Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Hartford Financial Services Group Inc shares show a measured setup, with charts and historical graph data still pointing to steady growth even after today’s pullback. The price forecast stays cautious but constructive, and the price today in dollars is $137.8. Traders weighing buy or sell decisions can compare the cost against the dividend backdrop, review preferred shares payout details, and assess whether the ticker symbol HIG remains for sale at a compelling level. If you’re researching how to buy online through a trading account, the data and graph suggest disciplined trading rather than aggressive chasing, with a prediction that near-term moves will likely hinge on broader market tone, growth expectations, and whether buyers step in on weakness.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $137.8 Previous Close $137.8 Day's Range $136.49 – $138.97 Opening Price $138.63 Volume 1181056 shares Daily Change -2.06 (-1.47%) 52-Week High $146.07 52-Week Low $120.33 Data Timestamp Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $137.8 — reflecting a daily change of -2.06 (-1.47%). Day's Range $136.49 – $138.97 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $120.33 – $146.07 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 1181056 against 1623503 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -1.47% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc Limited Forecast Insights

The immediate technical read is restrained. A 1.47% decline leaves Hartford Financial Services Group Inc trading below the opening price but still well above the 52-week low, which suggests the trend is not broken. If buyers defend the lower end of the day's range, the shares could stabilize; a failure there may invite a drift toward the yearly support zone. Upside looks more convincing only if volume expands and price reclaims the upper band near the session high.

FAQ on Hartford Financial Services Group Inc Shares

Q1: What are Hartford Financial Services Group Inc shares?

Answer: They are equity SHARES of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, traded on NYSE under ticker HIG. The live price today is $137.8, and the quote should be checked against current brokerage data before any purchase or trade decision.

Q2: How can I buy Hartford Financial Services Group Inc shares?

Answer: You can buy the shares through a regulated brokerage trading account on NYSE. Search ticker HIG, choose market or limit order, review the price per share near $137.8, and confirm the trade after checking fees and order details.

Q3: What affects the price of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc shares?

Answer: The price responds to trading volume, market sentiment, insurer fundamentals, and broader rate expectations. Today’s move of -1.47% came with 1181056 shares traded, below the 90-day average, which can signal softer participation even when the price remains near recent levels.

Q4: Does Hartford Financial Services Group Inc pay dividends?

Answer: The live data provided here does not list a dividend amount, so investors should verify the payout on the company’s filings or their brokerage platform. If income matters to your purchase decision, confirm the most recent dividend before you buy or trade.

Q5: How can I track my Hartford Financial Services Group Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: Track your SHARES and any dividend payments through your brokerage dashboard, the NYSE quote feed, and Hartford Financial Services Group Inc filings. Monitoring HIG alongside cost basis, price per share, and payout history helps keep your account records accurate.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Hartford Financial Services Group Inc share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by the current quote of $137.8, the intraday range of $136.49 to $138.97, and lighter-than-average volume. The gap between today’s trade and the 52-week high of $146.07 also matters.

Q7: Is Hartford Financial Services Group Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: It can suit investors who want an established NYSE financial name and can tolerate short-term swings. With the stock still closer to the 52-week high than the low, it looks more like a hold-and-watch candidate than a forced purchase today.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Hartford Financial Services Group Inc shares today?

Answer: Today’s data show a modest decline, a tight range, and volume below average, so patience may be sensible. A new buy could make more sense if price holds above the lower end of the day’s range and trading improves.

Q9: How much does one Hartford Financial Services Group Inc share cost?

Answer: One Hartford Financial Services Group Inc share costs $137.8 based on the latest live quote. That is the price per share today, before commissions, spreads, or any order-specific execution differences at your brokerage.

Q10: How to sell Hartford Financial Services Group Inc shares?

Answer: Log in to your brokerage trading account, locate ticker HIG, and place a sell order for the number of SHARES you want to trade. You can use a market order for speed or a limit order to target a preferred price.

How to Buy Hartford Financial Services Group Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker HIG, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Hartford Financial Services Group Inc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $120.33 and $146.07. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.