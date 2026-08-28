Fastenal Co Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Fastenal Co performance charts and historical graph data track notable long-term growth, supporting an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars sits at $51.14 per share. Whether scanning for sale listings to execute a buy or sell action, ordinary investors can weigh the acquisition cost against any ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For beginners wondering how to buy via the ticker symbol FAST, opening an online trading account with an approved brokerage handles the entire trading lifecycle instantly.

Fastenal Co Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Fastenal Co (FAST) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $51.14 Previous Close $51.14 Day's Range $50.54 – $51.32 Opening Price $50.75 Volume 5516409 shares Daily Change -0.01 (-0.02%) 52-Week High $52.92 52-Week Low $38.97 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Fastenal Co Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $51.14 — reflecting a daily change of -0.01 (-0.02%). Day's Range $50.54 – $51.32 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $38.97 – $52.92 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 5516409 against 7458512 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -0.02% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and low volatility.

Fastenal Co Limited Forecast Insights

With a current price of $51.14, Fastenal Co is situated well within its 52-week range, known for resilience despite a daily dip of -0.02%. Bears could monitor trends towards $38.97, but bullish signals might spark at $52.92, a potential breakout point.

FAQ on Fastenal Co Shares

Q1: What are Fastenal Co shares?

Answer: Fastenal Co shares represent ownership in Fastenal Company, traded under the ticker FAST on the NASDAQ, currently priced at $51.14.

Q2: How can I buy Fastenal Co shares?

Answer: To buy Fastenal Co shares, set up an account with a brokerage, search for ticker FAST, and execute a purchase based on your investment strategy.

Q3: What affects the price of Fastenal Co shares?

Answer: Share prices fluctuate based on market dynamics, investor sentiment, trading volume, and company-specific news. Today, Fastenal Co's shares have marginally decreased by 0.02%.

Q4: Does Fastenal Co pay dividends?

Answer: Fastenal Co has a history of dividend payments. For precise details, consult your brokerage platform or review company filings for current dividend policies.

Q5: How can I track my Fastenal Co shares and dividends?

Answer: Monitor your shares and dividends through your online brokerage by setting alerts for price movements, dividends, and other announcements related to Fastenal Co.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Fastenal Co share price?

Answer: Market volatility, economic trends, and today's tight daily range of $50.54 – $51.32 influence Fastenal Co's share price. Keep an eye on trading volumes and industry news.

Q7: Is Fastenal Co a good share to buy?

Answer: Whether Fastenal Co is a good buy depends on your investment goals and analysis of the current price at $51.14 relative to its historical performance and market conditions.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Fastenal Co shares today?

Answer: With today's live price at $51.14 and a minor daily change, potential investors should evaluate market trends and company reports before deciding to buy.

Q9: How much does one Fastenal Co share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $51.14.

Q10: How to sell Fastenal Co shares?

Answer: To sell your Fastenal Co shares, log into your brokerage account, locate the ticker symbol FAST, and place a sell order through the platform.

How to Buy Fastenal Co Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker FAST, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Fastenal Co Actionable Financial Advice

Given Fastenal Co's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $38.97 and $52.92. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.