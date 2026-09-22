, one of the biggest brokers regulated by the South African authorities and a global broker of choice, has been honored with the ‘Best Copy Trading Broker Award’ at FMAS:24 in recognition of their reinvented Copy Trading program and market leading trading conditions. Copy Trading, HFM’s innovative copy trading feature, transcends geographical boundaries to allow clients to copy strategies from other successful traders and become providers and be copied by others from anywhere in the world, thus creating a globally connected trading community. As followers, traders can earn gains when the strategy providers come up with good results while also elevating their trading skills. Users can also follow more than one strategy provider to create an effective and diversified portfolio, and are given the tools to monitor their copied trades live and maintain full control over their account, with the ability to stop following at any time. A spokesperson for HFM expressed the company's excitement about the award, stating, “We are delighted to receive the ‘Best Copy Trading Broker’ title at such a prestigious event. We are grateful for this acknowledgment and remain committed to delivering exceptional value to our clients. At HFM, we recognise the immense potential and growth opportunities that the African market presents. As part of our long-term strategy, expanding our presence in Africa aligns perfectly with our company's goals for 2026 and beyond.” Disclaimer: Trading CFDs and Forex is risky. Past performance does not guarantee future results. About HFM HFM is a multi-regulated online brokerage firm that offers various products including, forex, bonds, indices, metals, energies, and ETFs among others. With advanced technology and a secure payment system, the firm provides the most optimal trading services. The broker also includes comprehensive educational materials and customized tools, aimed at helping traders of all levels. Moreover, HFM’s different types of accounts provide low spreads and reasonable fees to satisfy all customers’ requirements. Furthermore, HFM offers traders three reliable trading platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and its own HFM platform. It should be noted that the firm provides funds management assistance, swap-free trading services, and top-up bonuses as well. Above all, well recognised for its excellence, HFM offers the most dependable trading circumstances to accommodate the demands of all traders.

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