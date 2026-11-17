Cape Town, South Africa – HFM, Official Partner of Arsenal, is bringing the iconic Premier League Trophy to Cape Town on Saturday, 21 November 2026, for an exciting celebration of football in the Mother City.

Taking place at the V&A Waterfront between 12:00 PM and 6:00 PM, the event promises an unforgettable experience for football fans, featuring Amapiano beats, interactive games, exciting challenges and, most importantly, the opportunity to pose for a memorable photo alongside the Premier League Trophy.

Through its partnership with Arsenal FC, HFM is bringing fans closer to one of football's most prestigious trophies, creating a unique opportunity to celebrate the passion, excitement and shared love of the game.

As the final stop of the Premier League Trophy Tour Africa 2026, Cape Town will bring the celebrations to a memorable close following events in Lagos and Nairobi.

Entry is completely free, but registration is required. Fans are invited to secure their place online and receive a personal QR code by email.

Cape Town, it's your moment. Don't miss it!

Register now!

About HFM

HFM Group is a global multi-asset broker offering a wide range of financial instruments, trusted by over 2.5 million clients worldwide. With a commitment to security and regulation, HFM provides an unparalleled trading experience.