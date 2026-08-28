Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Eli Lilly and Company price forecast remains tied to chart behavior, with charts and historical graph data still showing strong long-term growth despite today’s pullback. The price today in dollars is $1176.1, so buy or sell decisions can be weighed against the cost, the ticker symbol LLY, and the stock’s dividend profile, including any preferred shares payout. For those asking how to buy online, the for sale setup starts with a trading account, and the data points here suggest traders should watch the graph, trading activity, and prediction signals before making a purchase or trade.

Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $1176.1 Previous Close $1176.1 Day's Range $1171.71 – $1190.11 Opening Price $1182.25 Volume 2734163 shares Daily Change -13.93 (-1.17%) 52-Week High $1292.65 52-Week Low $712.05 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Eli Lilly and Company Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $1176.1, reflecting a daily change of -13.93 (-1.17%). Day's Range $1171.71 – $1190.11, indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $712.05 – $1292.65, showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 2734163 against 2835740 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -1.17% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Eli Lilly and Company Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup is mixed but orderly. A -1.17% decline on the session keeps LLY below the opening price, yet the share remains much closer to the 52-week high than the low, which argues against a deep trend reversal.

Bullish traders can look for a sustained move back above the day’s upper range near $1190.11 as an early sign of renewed momentum. If that fails, support around the session low near $1171.71 becomes the immediate level to watch, with the broader downside cushion still defined by the 52-week low at $712.05.

Bearish pressure would strengthen if volume expands on repeated failures to reclaim the open at $1182.25. For now, the data favors a range-bound read rather than a decisive breakout or breakdown.

FAQ on Eli Lilly and Company Shares

Q1: What are Eli Lilly and Company shares?

Answer: Eli Lilly and Company shares are common equity securities in the NYSE-listed issuer LLY. At a price per share of $1176.1 today, they represent ownership in the company, with value moving based on trading, market sentiment, and company performance.

Q2: How can I buy Eli Lilly and Company shares?

Answer: To buy LLY stocks, open a brokerage trading account, verify it, fund it, and search the ticker symbol LLY on the NYSE. With today's price per share at $1176.1, you can place a market or limit order depending on your trade plan.

Q3: What affects the price of Eli Lilly and Company shares?

Answer: The price today in dollars is shaped by supply and demand, earnings expectations, sector news, and trading volume. For LLY, today’s change of -13.93 (-1.17%) and volume of 2734163 shares show active price discovery versus the 90-day average.

Q4: Does Eli Lilly and Company pay dividends?

Answer: Dividend information isn’t included in the live data provided here, so I can’t confirm a payout amount. If you’re checking dividend details for LLY, review the company’s filings or your brokerage platform before you purchase or hold the shares.

Q5: How can I track my Eli Lilly and Company shares and dividends?

Answer: Track LLY shares through your brokerage dashboard, where you can monitor the current price, daily change, volume, and any dividend records. Since the live feed gives no dividend amount, your trading account and company filings are the best sources for payout updates.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Eli Lilly and Company share price?

Answer: The live price today in dollars sits at $1176.1 after a -1.17% move, which suggests short-term pressure but not a major breakdown. Trading stayed within $1171.71 to $1190.11, while volume ran below the 90-day average.

Q7: Is Eli Lilly and Company a good share to buy?

Answer: Whether LLY is a good buy depends on your time horizon and risk tolerance. The share trades well above the 52-week low of $712.05 but below the high of $1292.65, so current positioning looks constructive yet not cheap.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Eli Lilly and Company shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows a mild decline and volume just under the 90-day average, so aggressive buyers may prefer patience. If you want to buy today, watch whether the price holds above $1171.71 and whether trading regains strength near the open.

Q9: How much does one Eli Lilly and Company share cost?

Answer: One Eli Lilly and Company share costs $1176.1 today on the NYSE. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close in the live data, even though the session is down -13.93 points on the day.

Q10: How to sell Eli Lilly and Company shares?

Answer: To sell LLY shares, log in to your brokerage account, locate the ticker symbol LLY, and submit a sell order for the number of shares you want to trade. At the current price of $1176.1, you can choose market or limit execution.

How to Buy Eli Lilly and Company Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker LLY, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Eli Lilly and Company Actionable Financial Advice

Given Eli Lilly and Company's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $712.05 and $1292.65. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.