data supports a measured stance rather than an aggressive prediction.

FAQ on Illinois Tool Works Inc. Shares

Q1: What are Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares?

Answer: Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares are equity units in a NYSE-listed industrial company. The current price per share is $281.67, and today’s trading shows a -1.34% move with moderate volume. They represent ownership in the business, not a guaranteed return.

Q2: How can I buy Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares?

Answer: You can purchase ITW through a brokerage that offers NYSE access. Open a trading account, fund it, search the ticker symbol ITW, and place an order. The live price today is $281.67, so your execution may differ slightly depending on order type.

Q3: What affects the price of Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by market demand, industrial sector sentiment, volume, and broader economic conditions. Today’s range of $279.25 to $283.38 and the -1.34% daily change show active but contained trading, with the price still below the 52-week high.

Q4: Does Illinois Tool Works Inc. pay dividends?

Answer: Dividend information is not included in the live feed here, so I can’t confirm the payout amount from this data alone. Investors should check the company’s filings or their broker for the current dividend policy before making a purchase or planning income trades.

Q5: How can I track my Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track ITW through your brokerage dashboard or portfolio app. It will show price, volume, and performance data such as today’s $281.67 level and -1.34% move. For dividend tracking, review account statements and company notices, especially if you rely on income.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Illinois Tool Works Inc. share price?

Answer: The main factors visible in today’s data are the decline to $281.67, below-average volume of 808945 shares, and the position within the 52-week range. Those signals suggest investors are waiting for stronger catalysts before pushing the stock decisively higher or lower.

Q7: Is Illinois Tool Works Inc. a good share to buy?

Answer: It may suit investors looking for a steady industrial name, but today’s data is not strongly bullish. The share is above its 52-week low yet still off the high, and momentum is negative. A buy decision depends on your risk tolerance and time horizon.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares today?

Answer: Based strictly on today’s tape, the case is mixed. The price today in dollars is $281.67, just under the opening level of $283.3 and down 1.34%. That suggests patience may be reasonable unless you want a gradual entry.

Q9: How much does one Illinois Tool Works Inc. share cost?

Answer: One Illinois Tool Works Inc. share costs $281.67 today. That is the reported current price per share on the NYSE. The session also shows a day’s range of $279.25 to $283.38, so execution could land near either boundary.

Q10: How to sell Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares?

Answer: To sell, log in to your brokerage account, find ITW, and enter a sell order for the shares you want to trade. You can choose market or limit pricing. With volume at 808945 shares today, liquidity appears adequate for routine execution.

How to Buy Illinois Tool Works Inc. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker ITW, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Illinois Tool Works Inc.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $238.82 and $303.15. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.