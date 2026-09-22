IC Sign Up Bonus is not offered as a welcome bonus for new traders. IC does not offer any additional bonuses, promotions, or rewards to prospective, new, or existing traders.

Does IC offer a sign-up bonus in South Africa?

IC does not currently advertise a standard sign-up or no-deposit bonus for South African traders on its public global website.

New clients can open a live account and access the broker’s available trading conditions, but they should not assume that a welcome bonus is included unless a promotion appears in their secure client area or is confirmed directly by IC. Bonus availability may depend on the client’s country, account type and promotional period.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Are IC bonuses available to every South African trader?

No. Any IC promotion may have eligibility rules, deposit requirements, trading-volume conditions and withdrawal restrictions.

South African traders should read the full promotion terms before depositing and confirm which IC legal entity will hold their account. Clients using the global IC website are generally served by Raw Trading Ltd, which is regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority rather than South Africa’s FSCA.

IC Sign-Up Bonus - key points, quick overview:

Overview IC Trust Score IC Sign up Bonus Affiliate Program Features How to open an IC Affiliate Account IC at a Glance IC Customer Reviews Pros and Cons Conclusion Frequently Asked Questions

Overview

Ultra-Fast Execution & Deep Liquidity: IC provides lightning-fast trade execution and institutional-grade liquidity, making it ideal for scalping, high-frequency trading, and EA users, especially valuable for precision-driven South African traders.

Advanced, Flexible Platforms: Offer MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader, fully equipped with powerful charting, automation tools, and multi-device compatibility, designed to support all trading styles and experience levels.

Raw Spreads from 0.0 Pips with No Hidden Fees: Traders benefit from highly competitive pricing, transparent fee structures, and spreads starting at 0.0 pips, allowing cost-efficient trading without compromise.

Why do more traders choose IC?

Traders consistently choose IC because it offers an exceptionally seamless and professional trading experience. Its ultra-tight raw spreads, often starting at 0.0 pips, combined with lightning-fast order execution, appeal to scalpers and algorithmic traders. The broker’s No Dealing Desk (NDD) model ensures transparency and fairness, with no requotes or price manipulation.

IC Trust Score

IC Sign up Bonus

IC does not offer a traditional sign-up bonus due to regulatory restrictions.

However, traders can access bonus-like benefits such as cashback rebates, commission discounts, and referral rewards through affiliate partners.

These incentives are typically volume-based and designed to reduce trading costs rather than provide free capital.

Promotions and Bonuses

IC offers a deposit bonus promotion that provides traders with extra non-withdrawable trading credit, including a 100% bonus on the first qualifying deposit and a 50% bonus on additional deposits.

The bonus increases available trading margin and market exposure while allowing traders to withdraw any profits generated through eligible trading activity, subject to the broker’s promotional terms and conditions.

IC Partners

The IC Partners program is a comprehensive affiliate and introducing broker (IB) system that allows individuals and businesses to earn commissions by referring traders.

Partners generate income based on client trading activity (volume-based commissions) or through CPA (cost-per-acquisition) models, depending on the partnership type.

The program offers multiple structures, including IB, affiliate, multi-level, and regional partnerships, each designed to suit different business models—from individual influencers to large-scale financial networks.

With features such as real-time tracking, marketing tools, tiered rewards, and flexible payouts, IC provides a scalable and transparent system for partners to build long-term revenue streams in the forex and CFD industry.

Introducing Broker Program

The Introducing Broker (IB) Program from IC allows partners to earn ongoing commissions by referring active traders.

Earnings are based on client trading volume, with tiered rewards that increase as your referred clients trade more.

This model is ideal for individuals, educators, and trading communities looking to build a recurring revenue stream while providing traders with access to competitive trading conditions.

Multi-Level Program

The Multi-Level Program expands earning potential by allowing partners to generate commissions not only from their direct referrals but also from the trading activity of sub-IBs and their networks.

This creates a scalable, network-driven income structure, where partners can grow their business by building teams and benefiting from multiple levels of client activity across the referral chain.

Regional Partners Program

The Regional Partners Program is designed for businesses and experienced professionals who want to establish a local presence under the IC brand.

Partners can operate their own regional office while leveraging the broker’s global infrastructure, liquidity, and reputation.

This model offers high earning potential, brand support, and long-term business growth opportunities in the forex and CFD industry.

How to Open an Affiliate Account

To register an Affiliate Account, South African traders can follow these steps:

Step 1: Click on Partners

Navigate to the IC Partners website.

Step 2: Click the 'Join Now'

Click the 'Join Now' button, and you will be redirected to the application form.

Step 3: Fill out the application form

Fill out the application form with your personal and contact information.

Submit the form and wait for confirmation.

You will receive an email with your referral link and instructions on proceeding when authorized.

IC at a Glance

🔎Broker IC Company Information 📅Year Founded 2007 👨‍💼 Current CEO Andrew Budzinski 🏗️ Founder/s Andrew Budzinski 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 852 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 180,000+ 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSA 🌎Country of regulation Australia,

Cyprus,

Seychelles 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes 🔐 Two-step Authentication Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts cTrader,

Raw Spread,

standard 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes 📇Minor account currencies AUD,

USD,

JPY,

EUR,

NZD,

SGD,

GBP,

CAD,

HKD,

CHF,

RMB, 💰Minimum Deposit $0 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Instant for deposits, 1-2 business days for withdrawals 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Free, but may vary based on payment method and account type 📊Spreads from From 0.0 pips 💸Commissions $3 per lot per side 💱Number of base currencies supported 10+ 🚀Swap Fees Overnight financing fees apply 📈Leverage Up to 1:5000 📏Margin requirements 100 USD traded, 1 USD margin ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically within milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered over +2200 🗠CFD Stock Indices 25+ ⚖️CFD Commodities 22+ s 📜CFD Shares 1,600+ 👀 Watch list Yes 📢 Trade Alerts No 📉 Trading Stocks with GP Yes 📊 Trading Indices with GP Yes 💱 Swap on the trading board Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit Card,

Debit Card,

PayPal, Skrill,

Neteller,

UnionPay,

Wire Transfer,

Bpay,

FasaPay,

Poli 💵Withdrawal Options Credit Card,

Debit Card,

PayPal, Skrill,

Neteller,

UnionPay,

Wire Transfer,

Bpay,

FasaPay,

Poli 🎁 Welcome Bonus No Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4),

MetaTrader 5 (MT5),

cTrader 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows,

Mac (via emulation),

Android,

iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/7 📱Customer Support email address support@ic.com 👾Social media Platforms Facebook,

Twitter,

Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website 15 + Educational Resources and Support 🎓 Beginners Trader friendly UX Yes 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes, articles, videos, and tutorials Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Over 2 500+ 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes, the Qatar Economic Forum 2026 🪙Rebate program Yes 💬 Community Forum No South African Trader Specific Information 🌐 Official Website address www.icmarkets.com 👍 Official Facebook Page Yes 🐦 Official Twitter Page Yes ▶️ Official Youtube Channel Yes 🏢 Official Linkedin Page Yes 📸 Official Instagram Page Yes 🌍 South African Specific Information Does IC Accept South African Traders? Yes Is IC regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)? No Does IC offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes Does IC allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)? Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

IC Customer Reviews

Trusted for Transparency & Low Costs: Traders consistently praise IC for its ultra-tight spreads, clear fee structure, and fair pricing, making it a top choice for cost-conscious and professional traders alike.

Reliable Performance & Platform Variety: Users appreciate the broker’s fast trade execution and robust access to platforms like MetaTrader 4/5 and cTrader, offering stability even during high-volatility periods.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 4.8/5 – Highly rated for competitive pricing, reliability, and advanced trading infrastructure. 👏Customer Satisfaction Positive – Clients appreciate low spreads, fast execution, and diverse trading instruments. 📞Customer Service Responsive and professional – Available 24/7 via live chat, email, and phone in multiple languages.

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Generally positive feedback users appreciate competitive spreads, fast execution, and reliable customer support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mixed reviews many users commend the broker's services and support, while some report issues with fund withdrawals and account closures. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Predominantly negative reviews users report concerns about withdrawal issues and customer service responsiveness. ⭐☆☆☆☆ Generally positive users highlight the platform's user-friendly interface and efficient customer support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ IC is generally positive, with many users praising the broker's competitive spreads, reliable trading platforms, and excellent customer support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Highly positive reviews users praise the broker's reliability, competitive spreads, and prompt customer service. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Comprehensive and competitive trading conditions despite lack of bonuses and rewards No broker bonuses, welcome bonus, no-deposit bonus offered with first time sign-up

Conclusion IC does not currently offer any bonuses for new traders who register an account, nor do they offer any rewards for loyal customers, but despite this, IC has favorable trading conditions that cater to beginner traders and experts. IC does not provide any promotions or bonuses to its new or existing clients. This is in line with the broker’s regulatory requirements under the auspices of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ( IC does not currently offer any bonuses for new traders who register an account, nor do they offer any rewards for loyal customers, but despite this, IC has favorable trading conditions that cater to beginner traders and experts. IC does not provide any promotions or bonuses to its new or existing clients. This is in line with the broker’s regulatory requirements under the auspices of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ( ASIC ).

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does IC have a Partner/Affiliate program?

Yes, IC has an Introducing Affiliate program.

Will I receive a bonus if I refer a friend or family member to IC?

IC does not have a referral bonus as such.

Does IC offer any additional bonuses?

There are no bonus offerings at the current time from this broker.

Does IC offer a sign-up bonus for new traders?

Currently, IC does not offer a sign-up bonus, welcome bonus, or no-deposit bonus for new traders registering a real account.

Can I withdraw profits from an IC sign-up bonus?

In past promotions, like the 2023 Exclusive Bonus (up to $150), profits earned from trading with bonus funds could be withdrawn once specific requirements (e.g., minimum deposit and trading volume) were met.

Are there alternative rewards if IC doesn’t offer a sign-up bonus?

IC offers other incentives. The Raw Trader Plus rebate program provides cashback of up to $2.50 per lot traded.

How can I confirm if a sign-up bonus is available from IC?

To verify any sign-up bonus, visit the official IC website.