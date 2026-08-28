GlobalFoundries Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: GlobalFoundries Inc performance charts and historical graph data track notable long-term growth, supporting an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars sits at $46.34 per share. Whether scanning for sale listings to execute a buy or sell action, ordinary investors can weigh the acquisition cost against any ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For beginners wondering how to buy via the ticker symbol GFS, opening an online trading account with an approved brokerage handles the entire trading lifecycle instantly.

GlobalFoundries Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $46.34 Previous Close $46.34 Day's Range $45.62 – $47.12 Opening Price $46.75 Volume 5067130 shares Daily Change 0.67 (1.47%) 52-Week High $92.55 52-Week Low $31.59 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

GlobalFoundries Inc Key Highlights

Label Insight Current Price $46.34 — reflecting a daily change of 0.67 (1.47%). Day's Range $45.62 – $47.12 — indicating a wide intraday band. 52-Week Range $31.59 – $92.55 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 5067130 against 3884021 — pointing to above average trading activity. Momentum 1.47% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

GlobalFoundries Inc Limited Forecast Insights

Today's 1.47% uptick in GlobalFoundries Inc signals positive momentum. With $46.34 situated above its 52-week low of $31.59, yet far from the high of $92.55, an upward trend persists. Sustained buy interests could drive more upward movement unless broader market factors intervene.

FAQ on GlobalFoundries Inc Shares

Q1: What are GlobalFoundries Inc shares?

Answer: GlobalFoundries Inc shares, traded under the ticker GFS on NASDAQ, represent ownership in a leading U.S. semiconductor manufacturing company.

Q2: How can I buy GlobalFoundries Inc shares?

Answer: Purchase GlobalFoundries Inc shares using NASDAQ through brokerage platforms. Open an account, fund it, and place an order with the ticker symbol GFS.

Q3: What affects the price of GlobalFoundries Inc shares?

Answer: Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc are influenced by market demand, semiconductor sector trends, broader economic indicators, and daily trading volumes.

Q4: Does GlobalFoundries Inc pay dividends?

Answer: Its current dividend details aren't provided here. Check brokerage platforms or company filings for the most updated dividend information.

Q5: How can I track my GlobalFoundries Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: Track your shares and any potential dividends through brokerage accounts, financial news portals, or the company's public disclosures.

Q6: What factors are affecting the GlobalFoundries Inc share price?

Answer: The shares' price is affected by global semiconductor demands, trading volume fluctuations, and macroeconomic trends relevant to the tech sector.

Q7: Is GlobalFoundries Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: With a positive intraday momentum of 1.47% and above-average trading volumes, consider evaluating your investment goals versus the company’s growth potential.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy GlobalFoundries Inc shares today?

Answer: The positive change to $46.34 indicates favorable short-term interest, but assess based on broader market conditions and personal investment strategy.

Q9: How much does one GlobalFoundries Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $46.34.

Q10: How to sell GlobalFoundries Inc shares?

Answer: Use your brokerage platform to place a sell order for GlobalFoundries Inc shares by searching for the ticker GFS.

How to Buy GlobalFoundries Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker GFS, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

GlobalFoundries Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given GlobalFoundries Inc's current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $31.59 and $92.55. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.