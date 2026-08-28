Gilead Sciences Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Gilead Sciences Inc's performance charts and historical graph data illustrate robust long-term growth, feeding an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars rests at $148.86 per share. When considering shares for sale to execute a buy or sell action, regular investors should consider the purchase cost against potential dividends or preferred shares payout. For those curious about how to buy using the ticker symbol GILD, setting up an online trading account with a licensed brokerage facilitates seamless trading.

Gilead Sciences Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $148.86 Previous Close $148.86 Day's Range $146.01 – $149.1 Opening Price $147.3 Volume 4908396 shares Daily Change 0.77 (0.52%) 52-Week High $157.29 52-Week Low $108.46

Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Gilead Sciences Inc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $148.86 — reflecting a daily change of 0.77 (0.52%). Day's Range $146.01 – $149.1 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $108.46 – $157.29 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 4908396 against 7168021 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum 0.52% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and low volatility.

Gilead Sciences Inc Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish Outlook: Gilead Sciences Inc shows signs of steady growth with a positive 0.52% movement today, positioning itself between its 52-week high of $157.29 and low of $108.46. This indicates the potential for increased value, driven by strong technical performance and market stability, moving towards resistance levels.

FAQ on Gilead Sciences Inc Shares

Q1: What are Gilead Sciences Inc shares?

Answer: Gilead Sciences Inc shares represent ownership in a biotechnology company listed under the ticker symbol GILD on NASDAQ, with a current price of $148.86.

Q2: How can I buy Gilead Sciences Inc shares?

Answer: You can buy Gilead Sciences Inc shares by opening a trading account with a broker like E*TRADE, searching for the ticker symbol GILD, and placing a purchase order.

Q3: What affects the price of Gilead Sciences Inc shares?

Answer: Factors affecting Gilead Sciences Inc's share price include market trends, earnings reports, economic conditions, and the overall performance of the biotech sector.

Q4: Does Gilead Sciences Inc pay dividends?

Answer: While the dividend specifics aren't outlined, investors should refer to company filings or broker reports to track dividend information related to Gilead Sciences Inc shares.

Q5: How can I track my Gilead Sciences Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: Monitor your investment portfolio via your brokerage's platform, where you can track share performance and dividend payouts, if applicable.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Gilead Sciences Inc share price?

Answer: Share price is influenced by positive market sentiment, Gilead's financial health, and broader economic indicators like interest rates and inflation.

Q7: Is Gilead Sciences Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: Considering its steady performance and current market positioning, Gilead Sciences Inc appears to be a promising investment for those looking to buy.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Gilead Sciences Inc shares today?

Answer: With a current price of $148.86, Gilead's shares exhibit strong performance indicators, suggesting a favorable opportunity to buy today.

Q9: How much does one Gilead Sciences Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $148.86.

Q10: How to sell Gilead Sciences Inc shares?

Answer: To sell Gilead Sciences Inc shares, log into your trading account, enter the ticker symbol GILD, and execute a sell order for the desired quantity.

How to Buy Gilead Sciences Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker GILD, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Gilead Sciences Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Gilead Sciences Inc's current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $108.46 and $157.29. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.