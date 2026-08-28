Honeywell International Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Honeywell International Inc performance charts and historical graph data track notable long-term growth, supporting an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars sits at $220.39 per share. Whether scanning for sale listings to execute a buy or sell action, ordinary investors can weigh the acquisition cost against any ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For beginners wondering how to buy via the ticker symbol HON, opening an online trading account with an approved brokerage handles the entire trading lifecycle instantly.

Honeywell International Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Honeywell International Inc (HON) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $220.39 Previous Close $220.39 Day's Range $217.2 – $221.25 Opening Price $219.68 Volume 2246032 shares Daily Change -0.28 (-0.13%) 52-Week High $252 52-Week Low $186.76

Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Honeywell International Inc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $220.39 — reflecting a daily change of -0.28 (-0.13%). Day's Range $217.2 – $221.25 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $186.76 – $252 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 2246032 against 4083886 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -0.13% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Honeywell International Inc Limited Forecast Insights

The current technical setup with a price of $220.39 indicates a cautious stance as it moves within a tight range. Considering its position between the 52-week low of $186.76 and high of $252, a bearish outlook dominates unless a breakout occurs. Continued monitoring is advised for signs of accelerating momentum.

FAQ on Honeywell International Inc Shares

Q1: What are Honeywell International Inc shares?

Answer: Honeywell International Inc shares represent ownership in a global leader in manufacturing technologies and solutions, traded under the ticker HON on the NYSE.

Q2: How can I buy Honeywell International Inc shares?

Answer: To buy Honeywell shares, open a trading account with a brokerage, search for the ticker symbol HON, fund your account, and place your order through the platform.

Q3: What affects the price of Honeywell International Inc shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by market trends, economic indicators like interest and inflation rates, as well as the company's financial performance and investor sentiment.

Q4: Does Honeywell International Inc pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, Honeywell pays dividends, although the specific amount isn't provided here. Check brokerage platforms or corporate releases for current figures.

Q5: How can I track my Honeywell International Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: Use your broker's trading platform to track share performance and dividends, or financial news sites for key data and updates.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Honeywell International Inc share price?

Answer: Recent price impacts include underperformance with a -0.13% daily change, broader market conditions, and specific earnings reports.

Q7: Is Honeywell International Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: This depends on individual investment strategies; considering its current evaluation and market conditions should guide such decisions.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Honeywell International Inc shares today?

Answer: Caution is recommended today due to tight trading ranges and slight negative momentum; assess further market signals before making purchases.

Q9: How much does one Honeywell International Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $220.39.

Q10: How to sell Honeywell International Inc shares?

Answer: To sell, log in to your trading account, navigate to your holdings, select the shares, then place a sell order through the brokerage.

How to Buy Honeywell International Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker HON, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Honeywell International Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Honeywell International Inc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move BELOW the key technical levels near $186.76 and $252. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.