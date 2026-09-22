Exchange rate explained

Interest rates.

Its trade balance.

Political stability or instability.

Inflation rate.

The general state of the economy.

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Fixed exchange rate

Some advantages of a fixed exchange rate

It keeps a country’s currency value within a narrow band, avoiding extreme fluctuations .

. A fixed exchange rate always enables you to determine how much of one currency can be exchanged for another currency.

It provides currency stability that could encourage foreign investments because investors always know the currency’s value. This could lead to lower inflation rates.

Some disadvantages of fixed exchange rates

To maintain a fixed exchange rate can be expensive . A country with a pegged exchange rate must have enough foreign currency reserves to manage the value of its currency.

. A country with a pegged exchange rate must have enough to manage the value of its currency. A tied exchange rate can make a country’s currency vulnerable to speculators. They can artificially push the currency’s value down through shorting the currency.

Floating exchange rate

What is a clean float and a dirty float?

Countries with floating currencies

When did floating exchange rates start?

Advantages of floating exchange rates

A floating exchange rate is a better indicator of the true value of a currency based on supply and demand.

of a currency based on supply and demand. No need for frequent intervention from a country’s central bank.

from a country’s central bank. More insulation from other countries’ macroeconomic problems, such as inflation or political instability.

from other countries’ macroeconomic problems, such as inflation or political instability. It reduces the negative impact of any external shocks, for instance, a floating exchange rate can change in response to a global shock, such as a rising oil price.

of any external shocks, for instance, a floating exchange rate can change in response to a global shock, such as a rising oil price. A flexible exchange rate can depreciate to rectify the balance of payment deficits. This will help to restore the competitiveness of a country’s exports.

Disadvantages of a floating exchange rate

Floating exchange rates make currencies potentially more volatile due to the unpredictability of the market and other factors.

due to the unpredictability of the market and other factors. Propensity to aggravate existing problems : Prevailing macroeconomic problems such as high inflation or a high unemployment rate, may be worsened by a floating currency. For example, a high inflation rate may be pushed higher by a depreciating currency because of an increased demand for goods.

: Prevailing macroeconomic problems such as high inflation or a high unemployment rate, may be worsened by a floating currency. For example, a high inflation rate may be pushed higher by a depreciating currency because of an increased demand for goods. Speculation can cause exchange rate changes that are unrelated to underlying trade patterns. This will lead to instability and uncertainty for businesses and individuals.

Frequently Asked Questions

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