Overall, Fineco Bank is very competitive in terms of its trading fees and spreads. Their spread is super low compared to other FCA regulated brokers, and there are no hidden trading fees, and commission with the multicurrency account.

Is Fineco Bank available for South African traders?

Fineco Bank is a European bank and online trading provider offering access to forex, shares, ETFs, bonds, futures, options, and CFDs through its own trading platforms. South African traders should first check whether Fineco Bank currently accepts clients from South Africa and which legal entity would hold their account. Fineco is regulated in Europe, but European regulation is not the same as FSCA protection in South Africa, so local traders should verify the account terms, investor protection rules, and available products before signing up.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Is Fineco Bank regulated by the FSCA in South Africa?

South African traders should not assume Fineco Bank is FSCA-regulated just because it is a regulated European bank. The FSCA is South Africa’s financial market conduct regulator, and traders should verify any broker or financial provider directly on the FSCA regulated entities register before depositing funds. If Fineco Bank is not listed under the relevant South African authorisation, local traders may not receive the same protections they would get from an FSCA-authorised provider.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit No minimum deposit 🎁Sign-Up Bonus No sign-up or welcome bonus offered, in line with strict European regulatory standards 💸Fees Competitive trading fees with transparent pricing; costs depend on the instrument and market conditions 📉Spreads & Commissions Competitive trading fees with transparent pricing; costs depend on the instrument and market conditions 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Supports bank transfers with reliable processing and no hidden charges from the broker side 🖥️Platforms Proprietary Fineco trading platform offering advanced charting, research tools, and multi-asset access 🛡️Regulation ECB, MiFID II 🔐Trust Score High trust level due to strong regulation, banking license, and long-standing market presence ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals are typically processed within 1–3 business days, depending on the payment method 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Fineco Bank Trust Score

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Advance trading software No access to high leverage Competitive commissions and tight spreads No Islamic Account available No minimum deposit Some additional non-trading fees Well-regulated broker with high deposit security

Overview

Fineco Bank is an Italian forex broker and bank that offers award-winning services to a variety of different traders and investment types.

is an Italian forex broker and bank that offers award-winning services to a variety of different traders and investment types. Fineco Bank is one of Europe's largest banks, listed and part of Euro Stoxx 600, that is authorised by the Bank of Italy, and fully regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority FCA .

. A well-established industry player, Fineco Bank has over 20 years of experience in the brokerage market, with more than 30 million orders processed every year, over 1.3 million clients in Italy and £82.4 billion in total financial assets.

Is Fineco Bank available for South African traders?

Fineco Bank is a European bank and online trading provider that offers banking, investing, and trading services, but South African traders should check whether they are currently accepted before applying. Some broker availability sources report that Fineco Bank does not accept clients from South Africa, so local traders should confirm this directly on Fineco Bank’s official website before opening an account. Fineco is also not the same as an FSCA-regulated South African broker, so SA traders should not assume that European regulation gives them local FSCA protection.

Is Fineco Bank safe for South African investors?

Fineco Bank is a well-established European financial institution, but South African investors must look at the specific protections available to them. The FSCA is South Africa’s market conduct regulator, and global or European regulation is not the same as local FSCA oversight. Before using Fineco Bank, South African traders should verify account availability, the legal entity involved, investor protection rules, deposit protection, fees, currency conversion costs, and whether support is available for South African clients.

Featured Offered

Fineco Bank’s featured offers highlight a comprehensive suite of modern financial services designed to simplify banking, investing and trading in one platform.

Clients can open a versatile Conto Fineco with zero opening costs, enjoy free or reduced fees for young users, and manage banking needs, including cards, transfers, loans, and budget tools.

The platform also includes advanced trading accounts with competitive fees for global markets, tailored investment solutions, and optional private banking for high‑net‑worth clients.

Additionally, Fineco often promotes time‑limited incentives and rewards tied to investments or referrals, enhancing the value of its digital, user‑centric financial ecosystem.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Standard trading account integrated with banking services; no complex tiered account structure ⚖️ Leverage Leverage available up to 1:30 for retail clients, in line with European regulatory limits 📉 Spreads & Commissions Competitive spreads on major instruments with commissions applied on certain asset classes 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex, stocks, ETFs, indices, commodities, bonds, and CFDs across global markets 🖥️ Trading Platforms Proprietary Fineco trading platform with advanced charting, research, and order tools ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Not offered; Fineco Bank does not currently provide swap-free account options 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Not available; clients trade directly via Fineco’s web and desktop platforms 👥 Copy Trading Not supported; Fineco focuses on self-directed trading and investment services 🛡️ Client Fund Security Client funds held in segregated accounts under strict European banking regulations 📋 Regulatory Oversight ECB, MiFID II

Fineco Bank Customer Reviews

Customer reviews of Fineco Bank are largely positive, with the bank earning a high overall satisfaction score and many clients praising its professional, helpful support, clear services, and intuitive online experience.

Many reviewers highlight efficient problem resolution, courteous staff, and comprehensive digital banking and investment tools.

However, some users report occasional issues—such as slow customer support response, app usability frustrations, and specific service problems—showing that experiences can vary.

Overall, most customers express satisfaction with the bank’s performance, accessibility, and service quality.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Generally positive, with Fineco Bank receiving strong ratings for reliability, platform stability, and banking integration 👏Customer Satisfaction High satisfaction levels, especially among long-term users who value transparency, security, and multi-asset access 📞Customer Service Well-rated support team offering assistance via phone, email, and secure messaging, with professional and knowledgeable responses

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Limited user feedback available; mentions focus mainly on platform stability and execution quality rather than detailed reviews ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Mixed feedback with discussions around spreads, execution, and account features; fewer reviews compared to pure forex brokers ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Generally positive comments highlighting trust, security, and banking integration, with occasional criticism about platform complexity ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Strong overall sentiment, especially from banking clients, praising reliability, service quality, and digital banking features ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ Moderate feedback volume; users mention dependable service and transparency, alongside slower resolution times in some cases ⭐⭐⭐½☆ Mostly favorable reviews emphasizing trustworthiness, regulation, and long-term reliability, with some complaints about fees ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

Fineco Bank Safety and Security

Fineco Bank places a strong emphasis on safety and security to protect your account, personal data, and transactions.

to protect your account, personal data, and transactions. The platform uses advanced encryption and a multi‑step authentication system, including user codes, web passwords, device PINs, SMS PINs, and mobile codes, to keep access and operations secure.

Your data and online sessions are safeguarded with up‑to‑date cryptographic protections, and the bank’s cybersecurity team actively works to prevent fraud such as phishing and other threats.

Additionally, Fineco encourages customers to adopt safe habits—like keeping passwords private and always verifying the official site—so you remain protected when banking online or through the app.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing ECB, MiFID II 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are held separately from the bank’s operational funds in accordance with regulatory requirements 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Not provided; Fineco Bank does not advertise additional Lloyd’s insurance coverage 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Strong capital position as a licensed banking institution with robust risk management practices 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Advanced encryption, two-factor authentication, and secure access protocols across all client accounts 📈 Negative Balance Protection Provided for retail clients, ensuring losses cannot exceed deposited funds 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Subject to regular regulatory audits and compliance checks to ensure transparency and financial integrity

How does Fineco Bank protect my personal and financial information?

Fineco Bank uses advanced encryption technology, multi-factor authentication, and secure login procedures to safeguard personal and financial data. These measures ensure that all online banking, trading, and payment activities remain protected from unauthorized access or cyber threats.

What should I do to keep my account secure?

Clients are encouraged to use strong, unique passwords, enable two-factor authentication, and regularly monitor account activity. Fineco also advises against sharing credentials, accessing accounts on public networks, and to always verify communications to avoid phishing and other fraudulent attempts.

Fineco at a Glance

🔍 Broker's Name Fineco Bank 🏛 Headquartered Reggio Emilia, Italy 📅 Year Founded 1999 🏛 Regulating Authorities Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB) Prudential Regulation Authority 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, United States ☪️️ Islamic Account (Swap Free) No 📒 Demo Account Yes 📒 Institutional Accounts Yes 💻 Managed Accounts Yes 📊 Maximum Leverage 1:100 💳 Minimum Deposit No Minimum Deposit 💳 Deposit Options Fineco Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Credit & Debit card, Fitbit Pay, Garman Pay, Maxi withdrawals, CORE Series, smart withdrawal, FAM Series Funds. 💻Platform Types PowerDesk 📲 OS Compatibility PC and Mac OS, mobile for Android and IOS 📊 Tradable Assets Forex, indices, commodities, shares, ETFs 🌐 Languages supported on Website English and Italian ☎ Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Fineco Bank Account Types

Fineco Bank offers one type of standard trading account for all traders.

Fineco Bank also offers a free demo account which will allow beginner traders to test out the broker’s features before signing up for a real account.

Unfortunately, Fineco Bank does not offer a swap-free or Islamic account to traders of the Muslim faith.

Trading Account (dedicated to online trading)

The Trading Account is a separate account designed for those who want to invest and trade in a practical way, with no monthly fee and competitive commissions starting from 0.19% of the order value (minimum €2.95, maximum €19).

This account provides access to a wide range of global financial instruments: shares, ETFs, bonds, CFDs, futures, options, cryptocurrencies, and much more, directly via the web or mobile app, with advanced tools for fast trading and customized strategies.

It is ideal for self-directed investors who want to operate in the markets without securities custody costs or fixed management fees.

Trading through the “full” Fineco Account

In addition to the dedicated Trading Account, it is also possible to trade financial markets through the full Fineco current account.

With this profile, the client has access to the same investment instruments (shares, ETFs, bonds, certificates, etc.) integrated directly into the bank account, using platforms such as FinecoX and the standard banking app.

Commissions may be structured differently compared to the dedicated Trading Account and may include decreasing commission plans based on the client’s trading activity.

This solution is suitable for those who want to combine banking and investments in a single account, simplifying daily financial management and market operations.

What types of accounts does Fineco Bank offer?

Fineco Bank provides a range of accounts designed to meet different client needs. These include standard current accounts for everyday banking, investment accounts for trading and portfolio management, and multicurrency accounts that allow easy handling of multiple currencies within a single profile.

How do I choose the right Fineco Bank account for me?

Selecting the right account depends on your financial goals and usage. For everyday transactions, a standard current account is ideal. If you plan to invest or trade, an investment account is more suitable. Multicurrency accounts benefit those dealing with international payments or currencies.

How to set up a Fineco Bank Trading Account - Step by Step

The following steps can be followed to register and set up a live account with Fineco Bank:

Step 1 - Navigate to the Fineco Bank website and click "Open Account"

Navigate to the open account area on the Fineco Bank website.

This can be accessed by clicking on the open account button at the top of the landing page

Step 2 - Fill out the Fineco Bank account registration form

Fill out the online registration form. You will need to select the option of a private customer or opening an account as a small business.

Traders must provide: First name, Last name, email address and contact number, area of interest, and chosen method of opening a Fineco Bank account

Step 3 - Select your privacy information and means of processing personal data

Step 4 - Fill out the KYC Process in full autonomy for account approval.

Fill in the account opening contract in total autonomy. Keep at hand, for each holder:

Valid identity document (driving license, identity card or passport)

Tax code

Fineco Bank Fees and Spreads

Traders with Fineco Bank can expect the following spread list : Spreads with Fineco Bank begin as low as 0.8 pips on major currency pairs like the EUR/USD.

: Spreads with Fineco Bank begin as low as 0.8 pips on major currency pairs like the EUR/USD. Commissions are also charged at variable rates depending on the instrument and the volume traded.

are also charged at variable rates depending on the instrument and the volume traded. These include $3.95 for stock trades on US markets, while those trading from Italy will have a price range of between $3.95 and $12.95 depending on the asset and exchange you are trading on.

ETF trading fees have a high point of €19 per trade, though this can drop to as low as $2.95 depending on your trading volume.

What fees does Fineco Bank charge for its services?

Fineco Bank applies fees depending on the type of service. Banking transactions, international transfers, and currency conversions may incur charges. Trading fees vary by market and instrument, with some accounts offering competitive or reduced commissions. Always check the current schedule before trading or transferring.

What are Fineco Bank’s spreads for trading instruments?

Spreads at Fineco Bank depend on the financial instrument and market conditions. Forex, CFDs, stocks, and other securities have variable spreads influenced by liquidity and market volatility. The platform provides transparent information on spreads to help clients make informed trading decisions.

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Competitive to mid-range, with transparent pricing across multiple asset classes 💰 Required Min Deposit No minimum deposit requirement 🔁 Withdrawal Fee Generally free for standard bank withdrawals; third-party bank charges may apply 💳 Deposit Fees No deposit fees charged by Fineco Bank for standard funding methods 📝 Average Spread From around 0.8 pips on major forex pairs, depending on market conditions 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Fineco Bank Trading platforms

The account from Fineco Bank will allow traders to use the customizable proprietary trading software of the PowerDesk platform. This will have the following features: A complete overview on every security, with live quotes, main figures, detailed reports, data sheets, and analysts’ recommendations.

Explore the markets with ease using the intuitive search option. You can also easily find securities by typing in just the first few letters.

Free streaming quotes for UK, EU, and US markets with 5- 5-level order book, as well as a Professional charting system with customizable timeframes and over 90 technical indicators and data export, free of charge.

FinecoX

FinecoX is Fineco’s most advanced and flexible trading platform, designed for traders who want a powerful, customizable workspace.

It delivers real‑time market data and allows you to view watchlists, interactive charts, news, orders, and portfolio performance all at once.

This platform supports trading across equities, ETFs, options, CFDs, forex, futures, and more, giving you comprehensive control whether you’re analyzing markets or executing complex strategies.

PowerDesk

PowerDesk is a professional‑grade trading platform that combines speed, simplicity, and depth of functionality.

Ideal for active traders, it offers push pricing, chart trading, automatic orders, basket orders, vertical book views, and intraday tools.

The interface is fully customizable so you can build layouts that match your trading style, and it connects you directly to more than 20 global markets for efficient order execution.

Web Trading

Fineco’s Web Trading platform is browser‑based, allowing access from any desktop without installation.

It integrates real‑time quotes, interactive charts, portfolio summaries, and news feeds into a clean interface.

Designed for both beginners and experienced traders, it lets you place and monitor trades quickly, manage assets, and run basic market analysis with intuitive tools.

Fineco App

The Fineco App brings trading and investing to your mobile device, so you can stay connected on the go.

It provides real‑time prices, interactive charts, market news, and order execution for stocks, ETFs, CFDs, forex, and other instruments.

You can also manage your overall banking alongside trading, making it a convenient all‑in‑one solution for everyday financial needs and market opportunities.

Stock Screener

The Stock Screener is an analytical tool that helps traders explore markets and find ideas.

It uses filters and pre‑set criteria — including technical and performance data — to help you identify stocks or instruments that match your strategy.

It’s useful for research and planning before placing trades through one of the platforms above.

What trading platforms does Fineco Bank offer?

Fineco Bank provides multiple trading platforms to suit different investor needs. The main platform is PowerDesk, a professional desktop software with advanced charting, real-time market data, and customizable tools. Additionally, Fineco offers web-based and mobile platforms for trading on the go.

Can I trade on global markets with Fineco Bank platforms?

Yes, Fineco Bank’s platforms allow clients to trade stocks, ETFs, bonds, currencies, futures, and options across major international markets. Users can monitor market trends, set alerts, and manage orders efficiently, making it suitable for both beginner and experienced traders.

Fineco Bank Deposit and Withdrawal

Fineco Bank offers flexible ways to deposit and withdraw funds from your account.

You can fund your account easily via bank transfers, with no minimum deposit, and the funds typically arrive within a few business days.

For everyday cash needs in Italy, you can make withdrawals using Fineco debit cards at ATM BANCOMAT® machines or through the Fineco app’s “Prelievo Smart” feature, which enables cardless cash collection at UniCredit ATMs.

Additionally, deposits and withdrawals of cash or cheques can be done at UniCredit branches, though these may have specific conditions and possible fees.

How can I make a deposit into my Fineco Bank account?

Deposits with Fineco Bank can be made through bank transfers from another account, salary credits, or internal transfers between linked accounts. Funds are usually credited quickly, depending on the transfer method and the sending bank’s processing times.

How do withdrawals work at Fineco Bank?

Withdrawals can be made via bank transfers to external accounts or by using the Fineco debit card at ATMs. Processing times vary based on the withdrawal method, currency, and destination, with fees depending on the specific service used.

Fineco Bank Leverage

Fineco Bank’s leverage refers to the use of financial instruments or borrowed capital to amplify the potential returns on investment.

This “effecto leva” can increase both profits and losses, so investors should understand the risks before engaging in leveraged trading.

In trading services like CFDs and forex, Fineco offers regulated leverage levels that align with European standards, with higher leverage options available for professional clients and lower limits for retail traders, helping manage risk according to investor experience and regulatory requirements.

Fineco Bank vs eToro – A Comparison

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 Typically ~$200 (can be as low as $50 in some countries) 📝 Sign-Up Bonus None widely advertised (may have referral rewards) None standard (sometimes referral promotions but not guaranteed) ➖ Min. Spread From ~0.8 pips on major FX pairs From ~1.0 pips on major FX pairs ➕ Max. Leverage Up to ~1:30 for most retail forex Up to ~1:30 for retail forex 💵 Currency Pairs 50+ forex pairs available ~49 forex pairs (plus other assets like stocks/crypto) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

Fineco Bank supports informed investing and market decision‑making through its suite of research tools and educational resources.

Clients can access market insights, technical analysis tools such as screeners and customizable charts, real‑time data, and thematic guides to help evaluate opportunities across asset classes.

The platform also provides educational content like webinars, videos, and trading explanations aimed at helping both new and experienced investors build financial knowledge and confidence before making investment decisions.

Awards

Fineco Bank has earned multiple prestigious awards and recognitions that reflect its excellence in banking, sustainability, customer satisfaction, and workplace culture.

It was named the No. 1 bank in Italy in the Forbes World’s Best Banks ranking based on customer satisfaction.

The bank also stands out globally for its sustainability leadership, receiving an “Excellent” ESG rating from Standard Ethics, a distinction highlighting strong environmental, social, and governance practices.

Fineco was included among the world’s best companies in 2026 by TIME Magazine for employee satisfaction, growth, and sustainability transparency.

Additional honours recognise its workplace environment as a Top Employer, leadership in diversity and inclusion, and success in industry‑specific awards for innovation and technology excellence.

Conclusion

Overall, Fineco Bank is an excellent all-round broker for beginner and experienced traders, offering regulatory security, a wide variety of assets and instruments, advanced proprietary trading software, and excellent pricing.

Disclaimer

Fineco Bank warns potential customers that Forex and CFDs trading carries a substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Before deciding to trade with Fineco Bank, potential traders are advised to carefully consider their investment objectives, financial situation, needs, and level of experience before investing money they cannot afford to lose.

Fineco Bank warns that margin trading involves the potential for profit as well as the risk of loss.

Movements in the price of foreign exchange and commodities are very unpredictable; hence, Fineco Bank cannot guarantee the maximum loss that a trader may suffer.

You might also like:

Fineco Bank Account Types Overview

Fineco Bank Demo Account – Step by Step

Fineco Bank Fees and Spreads

Fineco Bank Minimum Deposit

Fineco Bank Sign up Bonus

Frequently Asked Questions

What services does Fineco Bank offer?

Fineco Bank combines online banking, brokerage, and investment services in one platform. Clients can manage multicurrency accounts, make domestic and international transfers, use a Visa debit card, access trading tools and investment products, and monitor portfolios via website or app.

How can I contact Fineco Bank customer support?

You can reach Fineco Bank’s client service by telephone or email for banking, trading, or account help. Client support is typically available Monday to Friday during business hours. For urgent issues like stolen cards, 24/7 assistance may be offered.

What is the Fineco app and what can I do with it?

The Fineco app lets you manage your bank accounts, view balances and transactions, make transfers, and trade on global markets. It supports securities trading, market monitoring, alerts, and portfolio management on iOS and Android devices.

How do I view my account balance and statements?

Fineco provides real-time online display of account balances. Users can view recent transactions by date or use filters for custom periods. Printable PDF bank statements are available online, with recent quarters stored digitally by default.

What fees and charges should I expect?

Fees vary by service. Banking services may include transaction fees or currency conversion costs, while trading and investing fees depend on the markets and products chosen. Some accounts have competitive or low commissions. Always check current terms.

Can I hold and manage multiple currencies?

Yes, Fineco supports multicurrency accounts, allowing clients to hold, convert, and invest in currencies like EUR, GBP, USD, and CHF within the same account without excessive exchange charges.

What trading and investment options are available?

Fineco Bank’s platform offers access to stocks, ETFs, bonds, currencies, CFDs, futures, options, and other instruments across major global markets. It also includes tools for research, alerts, and order management.

Is my money safe with Fineco Bank?

Fineco Bank is a publicly traded Italian bank regulated by financial authorities, offering strong oversight and encryption protections. As with all banks, deposits and investments come with regulatory safeguards, but always review specific protections in your region.

Do I need to update my personal profile information?

Yes, due to legal requirements, Fineco may ask clients to update their personal profile to comply with regulations. Failure to update could result in temporary service restrictions until the information is provided.

How do I register or open an account with Fineco?

To open an account, visit Fineco’s official website or app, complete the online application, and provide required personal and identification details. After verification, you’ll receive login codes to access your account and services. Procedures may vary depending on your country.