Groupon Inc Common Stock Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Groupon Inc Common Stock shows encouraging potential when examining performance charts and graph data, indicating a promising prediction and price forecast. The price today in dollars is $19.47 per share. Savvy investors evaluating buy or sell options may consider the acquisition cost alongside potential dividend payouts or preferred shares benefits. For those learning how to buy through the ticker symbol GRPN, using an online trading account simplifies execution from data analysis to trading completion.

Groupon Inc Common Stock Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Groupon Inc Common Stock (GRPN) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $19.47 Previous Close $19.47 Day's Range $18.83 – $19.64 Opening Price $19.01 Volume 762978 shares Daily Change 0.41 (2.15%) 52-Week High $29.9 52-Week Low $9.17 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Groupon Inc Common Stock Key Highlights

Highlight Details Current Price $19.47 — reflecting a daily change of 0.41 (2.15%). Day's Range $18.83 – $19.64 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $9.17 – $29.9 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 762978 against 1555833 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum 2.15% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and low volatility.

Groupon Inc Common Stock Limited Forecast Insights

A cautiously optimistic outlook emerges for Groupon Inc Common Stock, bolstered by today's 2.15% rise within the context of its historical 52-week range. With support seen near $9.17 and potential resistance at $29.9, investors should watch for signs of breakout or consolidation above these levels.

FAQ on Groupon Inc Common Stock Shares

Q1: What are Groupon Inc Common Stock shares?

Answer: Shares of Groupon Inc Common Stock, traded under the ticker GRPN on NASDAQ, represent a portion of ownership in the company.

Q2: How can I buy Groupon Inc Common Stock shares?

Answer: You can buy shares by opening a trading account with a brokerage, searching for the ticker GRPN, and placing a purchase order.

Q3: What affects the price of Groupon Inc Common Stock shares?

Answer: The price is influenced by market dynamics, investor sentiment, and company performance, alongside broader economic factors.

Q4: Does Groupon Inc Common Stock pay dividends?

Answer: Dividend information should be verified with the brokerage or company filings as it's not specified in the current data.

Q5: How can I track my Groupon Inc Common Stock shares and dividends?

Answer: Track your shares and potential dividends through your brokerage's platform or by reviewing company financial statements.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Groupon Inc Common Stock share price?

Answer: Currently, the price is shaped by a recent daily change of 0.41 (2.15%) and trades within its 52-week range.

Q7: Is Groupon Inc Common Stock a good share to buy?

Answer: Investment value depends on market conditions and individual analysis of its performance trends and forecasts.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Groupon Inc Common Stock shares today?

Answer: Considering today's upward move of 2.15%, it might interest those seeking momentum, though detailed analysis is recommended.

Q9: How much does one Groupon Inc Common Stock share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $19.47.

Q10: How to sell Groupon Inc Common Stock shares?

Answer: Selling involves placing a sell order through your brokerage account where your shares are held.

How to Buy Groupon Inc Common Stock Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker GRPN, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Groupon Inc Common Stock Actionable Financial Advice

Given Groupon Inc Common Stock's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $9.17 and $29.9. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.