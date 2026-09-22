EuroTrader is a regulated CFD broker offering forex, indices, commodities, shares and cryptocurrency CFDs through MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. South African clients can be served through Eurotrade SA (Pty) Ltd, an authorised financial services provider regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority under FSP number 44351. EuroTrader currently advertises account funding from $30, leverage of up to 1:1000 outside the EU entity, negative-balance protection, segregated client funds and civil-liability insurance of up to €2 million.

Quick verdict: EuroTrader is a practical option for South African CFD traders who want FSCA oversight, MT4 and MT5, low entry requirements, copy trading and local funding options such as Ozow. Its higher leverage and offshore group structure require careful entity checks, and beginners should not treat the $30 minimum or 1:1000 leverage as a reason to trade aggressively.

Is EuroTrader regulated and safe for South African traders?

Yes. Eurotrade SA (Pty) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority under FSP number 44351. EuroTrader also operates through other regulated group companies, including Eurotrade Investments RGB Ltd in Cyprus under CySEC licence 279/15 and Eurotrade International Ltd in Mauritius under FSC licence GB22201125.

South African clients should confirm which legal entity appears on their application and account agreement. Regulation, maximum leverage, compensation arrangements and dispute procedures can differ by entity. EuroTrader states that client funds are held in segregated accounts, that negative-balance protection applies and that civil-liability insurance can cover eligible claims up to €2 million. Insurance terms and exclusions should be checked in the current policy documents.

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EuroTrader Review: Key Findings

Specification Current detail South African entity Eurotrade SA (Pty) Ltd FSCA licence FSP 44351 Other group regulation CySEC 279/15; Mauritius FSC GB22201125 Minimum deposit From $30 on the current promotional account-opening page Maximum leverage Up to 1:1000 outside the EU entity; lower limits may apply by entity and instrument Platforms MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Markets Forex, shares, indices, commodities and cryptocurrency CFDs Account options Standard, raw-spread, cent, swap-free and demo options, subject to entity availability Local funding Cards, bank transfer, Ozow and selected e-wallets Support 24/5 multilingual support advertised

What is the EuroTrader minimum deposit?

EuroTrader currently advertises that clients can start trading with as little as $30. This is lower than the $50 figure shown on the older page. The actual minimum can still depend on the account type, selected entity, payment method and account currency.

A low entry amount makes it easier to test the broker, but it does not make leveraged CFD trading low risk. Small accounts can be depleted quickly when spreads, swaps, commissions and high leverage are combined.

EuroTrader Trust Score

Our EuroTrader Trust Score considers regulation, legal-entity transparency, client-fund protection, operating history, platform quality, pricing disclosure, payment risk, customer feedback and access to formal complaints procedures.

EuroTrader receives a trust score of 82/100. The score benefits from FSCA, CySEC and Mauritius FSC regulation, segregated accounts, negative-balance protection, civil-liability insurance and established MetaTrader access. It is reduced by entity-specific differences, high leverage outside the EU, limited independently verified customer-feedback data and the need for clients to confirm exactly which group company holds their account.

EuroTrader Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Well regulated Tight spreads not offered MetaTrader4 and 5 offered US clients not accepted No deposit or withdrawal fees charged Commission charges on forex trading Demo account available

EuroTrader Overview

EuroTrader is a multi-entity CFD broker offering forex, shares, indices, commodities and cryptocurrency CFDs. The group serves South African clients through an FSCA-regulated entity and also operates regulated companies in Cyprus and Mauritius. Trading is provided through MT4 and MT5, with additional services including copy trading, PAMM, VPS hosting, Trading Central signals and educational resources.

The broker is designed for both entry-level and experienced traders. Its strongest selling points are the low advertised starting deposit, local South African regulation, MetaTrader availability, high leverage outside the EU entity and broad support for manual, automated and copy-trading strategies.

What can you trade with EuroTrader?

EuroTrader offers CFDs on forex pairs, global stock indices, commodities, individual shares and cryptocurrencies. Exact symbols, spreads, contract sizes and leverage differ by entity and platform. CFDs do not provide ownership of the underlying asset.

How is EuroTrader different from offshore brokers?

South African clients can be onboarded through an FSCA-regulated company rather than relying only on an offshore licence. This provides a local regulatory framework and a South African registered address. Clients must still check their agreement, because the EuroTrader group also uses Cyprus and Mauritius entities with different leverage and protection rules.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Not indicated 🏦 Regulators: FINRA Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

FSCA-regulated South African entity under FSP 44351.

MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 on desktop, browser and mobile.

Forex, stock, index, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs.

Account funding advertised from $30.

Leverage of up to 1:1000 outside the EU entity.

Standard, raw-spread, cent, swap-free and demo options, subject to availability.

Copy trading, PAMM and VPS services.

Trading Central signals and educational tools.

Negative-balance protection and segregated client accounts.

24/5 multilingual customer support.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Multiple account options designed for beginners, experienced traders, and professionals ⚖️ Leverage Flexible leverage levels available, adjusted according to regulatory requirements 📉 Spreads & Commissions Competitive spreads with commission-free and low-commission account structures 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex, commodities, indices, shares, and cryptocurrencies 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 on desktop, web, and mobile ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Swap-free accounts available in compliance with Islamic finance principles 🖧 Free VPS Hosting VPS services offered for eligible traders to ensure stable and fast execution 👥 Copy Trading Copy trading functionality supported through compatible platforms 🛡️ Client Fund Security Client funds kept in segregated accounts with strong data protection measures 📋 Regulatory Oversight FCA and FSCA.

EuroTrader Customer Reviews

Public feedback on EuroTrader is mixed. Positive comments commonly refer to MetaTrader access, responsive support, relatively low entry requirements and straightforward funding. Critical reviews tend to focus on verification, withdrawals, spread changes and account restrictions.

Customer reviews should be treated as individual experiences rather than proof of safety or execution quality. Traders should examine recent reviews, recurring complaint themes, response times and the legal entity involved before concluding.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Generally positive overall rating based on trader feedback and platform performance 👏Customer Satisfaction High satisfaction levels reported for ease of use, execution quality, and platform reliability 📞Customer Service Responsive support team available via live chat, email, and phone during market hours

Customer Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Traders highlight reliable execution, user-friendly interface, and decent trading conditions ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Generally positive reviews for platform transparency and customer support ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mixed feedback with praise for ease of use but occasional complaints on withdrawal delays ⭐⭐⭐ Mostly positive ratings focusing on platform reliability and responsive support ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Users appreciate fast support and clear account management, with some concerns on spreads ⭐⭐⭐ High trust ratings with feedback on good security measures and overall satisfaction ⭐⭐⭐⭐

EuroTrader Safety and Security

EuroTrader states that client money is held in segregated accounts, separate from operational funds. It also advertises negative-balance protection and civil-liability insurance of up to €2 million. These protections do not cover normal trading losses and remain subject to the client agreement, insurer terms and legal entity.

The broker applies identity verification, anti-money-laundering controls and secure account-access procedures. Clients should use unique passwords, activate available authentication features and verify all payment instructions through the official client portal.

Global Regulations

Entity Regulator Licence Eurotrade SA (Pty) Ltd FSCA, South Africa FSP 44351 Eurotrade Investments RGB Ltd CySEC, Cyprus 279/15 Eurotrade International Ltd Mauritius FSC GB22201125

How does EuroTrader protect client funds?

EuroTrader states that client funds are segregated from company money and that eligible accounts receive negative-balance protection. The broker also advertises civil-liability insurance up to €2 million. None of these measures protects clients from normal CFD losses.

Which EuroTrader entity will hold my account?

The entity depends on residence, onboarding route and product availability. South African clients should confirm that the agreement names Eurotrade SA (Pty) Ltd and shows FSP 44351 if they specifically want FSCA oversight.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing FCA and FSCA. 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are kept in separate accounts, protecting them from company liabilities 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Provides additional insurance coverage for client funds in eligible accounts 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Strong capital reserves and favorable credit ratings ensure financial stability 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Advanced security protocols, including encryption and two-factor authentication, for crypto accounts 📈 Negative Balance Protection Traders are protected from losing more than their account balance 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Regular audits and compliance checks ensure transparency and adherence to regulations

EuroTrader at a Glance

Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Larnaca, Cyprus 📅 Year Founded 2018 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FCA and FSCA. 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United States 📌 Accounts Micro Account Zero Account Hero Account ☪️ Islamic Account (Swap Free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 👉 Sign Up Bonus No 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts No 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:500 💰 Minimum Deposit $50 / R800 ZAR 💳 Deposit Options Visa MasterCard Bank wire transfer OZOW Skrill Neteller 💳 Withdrawal Options Visa MasterCard Bank wire transfer OZOW Skrill Neteller 💻 Platform Types MT4, MT5 📱 OS Compatibility Desktop Windows Android iOS devices Web browsers 📈 Tradable Assets Forex Stocks Crypto Indices Commodities 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, Chinese and Arabic 👥 Customer Support Languages English, Chinese and Arabic 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

EuroTrader Account Types

EuroTrader promotes several account structures, including standard, raw-spread, cent, swap-free and demo accounts. Availability, deposit requirements and pricing can differ by entity, so the account table and client portal should be treated as the final source.

Standard Account

Spread-based pricing with no separate commission on many instruments.

Suitable for beginners and lower-frequency traders.

Access to MT4 and MT5, subject to entity and account setup.

Raw Spread Account

Tighter variable spreads with a separate commission.

More suitable for scalpers, automated systems and high-volume traders.

Total cost depends on spread, commission and execution.

Cent Account

Balances and trades are denominated in cents.

Allows smaller live position sizes and lower financial exposure per trade.

Useful for beginners and strategy testing under real market conditions.

Swap-Free Account

Designed for eligible clients who cannot pay or receive overnight interest.

Alternative administration or holding charges may apply after a defined period.

Eligibility and instrument restrictions should be confirmed before trading.

Which EuroTrader account is best?

The Standard Account may suit beginners and occasional traders. The Raw Spread Account may suit active traders who prioritise lower spreads. The Cent Account is useful for smaller live exposure, while the swap-free option is intended for eligible clients requiring interest-free treatment.

📌 Broker EuroTrader 📈 Trading Fees Class Competitive trading fees with options for commission-free and low-commission accounts 💰 Required Min Deposit Low minimum deposit, suitable for both beginners and experienced traders 🔁 Withdrawal Fee Generally low or no withdrawal fees depending on payment method 💳 Deposit Fees No deposit fees for most funding methods 📝 Average Spread Tight spreads on major currency pairs, varying by account type 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Not indicated 🏦 Regulators: FINRA Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a EuroTrader Account

1. Start the Registration

Visit the official EuroTrader website and select the live or demo account option.

2. Select Individual or Company

Choose the correct applicant type and confirm that the South African entity and account conditions match your needs.

3. Complete Personal Information

Enter your legal name, contact information, tax details, financial information and trading experience.

4. Upload Verification Documents

Provide an accepted identity document and proof of address. Further source-of-funds documents may be requested.

5. Fund the Account

Choose an available funding method and verify the beneficiary details before sending money.

EuroTrader Fees, Spreads and Commissions

EuroTrader uses variable spreads, commissions on selected account types, overnight financing and product-specific trading costs. The full cost depends on the entity, instrument and account chosen.

Cost How it applies Standard spread Variable spread with no separate commission on many instruments Raw-spread pricing Tighter spread plus a separate commission Overnight financing Swap or holding charges may apply to positions kept open overnight Deposits and withdrawals EuroTrader advertises no broker fee, but banks and payment providers may charge Currency conversion May apply when funding or trading in a currency different from the account base currency

Does EuroTrader offer spreads from zero?

Raw-spread accounts may display spreads close to 0.0 pips during liquid market conditions, but a separate commission normally applies. A “from” spread is not a guaranteed average.

Are there hidden fees?

EuroTrader promotes transparent pricing, but traders should still review the full contract specification, swap rates, commission schedule and withdrawal conditions before opening positions.

EuroTrader Trading Platforms

EuroTrader supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 across desktop, browser and mobile environments. Both platforms support charting, technical indicators, automated trading and multiple order types.

MetaTrader 4

30 built-in indicators and nine standard timeframes.

Expert Advisor support through MQL4.

Suitable for forex-focused traders and existing MT4 systems.

MetaTrader 5

38 built-in indicators, 21 timeframes and six pending-order types.

Depth of market, improved strategy testing and multi-asset functionality.

Supports hedging and netting modes, depending on account setup.

Web and Mobile Trading

MT4 and MT5 can be accessed through supported browsers and mobile apps. Mobile versions are useful for monitoring and order management but may not include every desktop feature.

EuroTrader Deposits and Withdrawals

EuroTrader advertises cards, bank transfer, Ozow, Skrill and other payment options. Availability depends on country, entity and account currency. The broker states that it does not charge deposit or withdrawal fees, although banks and payment providers may apply their own charges.

Visa and Mastercard.

Bank transfer.

Ozow for eligible South African clients.

Skrill and selected online payment providers.

Withdrawals are usually returned to the original funding source where possible.

Identity and source-of-funds checks may delay withdrawals.

How long do EuroTrader withdrawals take?

EuroTrader states that requests are processed promptly, but the final arrival time depends on account verification, the payment provider and the receiving bank. Traders should avoid relying on a guaranteed one-day timeframe.

Does EuroTrader accept ZAR deposits?

Local South African funding options such as Ozow are advertised, but account currency and settlement currency should be confirmed in the client portal before depositing.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Not indicated 🏦 Regulators: FINRA Start Trading Read Review

EuroTrader Leverage

EuroTrader advertises leverage of up to 1:1000 through non-EU entities. Maximum leverage depends on the legal entity, account classification, instrument, account equity and current margin schedule. EU retail clients are subject to significantly lower regulatory limits.

High leverage magnifies gains and losses. At 1:1000, even a small market movement can consume available margin quickly. Traders should use conservative position sizes and treat the maximum leverage as a limit, not a target.

EuroTrader vs Exness vs XM

🔎 Broker 🥇 EuroTrader 🥈 Exness 🥉 XM Established Established in 2018 Established in 2008 Established in 2009 💵 Min. Deposit $50 USD / R800 ZAR $1 USD / R16 USD $5 USD / R80 ZAR 💳 Inactivity Fee No Yes Yes ☪️ Islamic Account Yes Yes Yes 🎉 Demo Account Yes Yes Yes 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

EuroTrader, Exness and XM are all multi-asset CFD brokers, but their legal entities, South African regulation, leverage, account structures and payment methods differ. The comparison table should use the exact entity available to South African traders.

Research and Trading Tools

EuroTrader offers Trading Central signals, an economic calendar, pip and margin calculators, educational guides, platform tutorials, copy trading, PAMM and VPS hosting. Trading Central is advertised for clients with qualifying package access.

The tools are useful for technical and short-term traders, but automated signals should not replace independent analysis or risk management.

EuroTrader Awards

No major current broker-specific awards were clearly verified during this update. References to MetaTrader as an award-winning platform should not be presented as awards won by EuroTrader itself. Only list an award when the publication, category and year can be confirmed.

EuroTrader Sign-Up Bonus

EuroTrader has advertised deposit-bonus promotions of up to $10,000 on selected pages. Promotions can be entity-specific and may affect margin, withdrawals and bonus removal. South African clients should read the complete current terms before accepting any bonus.

EuroTrader Customer Support

EuroTrader advertises multilingual support 24 hours a day, five days a week. Support channels include telephone, email and online assistance. South African clients should use the contact details shown in the official client portal or local entity documentation.

EuroTrader for South African Traders

Factor Assessment Details FSCA regulation Strong Eurotrade SA (Pty) Ltd, FSP 44351 Local funding Good Ozow, cards and bank transfer advertised Minimum deposit Accessible From $30 on the current landing page Platforms Strong MT4, MT5, web and mobile Leverage risk High Up to 1:1000 outside the EU entity Best for Active CFD traders Traders wanting FSCA oversight and MetaTrader access

Who Should Consider EuroTrader?

EuroTrader may suit South African traders who want FSCA regulation, MT4 or MT5, local payment options, low initial funding and access to forex and multi-asset CFDs. The raw-spread and copy-trading features may also appeal to active traders.

It is less suitable for long-term investors seeking ownership of real shares, clients who want guaranteed fixed spreads or beginners who may be tempted to overuse high leverage.

Conclusion EuroTrader is a regulated CFD broker with a genuine South African entity, MT4 and MT5, local funding options, a $30 advertised starting deposit and a broad selection of trading tools. Its strengths are FSCA oversight, accessible account funding, MetaTrader support, copy trading and account variety. The main risks are high leverage, entity-specific conditions and the fact that all instruments are leveraged CFDs rather than direct investments. South African traders should confirm that their agreement names Eurotrade SA (Pty) Ltd before funding.

Review Methodology

This review was fact-checked in July 2026. It considers EuroTrader's legal entities, regulation, account types, platforms, minimum deposit, leverage, pricing, funding, customer protection, support and suitability for South African traders. Broker claims are identified where independent confirmation was not available.

Disclaimer

Forex and CFD trading involves a high risk of loss. Leverage can cause losses to accumulate rapidly, and CFDs do not provide ownership of the underlying asset. This review is general information and not personalised financial advice. Confirm the legal entity, account agreement, fees and margin rules before depositing funds.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is EuroTrader regulated in South Africa?

Yes. Eurotrade SA (Pty) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority under FSP number 44351, giving South African clients local oversight. Clients should confirm that this specific entity, rather than an offshore one, appears in their account agreement if they particularly want FSCA protection, since the trading terms and safeguards can differ between entities.

What is the EuroTrader minimum deposit?

EuroTrader currently advertises account funding from just $30, making it an easy, low-cost entry point to test the platform. The final minimum can differ by account type, payment method, currency and the legal entity you register under. A low minimum makes opening simple, but it does not reduce the underlying risks of leveraged CFD trading.

What leverage does EuroTrader offer?

EuroTrader advertises leverage of up to 1:1000 outside the EU-regulated entity, which is extremely high for retail trading. Actual available leverage depends on the instrument, your account equity, your client category and the entity you trade under. EU retail leverage is capped far lower, and high leverage magnifies losses just as quickly as gains.

Which platforms does EuroTrader offer?

EuroTrader supports both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 across desktop, browser and mobile devices. Both platforms include advanced charting, technical indicators and automated-trading support through Expert Advisors. MT5 additionally provides more timeframes, extra pending-order types and built-in strategy-testing features, so the right choice depends on the tools and markets you already prefer to use.

What markets can you trade with EuroTrader?

EuroTrader offers CFDs on forex, global shares, stock indices, commodities and cryptocurrencies across a single account. CFD traders speculate on rising or falling price movements without owning the underlying asset. Available instruments, spreads and leverage can vary by market and account type, so check the live specifications in the platform before opening any position.

Does EuroTrader offer a cent account?

Yes. EuroTrader advertises a cent account where balances and trades are denominated in cents rather than full dollars. This allows much smaller position sizes and can help beginners test real strategies with lower financial exposure under genuine market conditions. It is a useful bridge between demo practice and full-sized live trading for cautious new traders.

Does EuroTrader offer an Islamic account?

Yes. EuroTrader offers swap-free account treatment for eligible clients who cannot pay or receive overnight interest for religious reasons. Alternative administration or holding charges may apply instead of swaps, and the exact terms can vary by instrument and holding period. Confirm the current swap-free conditions directly in your account agreement before relying on them.

How can South Africans deposit funds?

EuroTrader advertises bank transfer, credit and debit cards, Ozow, Skrill and selected other payment providers for South African clients. The available methods and supported currencies are shown in your client portal once you register. External bank, card or provider fees may still apply, so factor those in when calculating your true deposit cost.

Does EuroTrader charge withdrawal fees?

EuroTrader states that it does not charge its own deposit or withdrawal fee on client transactions. However, banks, card processors and e-wallet providers may still deduct their own charges along the way. Withdrawal timing depends on account verification and the method you choose, so confirm current processing times in the portal before relying on them.

Does EuroTrader provide negative-balance protection?

Yes. EuroTrader advertises negative-balance protection for eligible retail clients, which prevents your account from going below zero after a sharp market move. The protection is entity- and agreement-specific, so confirm it applies to you. It does not prevent losing the full amount you deposited, so careful position sizing still matters a great deal.

Is EuroTrader suitable for beginners?

EuroTrader can suit beginners thanks to its $30 advertised deposit, cent account, demo access and educational material, which together allow a careful start. However, high leverage and CFDs remain genuinely risky products where many retail accounts lose money. Beginners should use conservative position sizes and never treat the maximum available leverage as a target.

Does EuroTrader offer copy trading?

Yes. EuroTrader provides copy trading that lets clients automatically follow selected strategy providers and mirror their positions. Past performance is never guaranteed to continue, and users remain fully responsible for their own risk settings, capital allocation and ongoing monitoring. Treat copied strategies as an addition to your own judgement rather than a hands-off replacement.

Sources Checked