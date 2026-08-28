The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. price forecast remains anchored in the latest data, with charts and a historical graph that still point to measured growth rather than a sharp breakout. The price today in dollars is $1040.87, leaving traders to weigh buy or sell decisions against the ticker symbol GS, the cost of entry, and the current dividend backdrop. For shares for sale online, the payout profile and any preferred shares structure should be checked through a brokerage or issuer filing before making a purchase. If you're evaluating how to buy through an active trading account, the current data suggests a disciplined approach to trading rather than chasing a fast prediction.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $1040.87 Previous Close $1040.87 Day's Range $1035 – $1052.55 Opening Price $1041.68 Volume 1472749 shares Daily Change 0.41 (0.04%) 52-Week High $1153.99 52-Week Low $721.16 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $1040.87 — reflecting a daily change of 0.41 (0.04%). Day's Range $1035 – $1052.55 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $721.16 – $1153.99 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 1472749 against 2033283 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum 0.04% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and low volatility.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Limited Forecast Insights

With a 0.04% move today, GS is trading near the upper half of its 52-week range, though still below the $1153.99 high. That placement keeps the near-term setup constructive, but not overheated. A push through the day's upper bound could improve sentiment, while softness toward the lower end of the band would suggest consolidation rather than a trend break.

Bullish case: sustained price action above $1052.55 would signal stronger follow-through, especially if volume expands beyond the recent 1472749-share pace. Bearish case: a slip back toward the mid-$1030s would imply fading momentum, though the distance to the $721.16 low still leaves a wide cushion versus longer-term support.

FAQ on The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Shares

Q1: What are The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares?

Answer: The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares are common equity in GS on the NYSE. At $1040.87 today, they represent ownership in the firm, with trading influenced by banking activity, market sentiment, and the stock’s position within its yearly range.

Q2: How can I buy The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares?

Answer: To buy GS shares, use a brokerage account that offers NYSE access, search the ticker GS, and place a market or limit order. The current price per share is $1040.87, so confirm funds and order type before purchase.

Q3: What affects the price of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares?

Answer: GS price movement is shaped by trading volume, broad market conditions, interest-rate expectations, and investor response to its range between $1035 and $1052.55 today. The modest 0.04% change suggests steady, low-volatility trading rather than a strong directional move.

Q4: Does The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. pay dividends?

Answer: Dividend details are not included in the live data provided here, so investors should verify the payout directly through Goldman Sachs filings or a brokerage platform. The current share data confirms GS at $1040.87, but not a specific dividend amount.

Q5: How can I track my The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track GS shares through your brokerage dashboard by monitoring the ticker GS, current price, volume, and day’s range. For dividends, check the company’s investor relations page or account statements, since the live data here doesn’t list a payout rate.

Q6: What factors are affecting the The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. share price?

Answer: Today’s share price reflects a narrow intraday range, a small 0.41 gain, and volume below the 90-day average. Those figures point to muted pressure, with price discovery likely tied to broader financial-sector trading and interest-rate expectations.

Q7: Is The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. a good share to buy?

Answer: GS may appeal to investors seeking exposure to a major NYSE financial name, but the case for purchase depends on your time horizon and risk tolerance. At $1040.87, it’s above the 52-week low and below the high, which is balanced territory.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares today?

Answer: Based on today’s data, buying looks reasonable only for investors comfortable with a stock trading near the upper part of its annual range. The 0.04% daily change and below-average volume suggest patience may be better than chasing strength.

Q9: How much does one The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. share cost?

Answer: One GS share costs $1040.87 today. That price per share sits within the day’s $1035 to $1052.55 range and is only slightly above the previous close, indicating limited short-term movement.

Q10: How to sell The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares?

Answer: To sell GS shares, log in to your brokerage trading account, enter the ticker GS, choose sell, and set market or limit instructions. With the share price at $1040.87 today, your execution will depend on live bid-ask conditions and order type.

How to Buy The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore the trading dashboard and review order tools.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker GS, then place a market or limit order to purchase and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Actionable Financial Advice

Given The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $721.16 and $1153.99. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.