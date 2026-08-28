Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Ford Motor Company charts and historical graph data show a steady profile near the middle of the yearly range, shaping a measured price forecast and cautious prediction rather than a bold breakout call. With the price today in dollars at $13.95, traders can weigh buy or sell decisions against the dividend profile, payout expectations, and current cost. For investors looking for sale opportunities or a buy setup, the ticker symbol F remains easy to follow online through a trading account, and the data suggests preferred shares interest is secondary to the common equity growth case as investors review how to buy, track trading, and compare the stock's move against the broader market.

Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Ford Motor Company (F) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $13.95 Previous Close $13.95 Day's Range $13.85 – $14.1 Opening Price $13.86 Volume 37670601 shares Daily Change 0.05 (0.36%) 52-Week High $17.78 52-Week Low $11.11 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Ford Motor Company Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $13.95, reflecting a daily change of 0.05 (0.36%). Day's Range $13.85 – $14.1, indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $11.11 – $17.78, showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 37670601 against 50686863, pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum 0.36%, highlighting positive short-term momentum and low volatility.

Ford Motor Company Limited Forecast Insights

Ford Motor Company is trading close to the prior close, with a modest 0.36% advance that signals stability more than acceleration. Price remains well above the 52-week low and still below the annual high, leaving room for either range extension or a pause. A sustained move through the upper end of today’s band would strengthen the short-term tone, while repeated failures near that area could pull the shares back toward support.

Bullish case: buyers would want continuation above the day’s high on improving volume, which could invite momentum traders. Bearish case: if volume stays light and the shares lose the morning range, the stock may drift toward the middle of the yearly corridor. For now, the setup favors range trading over aggressive trend chasing.

FAQ on Ford Motor Company Shares

Q1: What are Ford Motor Company shares?

Answer: Ford Motor Company shares are common equity in a NYSE-listed automaker traded under ticker F. At $13.95 today, the shares reflect a modest 0.36% gain, with volume at 37,670,601 and a price sitting between the 52-week low and high.

Q2: How can I buy Ford Motor Company shares?

Answer: To purchase Ford Motor Company shares, open a brokerage account, fund it, and search ticker F on the NYSE. With the current price per share at $13.95, you can place a market or limit order, depending on how you want to trade.

Q3: What affects the price of Ford Motor Company shares?

Answer: The share price is shaped by supply and demand, trading volume, and broader market sentiment. Today’s range of $13.85 to $14.10, along with the 0.36% daily change, shows a relatively calm session versus the 90-day average volume.

Q4: Does Ford Motor Company pay dividends?

Answer: Ford Motor Company has a dividend history, but the specific payout is not included in this live feed. Investors should check the company’s filings or their brokerage platform for the latest dividend details before making any investment decision.

Q5: How can I track my Ford Motor Company shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track your Ford Motor Company shares through your brokerage dashboard by monitoring ticker F, share price movement, volume, and dividend notices. At $13.95 today, the important reference points are the previous close, opening price, and the yearly range.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Ford Motor Company share price?

Answer: Current action is being influenced by the narrow intraday range, the small positive move of 0.05, and volume below the 90-day average. Those factors suggest cautious trading, with the share price still positioned well above the 52-week low.

Q7: Is Ford Motor Company a good share to buy?

Answer: Ford Motor Company may interest investors looking for an established NYSE name with a defined trading range and a price per share of $13.95. Whether it is a good buy depends on your horizon, risk tolerance, and whether you want income from dividends or price movement.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Ford Motor Company shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows a steady session rather than a strong breakout, so a buy decision depends on your strategy. At $13.95, the shares are near the midpoint of the yearly range, and buyers may prefer confirmation from stronger volume or momentum.

Q9: How much does one Ford Motor Company share cost?

Answer: One Ford Motor Company share costs $13.95 based on the latest live data. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, with a small daily gain of 0.05 and intraday trading contained within $13.85 to $14.10.

Q10: How to sell Ford Motor Company shares?

Answer: To sell Ford Motor Company shares, log into your trading account, locate ticker F, and place a sell order for the number of shares you own. The current NYSE price is $13.95, so you can choose a market or limit order.

How to Buy Ford Motor Company Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker F, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Ford Motor Company Actionable Financial Advice

Given Ford Motor Company’s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices remain between the key technical levels near $11.11 and $17.78. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.