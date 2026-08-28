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General Motors Company

 NYSE: GM
$86.27 ▲ +0.09 (+0.10%) EOD prices · Last updated: 8/28/2026 12:00:00 AM
Open
$87.63
Prev close
$86.18
Day range
85.64 – 88.27
Volume
6,374,786
52-wk range
$54.33 – $91.85
Industry
52-Week High
$91.85
52-Week Low
$54.33
Volume
6,374,786
Prev Close
$86.18
Price performance
7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Key statistics
Open$87.63
Prev close$86.18
Volume6,374,786
52-wk high$91.85
52-wk low$54.33
52-week range
$54.33 $91.85
$86.27
Price overview
ExchangeNYSE
Open$87.63
Previous close$86.18
Day range85.64 – 88.27
Volume6,374,786
Change ▲ +0.09 (+0.10%)
52-week high$91.85
52-week low$54.33

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: General Motors Company charts and historical graph data point to a measured setup, with price forecast models leaning cautious rather than aggressive after today's flat price today in dollars. The buy or sell debate remains balanced as traders compare the cost of entry against dividend expectations, preferred shares payout terms, and how to buy for sale opportunities through the ticker symbol GM. The data suggest growth is steady, but the prediction still depends on online trading conditions, a funded trading account, and whether the stock keeps holding support before a cleaner trade develops.

General Motors Company Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerGeneral Motors Company (GM)
ExchangeNYSE
CurrencyUSD ($)
Current Price$86.18
Previous Close$86.18
Day's Range$85.88 – $87.09
Opening Price$85.88
Volume5430782 shares
Daily Change-0.15 (-0.17%)
52-Week High$91.85
52-Week Low$54.33
Data as of8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

General Motors Company Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price$86.18 — reflecting a daily change of -0.15 (-0.17%).
Day's Range$85.88 – $87.09 — indicating a tight intraday band.
52-Week Range$54.33 – $91.85 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range.
Volume vs 90-Day Average5430782 against 6678906 — pointing to below average trading activity.
Momentum-0.17% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and low volatility.

General Motors Company Limited Forecast Insights

GM’s near-term setup looks neutral to slightly soft. The share is trading close to the top of its 52-week range, which can keep pullback risk alive after a -0.17% session. A push through $87.09 would improve the short-term tone, while failure to hold the mid-$85 area could invite a retest of lower support. With volume below the 90-day average, conviction is still limited.

FAQ on General Motors Company Shares

Q1: What are General Motors Company shares?
Answer: General Motors Company shares are equity units in GM, listed on the NYSE under ticker symbol GM. At today’s price of $86.18, holders own a proportional claim on the business, subject to market volatility, company performance, and broader auto-sector conditions.

Q2: How can I buy General Motors Company shares?
Answer: You can buy GM shares through a brokerage trading account on the NYSE. Search the ticker GM, review the price per share of $86.18, then place a market or limit order. Check brokerage fees, settlement terms, and account funding before you trade.

Q3: What affects the price of General Motors Company shares?
Answer: GM’s share price moves with earnings, vehicle demand, margins, interest rates, and investor sentiment. Today’s range of $85.88 to $87.09 shows a tight session, while the -0.17% change suggests the market is waiting for stronger volume or clearer catalysts.

Q4: Does General Motors Company pay dividends?
Answer: GM’s dividend policy should be confirmed with the company’s filings or your brokerage, because today’s feed doesn’t include a dividend amount. Investors focused on income should verify payout details before purchase, especially if they’re comparing ordinary shares with any preferred shares information.

Q5: How can I track my General Motors Company shares and dividends?
Answer: You can track GM shares in your brokerage dashboard by monitoring the current price of $86.18, the day’s range, volume, and any dividend entries posted by the broker. For precise dividend records, review account statements and GM’s official investor disclosures.

Q6: What factors are affecting the General Motors Company share price?
Answer: The current share price is being shaped by muted volume at 5,430,782 shares, a slight daily decline, and its position near the upper end of the yearly range. Macro forces like rates, inflation, and auto-demand trends also matter.

Q7: Is General Motors Company a good share to buy?
Answer: GM may appeal to traders looking for a large-cap industrial name near the top of its range, but the current move is modest and volume is below average. The answer depends on your risk tolerance, time horizon, and whether you want a buy setup.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy General Motors Company shares today?
Answer: Today’s data do not show strong confirmation either way. With GM at $86.18, a narrow intraday band, and negative momentum, buyers may want to wait for a stronger break above resistance or a better entry closer to support.

Q9: How much does one General Motors Company share cost?
Answer: One General Motors Company share costs $86.18 today on the NYSE. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, so any purchase will depend on your order type, brokerage commission structure, and available cash in the account.

Q10: How to sell General Motors Company shares?
Answer: To sell GM shares, log into your brokerage account, locate the position, and place a sell order for the number of shares you want to trade. Use limit orders if price control matters, and review settlement timing before finalizing the transaction.

How to Buy General Motors Company Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker GM, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

General Motors Company Actionable Financial Advice

Given General Motors Company’s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $54.33 and $91.85. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company’s own sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On General Motors Shares
  • GM Stock Quote Price and Forecast

    GM Stock Quote Price and Forecast

    View General Motors Company GM stock quote prices, financial information, real-time forecasts, and company news from CNN.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • GM Stock Price, Quote & Chart | GENERAL MOTORS CO (NYSE:GM)

    GM Stock Price, Quote & Chart | GENERAL MOTORS CO (NYSE:GM)

    View the latest GM stock price, quote, charts, performance, and key statistics for GENERAL MOTORS CO. intraday data, after-hours moves, and quick analysis on ChartMill.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Why Did GM Stock Slip After a Six-Session Rally

    Why Did GM Stock Slip After a Six-Session Rally

    GM stock fell 1.32% on May 29, 2026, after a six-session rally. This occurred despite a Q1 2026 earnings beat boosted by a tariff refund and strong North American sales. The company is also re-evaluating its EV strategy, incurring significant charges.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • GM CFO Paul Jacobson sells 40,000 GM shares (NYSE: GM)

    GM CFO Paul Jacobson sells 40,000 GM shares (NYSE: GM)

    GM Executive VP & CFO Paul Jacobson sold 40,000 General Motors shares at $80.00 each and now directly holds 425,675 shares, according to a Form 4 insider filing.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Rory Harvey Sells 79,494 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

    Rory Harvey Sells 79,494 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

    General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $6,599,591.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,007.38. This trade represents a 63.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • GM Authorized $6 Billion in Buybacks. Will Ford Match the Move?

    GM Authorized $6 Billion in Buybacks. Will Ford Match the Move?

    The contrast in how Ford and General Motors are returning cash to shareholders is striking. Same industry, very different playbooks.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Sells $449,729.64 in Stock

    General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Sells $449,729.64 in Stock

    General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,652 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $449,729.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 126,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,026,854.41. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Rory Harvey trims GM (NYSE: GM) stake with 85,146-share sale and option exercise

    Rory Harvey trims GM (NYSE: GM) stake with 85,146-share sale and option exercise

    GM Executive VP Rory Harvey exercised 5,652 options at $41.40, then sold 85,146 GM shares at prices near $83, leaving 46,519 shares held directly.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Ford vs GM: One Auto Giant Looks Much Stronger for 2026

    Ford vs GM: One Auto Giant Looks Much Stronger for 2026

    Ford (NYSE:F | F Price Prediction) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) closed Q1 2026 with a sharp contrast. GM topped estimates with a 41.31% EPS beat built on margin discipline. Ford answered with a $2.50 billion swing in adjusted EBIT and a louder transformation story. Both raised guidance. Only one is winning.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026