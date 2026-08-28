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General Mills, Inc.

 NYSE: GIS
$41.55 ▲ +1.11 (+2.74%) EOD prices · Last updated: 8/28/2026 12:00:00 AM
Open
$40.68
Prev close
$40.44
Day range
40.66 – 41.67
Volume
8,925,203
52-wk range
$31.75 – $51.33
Industry
52-Week High
$51.33
52-Week Low
$31.75
Volume
8,925,203
Prev Close
$40.44
Price performance
7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Key statistics
Open$40.68
Prev close$40.44
Volume8,925,203
52-wk high$51.33
52-wk low$31.75
52-week range
$31.75 $51.33
$41.55
Price overview
ExchangeNYSE
Open$40.68
Previous close$40.44
Day range40.66 – 41.67
Volume8,925,203
Change ▲ +1.11 (+2.74%)
52-week high$51.33
52-week low$31.75

General Mills Inc. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: General Mills Inc. price forecast remains cautious to constructive as charts and the latest graph show price today in dollars holding near $40.44, with enough growth in the tape to keep the buy or sell debate active. The data point to a stable cost base for for sale interest, while dividend-focused investors may still compare payout quality versus preferred shares. If you want to know how to buy GIS, the ticker symbol for online trading, open a trading account and review the live trading data before acting on any prediction.

General Mills Inc. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Data as of8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM
Share Name & TickerGeneral Mills Inc. (GIS)
ExchangeNYSE
CurrencyUSD ($)
Current Price$40.44
Previous Close$40.44
Day's Range$39.27 – $40.76
Opening Price$39.52
Volume8510903 shares
Daily Change0.36 (0.9%)
52-Week High$51.33
52-Week Low$31.75

General Mills Inc. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price$40.44 — reflecting a daily change of 0.36 (0.9%).
Day's Range$39.27 – $40.76 — indicating a tight intraday band.
52-Week Range$31.75 – $51.33 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range.
Volume vs 90-Day Average8510903 against 9724469 — pointing to below average trading activity.
Momentum0.9% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and low volatility.

General Mills Inc. Limited Forecast Insights

The live setup leans mildly constructive. GIS is trading above the 52-week low and well below the high, suggesting room for recovery if buyers can keep price above the $40 area. The 0.9% gain and tight intraday range support a steady tone, while lighter-than-average volume leaves the move open to quick reversal if momentum fades.

Bullish case: a clean hold above $40.44 and a push toward the upper end of the day’s range could encourage trading interest. Bearish case: failure to sustain the bid may send the share back toward the low-$39 area, where short-term support has been tested today.

FAQ on General Mills Inc. Shares

Q1: What are General Mills Inc. shares?
Answer: General Mills Inc. shares are ownership units of GIS on the NYSE. At $40.44 today, they reflect a company in the consumer staples space, with trading shaped by price action, volume trends, and investor appetite for defensive names.

Q2: How can I buy General Mills Inc. shares?
Answer: To buy GIS, open a brokerage account, deposit funds, and search the ticker symbol on the NYSE. With the price per share at $40.44, you can place either a market or limit order, depending on your preferred execution and cost control.

Q3: What affects the price of General Mills Inc. shares?
Answer: GIS price moves are affected by broader consumer staples sentiment, volume, and market positioning around the current $40.44 level. The day’s range of $39.27 to $40.76 shows active but contained trading, while the 52-week range frames longer-term investor expectations.

Q4: Does General Mills Inc. pay dividends?
Answer: General Mills is known as a dividend-paying company, but this live feed doesn’t include a payout amount or yield. Investors should check the latest company filings or their brokerage platform for confirmed dividend details before making a purchase decision.

Q5: How can I track my General Mills Inc. shares and dividends?
Answer: You can track GIS through your brokerage account, where price, volume, and dividend history are usually shown together. Today’s data show a $40.44 price, 8510903 shares traded, and a 0.9% gain, making it easy to monitor performance.

Q6: What factors are affecting the General Mills Inc. share price?
Answer: The share price is reacting to a modest 0.9% move, less-than-average volume, and a relatively narrow intraday range. At $40.44, GIS sits closer to the middle of its 52-week band, which often signals measured positioning rather than a trend breakout.

Q7: Is General Mills Inc. a good share to buy?
Answer: That depends on your strategy. GIS is near the middle of its yearly range and up slightly today, which may appeal to defensive buyers. For a value-minded purchase, many traders would still want confirmation from stronger volume or a cleaner trend.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy General Mills Inc. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data show a stable session, with the stock price at $40.44, above the opening price of $39.52 and below the 52-week high. That can suit patient traders, but a buy decision should still account for volume and broader market direction.

Q9: How much does one General Mills Inc. share cost?
Answer: One GIS share costs $40.44 today on the NYSE. The price per share is unchanged from the previous close in the live feed, while the intraday range of $39.27 to $40.76 shows where buyers and sellers have been active.

Q10: How to sell General Mills Inc. shares?
Answer: To sell GIS, log into your trading account, choose General Mills Inc. on the NYSE, and place a sell order. You can use a market order for immediate trade execution or a limit order if you want to control the sale price.

How to Buy General Mills Inc. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker GIS, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

General Mills Inc. Actionable Financial Advice

Given General Mills Inc.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $31.75 and $51.33. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On General Mills Shares