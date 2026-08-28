International Business Machines Corporation Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: International Business Machines Corporation price forecast leans constructive as today’s charts and graph data show growth off the session low, with the price today in dollars near $238.79. For traders weighing buy or sell decisions, the data suggests a measured approach: the dividend profile and any preferred shares payout should be checked before any purchase, while the cost for sale setups can be compared with the latest ticker symbol IBM move. If you want to know how to buy online, a trading account with a regulated brokerage is the usual path, and the current trading backdrop supports watching for confirmation before acting.

International Business Machines Corporation Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM Share Name & Ticker International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $238.79 Previous Close $238.79 Day's Range $231.45 – $240.81 Opening Price $232.8 Volume 5461720 shares Daily Change 8.92 (3.88%) 52-Week High $332.46 52-Week Low $199.19

International Business Machines Corporation Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $238.79 — reflecting a daily change of 8.92 (3.88%). Day's Range $231.45 – $240.81 — indicating a wide intraday band. 52-Week Range $199.19 – $332.46 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 5461720 against 9540620 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum 3.88% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

International Business Machines Corporation Limited Forecast Insights

IBM’s session bias is mildly constructive after a 3.88% advance, but the move is still unfolding inside a broad annual range. With the share price at $238.79, the near-term test is whether buyers can extend strength toward overhead resistance, or whether momentum fades and price drifts back toward the lower end of today’s band. A sustained push above the day’s high would improve the bull case; failure to hold gains would favor a range-bound setup.

FAQ on International Business Machines Corporation Shares

Q1: What are International Business Machines Corporation shares?

Answer: International Business Machines Corporation shares are equity ownership in IBM, a NYSE-listed company. The live price per share today is $238.79. Shareholders participate in price movement and may also benefit from any dividend policy disclosed in company filings or through a brokerage platform.

Q2: How can I buy International Business Machines Corporation shares?

Answer: You can buy IBM shares through a US brokerage account, search the ticker IBM on NYSE, and place a market or limit order. The current cost is $238.79 per share. Before purchase, confirm fees, order type, and account funding rules with your broker.

Q3: What affects the price of International Business Machines Corporation shares?

Answer: IBM share price is affected by earnings, guidance, trading volume, investor sentiment, and broader market conditions. Today’s move to $238.79 from $232.8 shows active re-pricing. The current band of $231.45 to $240.81 also shows how quickly sentiment can shift intraday.

Q4: Does International Business Machines Corporation pay dividends?

Answer: IBM is widely followed for dividend payments, but the exact payout amount is not included in this live feed. At today’s price of $238.79, investors should check the latest company filings or broker data for current dividend details, record dates, and distribution history before they buy.

Q5: How can I track my International Business Machines Corporation shares and dividends?

Answer: Track IBM shares in your brokerage dashboard using the ticker IBM on NYSE. Your account should show share price, trade history, and any dividend credits once paid. With volume at 5461720 shares today, it’s also helpful to monitor liquidity and execution quality.

Q6: What factors are affecting the International Business Machines Corporation share price?

Answer: The main factors visible today are the 3.88% gain, the $238.79 price, and volume below the 90-day average of 9540620 shares. The share’s position between $199.19 and $332.46 suggests investors are still assessing whether recent buying can persist.

Q7: Is International Business Machines Corporation a good share to buy?

Answer: IBM may suit investors who want established NYSE exposure and are comfortable with a price near $238.79 after today’s 3.88% gain. Whether it is a good buy depends on your time horizon, risk tolerance, and view on execution versus the yearly high of $332.46.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy International Business Machines Corporation shares today?

Answer: Today’s data show improving momentum, but volume is still below the 90-day average and the share remains well under the 52-week high. That makes a cautious buy case rather than an aggressive one. Traders may want confirmation above the day’s high before acting.

Q9: How much does one International Business Machines Corporation share cost?

Answer: One International Business Machines Corporation share costs $238.79 today on the NYSE. That is unchanged versus the previous close in the feed, while the day’s range of $231.45 to $240.81 shows the price can move materially during trading.

Q10: How to sell International Business Machines Corporation shares?

Answer: To sell IBM shares, log in to your brokerage trading account, enter the ticker IBM, choose the quantity, and place a sell order. The current price is $238.79, so sellers can compare that level with the day’s range and their own target price.

How to Buy International Business Machines Corporation Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker IBM, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

International Business Machines Corporation Actionable Financial Advice

Given International Business Machines Corporation's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $199.19 and $332.46. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.