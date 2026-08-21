The award-winning multi-asset broker marks the start of the second season with a bespoke fan promotion. HFM, the award-winning multi-asset broker and Official Partner of Arsenal Football Club, proudly marks the beginning of the 2026/27 football season and the second season of its partnership with one of the world's most iconic clubs. Following a remarkable campaign that saw Arsenal crowned Premier League champions, the new season brings fresh opportunities, new challenges, and renewed ambition. As the Club prepares to defend its title, HFM remains alongside Arsenal, united by a shared commitment to excellence, discipline, and consistent high performance. To celebrate the new campaign, HFM is launching a bespoke fan promotion that allows 8 winners to experience London at its finest with an all-inclusive package for two, including match tickets, round-trip flights, and accommodation. An additional 4 supporters will win a merchandise pack including a signed Arsenal shirt, bringing the partnership to life and connecting fans even more closely with the action. To find out more about the promotion and how to take part, visit HFM.

HFM will continue to benefit from an extensive global rights package, including branding across Emirates Stadium on matchdays, visibility across Arsenal's digital platforms, and access to club marketing assets and players to support international campaigns and fan engagement initiatives. The new promotion forms part of a broader programme of exclusive content, global marketing initiatives, and unique fan experiences planned throughout the season. "Last season was an incredible milestone for both Arsenal and HFM, and we're excited to begin another chapter together," said Efthymios Mesis, Chief Marketing Officer at HFM. "The start of a new season always brings fresh energy and new ambitions. Our partnership with Arsenal reflects the values we champion every day: discipline, consistency, and the drive to perform at the highest level. We look forward to building on the momentum we've created together, giving fans even more opportunities to experience the partnership first-hand and continuing to engage audiences around the world."