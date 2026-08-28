Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: FedEx Corporation price forecast remains anchored to the latest data, with charts and historical graph signals pointing to measured growth rather than a sharp breakout. The price today in dollars is $331.41, so traders weighing buy or sell decisions can compare the cost against the dividend outlook, preferred shares payout considerations, and current for sale opportunities. If you want to know how to buy the ticker symbol FDX online, a funded trading account at a regulated broker is the quickest route for trading, and the data on today’s graph suggests the stock stays in the conversation for investors looking at short-term prediction and longer-term value.

Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM Share Name & Ticker FedEx Corporation (FDX) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $331.41 Previous Close $331.41 Day's Range $331.2 – $335.03 Opening Price $333.45 Volume 814734 shares Daily Change -4.58 (-1.36%) 52-Week High $413.87 52-Week Low $222.06

FedEx Corporation Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $331.41, reflecting a daily change of -4.58 (-1.36%). Day's Range $331.2 – $335.03, indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $222.06 – $413.87, showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 814734 against 1786722, pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -1.36%, highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

FedEx Corporation Limited Forecast Insights

FedEx is trading closer to the middle of its 52-week range than to the low, which keeps the medium-term technical picture constructive but not decisive. The -1.36% move today leaves near-term momentum soft, yet the stock is still well above the yearly trough. A clean push through the recent intraday high could improve sentiment, while failure to hold the low end of today’s range may invite another test of support.

Bullish bias would strengthen if buyers can reclaim higher ground above the current session’s upper range and sustain volume expansion. Bearish pressure would likely build if trading activity stays light and price drifts back toward the lower end of the annual range. For now, this is a tactical setup rather than a strong trend reversal signal.

FAQ on FedEx Corporation Shares

Q1: What are FedEx Corporation shares?

Answer: FedEx Corporation shares are equity ownership units in FedEx Corporation, traded on the NYSE under ticker FDX. Today’s price per share is $331.41, and the live data shows a -1.36% move on volume of 814734 shares.

Q2: How can I buy FedEx Corporation shares?

Answer: You can buy FedEx shares through a brokerage trading account, search for ticker FDX, and place a market or limit order. Based on today’s data, the price per share is $331.41 on the NYSE, with the session range set between $331.2 and $335.03.

Q3: What affects the price of FedEx Corporation shares?

Answer: FedEx share price is shaped by earnings expectations, shipping demand, margins, and broader market conditions. In today’s session, the stock opened at $333.45, traded between $331.2 and $335.03, and slipped $4.58, suggesting cautious sentiment.

Q4: Does FedEx Corporation pay dividends?

Answer: The live data provided here does not include a dividend amount or current payout rate. If you want dividend details, check FedEx filings, company guidance, or your brokerage platform. Today’s price is $331.41, so any income view should be verified before purchase.

Q5: How can I track my FedEx Corporation shares and dividends?

Answer: Track FedEx shares using your brokerage dashboard, the NYSE quote page, and company filings for dividend updates. The current price is $331.41, today’s change is -1.36%, and volume is 814734 shares, so monitoring price action and payout notices together is practical.

Q6: What factors are affecting the FedEx Corporation share price?

Answer: The share price is being influenced by today’s weaker move, below-average volume versus the 90-day norm, and the stock’s position within its yearly range. With FDX at $331.41, traders are watching whether the price can hold above the day’s low of $331.2.

Q7: Is FedEx Corporation a good share to buy?

Answer: FedEx may appeal to traders who want a large-cap shipping name, but today’s data alone does not confirm a clear buy setup. At $331.41, the stock is off 1.36% on lighter volume, so discipline matters more than chasing strength.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy FedEx Corporation shares today?

Answer: If you plan to buy today, the live price of $331.41 is close to the session’s low and below the opening price of $333.45. That can be attractive for some traders, but the negative daily change means patience and risk control still matter.

Q9: How much does one FedEx Corporation share cost?

Answer: One FedEx Corporation share costs $331.41 today on the NYSE. The share traded between $331.2 and $335.03 in the session, and the move to date is -4.58, so the price per share remains under mild pressure.

Q10: How to sell FedEx Corporation shares?

Answer: To sell FDX shares, log into your brokerage trading account, enter the ticker, choose sell, and set a market or limit order. With the current price at $331.41 and volume at 814734 shares, traders should confirm order timing and execution carefully.

How to Buy FedEx Corporation Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA and complete KYC identity verification.

Explore the trading dashboard and review order types.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search ticker FDX, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

FedEx Corporation Actionable Financial Advice

Given FedEx Corporation's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $222.06 and $413.87. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.