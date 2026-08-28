Halliburton Company Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Halliburton Company price today in dollars is $35.49, and the shares show constructive near-term strength as charts and the historical graph point to firm growth from the recent base. The price forecast remains measured rather than aggressive, but the data support a watchlist bias on buy or sell decisions around the ticker symbol HAL. Investors comparing dividend prospects, payout stability, and preferred shares should review the company's filings before making a purchase or for sale decision. For anyone asking how to buy online, a trading account with a regulated broker is the practical route, and cost discipline matters because trading activity can shift quickly with the market today.

Halliburton Company Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM Share Name & Ticker Halliburton Company (HAL) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $35.49 Previous Close $35.49 Day's Range $34.13 – $35.91 Opening Price $34.39 Volume 11905401 shares Daily Change 1.05 (3.05%) 52-Week High $43.59 52-Week Low $21.46

Halliburton Company Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $35.49 — reflecting a daily change of 1.05 (3.05%). Day's Range $34.13 – $35.91 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $21.46 – $43.59 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 11905401 against 11326073 — pointing to above average trading activity. Momentum 3.05% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Halliburton Company Limited Forecast Insights

The short-term setup looks constructive after a 3.05% rise, especially with the shares holding well above the 52-week low and still below the yearly high. If momentum persists, traders may see further upside toward resistance near the upper end of the range; if it fades, the recent breakout area becomes the first level to watch for support.

FAQ on Halliburton Company Shares

Q1: What are Halliburton Company shares?

Answer: Halliburton Company shares are equity interests in Halliburton Company, traded on the NYSE under ticker HAL. Based on today’s data, the price per share is $35.49, with the stock up 1.05, or 3.05%, from the prior close.

Q2: How can I buy Halliburton Company shares?

Answer: You can buy HAL through a brokerage trading account after completing verification and funding it. Search the ticker HAL on the NYSE platform, then place a market or limit order at the current price today of $35.49, depending on your trade plan.

Q3: What affects the price of Halliburton Company shares?

Answer: The price of HAL is affected by trading volume, momentum, and its position within the 52-week range. Today, the shares moved to $35.49 from a $34.39 open, with volume above the 90-day average, which can influence short-term trade sentiment.

Q4: Does Halliburton Company pay dividends?

Answer: Dividend details are not included in the live data feed here, so the exact payout can’t be confirmed from this table. If you want to compare income potential, check Halliburton filings or your brokerage’s research tools before you buy or hold the shares.

Q5: How can I track my Halliburton Company shares and dividends?

Answer: Track HAL in your brokerage account using the ticker symbol, which will show price, volume, and daily change. Dividend tracking depends on company disclosures and broker statements, so review both if you’re monitoring total return from your purchase and ongoing trade activity.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Halliburton Company share price?

Answer: Today’s share price is being shaped by a 3.05% gain, above-average volume, and a recovery from the session open. The current price of $35.49 also sits well above the 52-week low, suggesting the market is rewarding near-term trading strength.

Q7: Is Halliburton Company a good share to buy?

Answer: HAL looks reasonably supported by today’s price action, but “good to buy” depends on your risk tolerance and time horizon. The shares are trading in the upper half of the yearly range, and volume confirms active interest, which can help traders.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Halliburton Company shares today?

Answer: Based strictly on today’s live data, a buy decision looks more compelling if you want momentum exposure, since HAL is up 3.05% and holding near the higher end of its day’s range. Long-term investors should still check the broader sector backdrop first.

Q9: How much does one Halliburton Company share cost?

Answer: One Halliburton Company share costs $35.49 today. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close in the feed, while the day’s range between $34.13 and $35.91 shows how much the stock traded during the session.

Q10: How to sell Halliburton Company shares?

Answer: To sell HAL shares, log in to your brokerage account, select the ticker HAL, and enter a market or limit sell order for the number of shares you want to trade. The current NYSE price can help you judge execution timing.

How to Buy Halliburton Company Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker HAL, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Halliburton Company Actionable Financial Advice

Given Halliburton Company's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $21.46 and $43.59. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.