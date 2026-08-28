Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Freeport-McMoRan Inc. charts and historical graph data point to resilient growth near the top of the recent range, shaping a cautious price forecast and a measured prediction for traders watching resistance. The price today in dollars is $78.42, leaving the stock in buy or sell territory depending on risk appetite and cost discipline. For sale checks around the ticker symbol FCX can be compared with dividend expectations, payout policy, preferred shares references where relevant, and current data available online. Investors asking how to buy should use a trading account for trading execution, since the live graph suggests the shares could stay active while price discovery continues.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM Share Name & Ticker Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $78.42 Previous Close $78.42 Day's Range $78.17 – $79.83 Opening Price $78.83 Volume 15109694 shares Daily Change -0.58 (-0.73%) 52-Week High $80.24 52-Week Low $35.15

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $78.42 — reflecting a daily change of -0.58 (-0.73%). Day's Range $78.17 – $79.83 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $35.15 – $80.24 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 15109694 against 14606205 — pointing to above average trading activity. Momentum -0.73% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Limited Forecast Insights

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is trading very close to its 52-week high, which keeps the short-term setup constructive but also leaves limited room before resistance around $80.24. A clean move above that level would improve the bullish case, while failure to hold near $78.17 could invite a retest of lower support. The day’s mild decline suggests momentum is cooling, not breaking.

FAQ on Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Shares

Q1: What are Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares?

Answer: Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares are equity units representing ownership in the company. Today, FCX trades on the NYSE at $78.42 per share. The stock is down 0.73% from the prior close, with volume above its 90-day average, showing active market interest.

Q2: How can I buy Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares?

Answer: You can buy FCX through a brokerage trading account on the NYSE. Use the ticker symbol FCX, choose whether to place a market or limit order, and fund the purchase with cash. The current price per share is $78.42, so budgeting matters.

Q3: What affects the price of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares?

Answer: The share price is affected by trading activity, investor sentiment, and where FCX sits relative to its yearly range. Today’s move to $78.42, just below the 52-week high of $80.24, suggests resistance may be influencing near-term pricing more than broad selling pressure.

Q4: Does Freeport-McMoRan Inc. pay dividends?

Answer: FCX may pay a dividend, but the exact payout amount is not provided in today’s live data. If you need current dividend details, check the company’s filings or your brokerage platform. The available data here only confirms the share price and trading range.

Q5: How can I track my Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track FCX shares through your brokerage dashboard, which should show the current price, position value, and any dividend records. Today’s data shows FCX at $78.42 with volume of 15109694 shares. For dividend history, review brokerage statements or company filings.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Freeport-McMoRan share price?

Answer: FCX is being shaped by its narrow intraday range, today’s negative change of 0.73%, and its position near the 52-week high. Volume is running above the 90-day average, which indicates strong participation, even as price action remains slightly softer than the open.

Q7: Is Freeport-McMoRan Inc. a good share to buy?

Answer: FCX can be a good share to buy for investors who want exposure to a large, actively traded NYSE name, but today’s reading is close to resistance. At $78.42, the decision depends on whether you prefer momentum follow-through or a more defensive entry point.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares today?

Answer: Buying today may suit traders who are comfortable entering near the top of the annual range, since FCX is at $78.42 versus a 52-week high of $80.24. The stock is slightly lower on the day, so some buyers may wait for confirmation.

Q9: How much does one Freeport-McMoRan Inc. share cost?

Answer: One FCX share costs $78.42 today. That price per share sits within a tight trading band of $78.17 to $79.83, and it matches the previous close. For investors, the main question is whether the current level offers acceptable entry value.

Q10: How to sell Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares?

Answer: To sell FCX shares, log into your brokerage account, select the position, and place a sell order for the number of shares you want to unload. With FCX trading at $78.42 today, execution speed and order type can influence the final fill price.

How to Buy Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore the trading dashboard and review available order tools.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker FCX, then place a market or limit order to buy and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Freeport-McMoRan Inc.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $35.15 and $80.24. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.