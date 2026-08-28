Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Franklin Resources Inc. price forecast remains narrowly constructive as charts and historical graph data show the SHARES holding near the upper end of the range, even after a modest pullback. The price today in dollars is $34.82, leaving the buy or sell debate finely balanced for traders watching for sale entries. With preferred shares, dividend payout considerations, and the cost of entry all in view, investors can assess how to buy BEN through online trading in a standard trading account using the ticker symbol and live data before making any purchase decision.

Franklin Resources Inc. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM Share Name & Ticker Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $34.82 Previous Close $34.82 Day's Range $34.77 – $35.39 Opening Price $35.02 Volume 2053724 shares Daily Change -0.19 (-0.54%) 52-Week High $36.28 52-Week Low $21.11

Franklin Resources Inc. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $34.82, reflecting a daily change of -0.19 (-0.54%). Day's Range $34.77 – $35.39, indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $21.11 – $36.28, showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 2053724 against 4105445, pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -0.54%, highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Franklin Resources Inc. Limited Forecast Insights

The live setup is still restrained rather than decisively bearish. BEN is trading close to the upper end of its 52-week band, which keeps the longer-term structure intact, but today’s -0.54% move and softer volume suggest buyers haven't shown strong conviction. A move above $35.39 could put the $36.28 high back into focus. Failure to hold near the low $34s would weaken the near-term tone.

FAQ on Franklin Resources Inc. Shares

Q1: What are Franklin Resources Inc. shares?

Answer: Franklin Resources Inc. SHARES, ticker BEN on the NYSE, represent ownership in the asset manager. Today they trade at $34.82 per share, with a modest -0.54% daily change. Investors watch the stock for portfolio exposure, price movement, and any dividend noted in company filings or brokerage data.

Q2: How can I buy Franklin Resources Inc. shares?

Answer: To buy BEN shares, open a brokerage account, fund it, and search the ticker symbol BEN on the NYSE. The current price per share is $34.82. You can place a market or limit order, then confirm settlement details and any dividend settings through the broker.

Q3: What affects the price of Franklin Resources Inc. shares?

Answer: BEN’s price is shaped by fund-flow trends, asset-management sentiment, broader equity markets, and interest-rate expectations. Today’s data show $34.82 after a -0.19 move from the prior close. Volume, the day’s range, and the distance from the 52-week high also influence trading behavior.

Q4: Does Franklin Resources Inc. pay dividends?

Answer: Franklin Resources Inc. is commonly associated with dividend-paying shares, but the exact dividend amount isn’t included in today’s data. The stock trades at $34.82 on the NYSE. For current payout details, check the latest company filings or your brokerage’s dividend section before you purchase.

Q5: How can I track my Franklin Resources Inc. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track BEN in your trading account by monitoring price, volume, and corporate actions. Today’s quote is $34.82, with volume at 2,053,724 SHARES. Dividend tracking is usually listed in the broker portal, but exact payout timing should be confirmed in filings or account notifications.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Franklin Resources Inc. share price?

Answer: The share price is being influenced by the current $34.82 level, the narrow $34.77 to $35.39 trading band, and volume below the 90-day average. BEN’s -0.54% daily change suggests cautious sentiment, while proximity to the $36.28 high keeps resistance in view.

Q7: Is Franklin Resources Inc. a good share to buy?

Answer: Whether BEN is a good share to buy depends on your time horizon and risk tolerance. At $34.82, it sits near the top of its yearly range, which can be constructive, but the weaker volume and negative daily change argue for patience or a disciplined entry.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Franklin Resources Inc. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data show BEN at $34.82, down 0.54% with volume below average. That doesn’t forbid a purchase, but it does suggest waiting for stronger confirmation above $35.39 or better value nearer support. Investors should match any buy decision to their strategy and trading account.

Q9: How much does one Franklin Resources Inc. share cost?

Answer: One Franklin Resources Inc. share costs $34.82 today on the NYSE. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, though the stock traded between $34.77 and $35.39 during the session. Brokerage fees, if any, would be separate from the purchase price.

Q10: How to sell Franklin Resources Inc. shares?

Answer: To sell BEN shares, log in to your brokerage platform, choose the ticker symbol BEN, and enter a sell order. At today’s price of $34.82, sellers may prefer a limit order. Settlement and any dividend-related records should remain visible in your account history.

How to Buy Franklin Resources Inc. Shares Step by Step

Open a trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for better account security.

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore the trading dashboard and order ticket.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker BEN, then place a market or limit order to buy and trade the SHARES you want for your portfolio.

Franklin Resources Inc. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Franklin Resources Inc.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $21.11 and $36.28. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.