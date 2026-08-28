Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: HP Inc. shares are trading with a mixed setup, where price forecast models lean cautiously neutral after today’s softer tone in the charts and historical graph reading. The price today in dollars is $29.63, and that keeps the ticker symbol HPQ near the upper end of its range without confirming fresh growth through a clean breakout. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the data suggests watching the cost closely, especially if the shares are for sale near resistance. HP does pay a dividend, but preferred shares payout details aren’t part of this feed, so check online broker data and filings before deciding how to buy through a trading account. The live graph and trading activity hint that the next move will likely depend on whether trading volume sustains or fades, making today’s prediction more about discipline than conviction.

HP Inc. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker HP Inc. (HPQ) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $29.63 Previous Close $29.63 Day's Range $26.73 – $29.73 Opening Price $27.86 Volume 40764681 shares Daily Change -0.89 (-2.92%) 52-Week High $32.19 52-Week Low $17.56 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

HP Inc. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $29.63 — reflecting a daily change of -0.89 (-2.92%). Day's Range $26.73 – $29.73 — indicating a wide intraday band. 52-Week Range $17.56 – $32.19 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 40764681 against 16165310 — pointing to above average trading activity. Momentum -2.92% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

HP Inc. Limited Forecast Insights

HP Inc. shares are sitting closer to the top of the 52-week band than the bottom, but today’s -2.92% slip keeps momentum cautious. A move back above the intraday high near $29.73 would improve the near-term tape, while weakness toward the mid-$20s would suggest sellers still have control. With volume running well above average, traders should watch for confirmation rather than assume a trend reversal.

FAQ on HP Inc. Shares

Q1: What are HP Inc. shares?

Answer: HP Inc. SHARES represent ownership in HP Inc., listed on the NYSE under ticker HPQ. At a price per share of $29.63, they trade in USD and reflect today’s market view of the company’s operating performance, investor demand, and sector sentiment.

Q2: How can I buy HP Inc. shares?

Answer: To buy HP Inc. SHARES, open a brokerage trading account, verify your identity, fund the account, and search the ticker HPQ on the NYSE. With the current price per share at $29.63, you can place a market or limit order through most online platforms.

Q3: What affects the price of HP Inc. shares?

Answer: HP Inc. SHARES are influenced by earnings, revenue trends, margins, guidance, and broader market conditions. Today’s price per share of $29.63 also reflects supply and demand, with volume of 40,764,681 SHARES showing active trading well above the 90-day average.

Q4: Does HP Inc. pay dividends?

Answer: HP Inc. SHARES may be associated with a dividend, but this live feed does not provide the payout amount or schedule. The current price per share is $29.63, so investors should confirm distribution details through HPQ company filings or their brokerage platform before buying.

Q5: How can I track my HP Inc. shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track HP Inc. SHARES and any dividend activity through your brokerage dashboard, which usually shows cost, price per share, position value, and payout history. For HPQ, today’s data shows $29.63, but dividend specifics should be checked in official records.

Q6: What factors are affecting the HP Inc. share price?

Answer: HP Inc. SHARES are reacting to a -2.92% daily change, a wide range between $26.73 and $29.73, and heavy volume at 40,764,681 SHARES. That mix suggests active trading, with investors reassessing price per share after an opening price of $27.86.

Q7: Is HP Inc. a good share to buy?

Answer: HP Inc. SHARES can be considered by investors who like a well-known NYSE listing with active trading and a price per share of $29.63. Whether it is a good buy depends on your time horizon, risk tolerance, and how you view the current 52-week range.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy HP Inc. shares today?

Answer: Buying HP Inc. SHARES today depends on whether you expect support near the lower end of the day’s range or a rebound from the -2.92% drop. At $29.63 per share, the data favors caution until the market shows firmer follow-through.

Q9: How much does one HP Inc. share cost?

Answer: One HP Inc. share costs $29.63 today. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close in this feed, although intraday trading moved between $26.73 and $29.73, with volume far above the 90-day average.

Q10: How to sell HP Inc. shares?

Answer: To sell HP Inc. SHARES, log into your brokerage trading account, select ticker HPQ, and submit a sell order at your chosen price perimeter. With the current price per share at $29.63, traders may compare execution needs against today’s intraday range.

How to Buy HP Inc. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker HPQ, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the SHARES you want in your portfolio.

HP Inc. Actionable Financial Advice

Given HP Inc.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the SHARES if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $17.56 and $32.19. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.