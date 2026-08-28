Emerson Electric Company Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Emerson Electric Company shares are trading with a restrained tone, and the price forecast leans modestly constructive while the dividend profile, charts, and graph patterns continue to draw attention from active traders. With the price today in dollars at $157.71, the buy or sell debate centers on whether the shares can reclaim stronger momentum from this level. The ticker symbol EMR remains closely watched as data points suggest steady growth rather than acceleration, so any prediction should stay disciplined. Buyers comparing cost and value online can review how to buy, assess for sale opportunities, and decide whether preferred shares payout considerations matter in a broader trading account setup. For those managing trading decisions, the current price, payout visibility, and broader trading context argue for patience rather than urgency.

Emerson Electric Company Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM Share Name & Ticker Emerson Electric Company (EMR) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $157.71 Previous Close $157.71 Day's Range $156.55 – $158.98 Opening Price $158.6 Volume 1711194 shares Daily Change -0.58 (-0.37%) 52-Week High $166.35 52-Week Low $122.64

Emerson Electric Company Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $157.71, reflecting a daily change of -0.58 (-0.37%). Day's Range $156.55 – $158.98, indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $122.64 – $166.35, showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 1711194 against 2661221, pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -0.37%, highlighting negative short-term momentum and low volatility.

Emerson Electric Company Limited Forecast Insights

EMR’s near-term setup looks neutral to slightly cautious. The shares are trading close to the upper half of the 52-week range, which supports the view that the longer trend remains intact, but today’s -0.37% decline and below-average volume show limited conviction. A sustained move above $158.98 could open room toward the $166.35 high, while weakness back toward $156.55 would signal fading momentum. At this stage, the technical read favors range trading over aggressive trend chasing.

FAQ on Emerson Electric Company Shares

Q1: What are Emerson Electric Company shares?

Answer: Emerson Electric Company shares are equity units in Emerson Electric Company, traded on the NYSE under ticker EMR. At today’s price of $157.71, the market is valuing each price per share within a range that remains well above the 52-week low and below the high.

Q2: How can I buy Emerson Electric Company shares?

Answer: To buy EMR, open a brokerage or trading account, complete verification, fund it, then search the ticker symbol EMR on NYSE and place a market or limit order. You can purchase shares at today’s price per share of $157.71 if your broker offers that quote.

Q3: What affects the price of Emerson Electric Company shares?

Answer: Emerson Electric Company shares are affected by industrial demand, earnings updates, interest-rate expectations, and broader market sentiment. Today’s price of $157.71 sits near the upper part of the yearly range, while the daily change of -0.37% suggests traders are still cautious on near-term direction.

Q4: Does Emerson Electric Company pay dividends?

Answer: Emerson Electric Company is widely followed for its dividend profile, but the exact payout isn’t included in today’s data feed. Investors should check the company’s filings or their brokerage for the current dividend amount, record dates, and payment schedule before making a buy decision.

Q5: How can I track my Emerson Electric Company shares and dividends?

Answer: Track EMR shares through your brokerage dashboard, where you can monitor price movements, volume, and corporate actions. For dividends, review the account’s income section and confirm declared payout details in company filings or broker notices, especially if you plan to hold the shares long term.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Emerson Electric Company share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by the current level of $157.71, a narrow intraday range of $156.55 to $158.98, and trading volume of 1711194 versus a 90-day average of 2661221. Those figures point to softer participation and limited momentum today.

Q7: Is Emerson Electric Company a good share to buy?

Answer: EMR can appeal to investors who want an established industrial name near the upper end of its 52-week range. Still, with today’s move at -0.37% and volume below average, the setup looks more like a measured hold than a fresh chase for aggressive buyers.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Emerson Electric Company shares today?

Answer: Buying today depends on your time horizon and risk tolerance. With the price per share at $157.71, EMR is trading closer to its 52-week high than low, but today’s flat previous close and mild decline suggest waiting for stronger confirmation may be prudent.

Q9: How much does one Emerson Electric Company share cost?

Answer: One Emerson Electric Company share costs $157.71 today. That price sits between the day’s low of $156.55 and high of $158.98, which tells traders the stock is moving in a fairly contained band during this session.

Q10: How to sell Emerson Electric Company shares?

Answer: To sell EMR shares, log in to your trading account, search ticker EMR, choose the number of shares for sale, and place a market or limit order. The current quote of $157.71 can help you decide whether to sell immediately or wait.

How to Buy Emerson Electric Company Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for account security.

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore the trading dashboard and review order types.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search ticker EMR, then place a market or limit order to purchase the shares you want for your portfolio.

Emerson Electric Company Actionable Financial Advice

Given Emerson Electric Company’s current performance, investors should hold the shares if prices move above the key technical levels near $122.64 and $166.35. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company’s own sector conditions to refine your strategy.