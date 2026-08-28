DuPont de Nemours Inc. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: DuPont de Nemours Inc. SHARES show a measured setup, with charts and historical graph data pointing to firm growth and a constructive price forecast rather than an aggressive prediction. The price today in dollars is $138.8, leaving scope for a buy or sell decision around near-term resistance. Investors watching preferred shares, dividend payout, and cost should compare the for sale level against the ticker symbol DD, then review how to buy online through a brokerage trading account before entering a trading plan. The data suggests the current graph remains aligned with disciplined trading, not chase-buying.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM Latest market snapshot Share Name & Ticker DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $138.8 Previous Close $138.8 Day's Range $137.5 – $139.46 Opening Price $137.5 Volume 860231 shares Daily Change 0.82 (0.59%) 52-Week High $149.42 52-Week Low $33.34

DuPont de Nemours Inc. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $138.8 — reflecting a daily change of 0.82 (0.59%). Day's Range $137.5 – $139.46 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $33.34 – $149.42 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 860231 against 2028411 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum 0.59% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and low volatility.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. Limited Forecast Insights

With DuPont de Nemours Inc. SHARES trading at $138.8, the setup stays close to the upper end of the 52-week range and still below the $149.42 peak. The modest 0.59% advance signals controlled momentum, but the lighter volume argues for confirmation before any breakout view. A pullback toward the intraday low would not be unusual if buying interest fades.

Bullish case: a clean move through the recent range ceiling could attract short-term traders. Bearish case: if price slips and volume stays muted, the SHARES could drift back toward lower support zones without much drama.

FAQ on DuPont de Nemours Inc. Shares

Q1: What are DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares?

Answer: DuPont de Nemours Inc. SHARES represent ownership in DD on the NYSE. At $138.8 today, they trade near the top of the annual range, with value shaped by price movement, volume, and how the market prices the company’s operating outlook.

Q2: How can I buy DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares?

Answer: You can buy DD through a brokerage trading account on the NYSE. Check the price per share, place a market or limit order, and confirm funds are available. The current quote is $138.8, so execution will depend on your order type.

Q3: What affects the price of DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares?

Answer: The share price moves with supply and demand, company updates, and broader market sentiment. Today’s $138.8 level reflects a 0.59% gain, while volume of 860231 shares versus the 90-day average helps show how strong participation is.

Q4: Does DuPont de Nemours Inc. pay dividends?

Answer: Dividend details are not included in the live data feed here, so it’s best to check company filings or your brokerage platform before you purchase. The share is trading at $138.8 on the NYSE, but no dividend amount is provided in this snapshot.

Q5: How can I track my DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track DD inside your brokerage account by watching the price today in dollars, trade history, and any dividend notices. Since the live snapshot does not list a specific dividend, confirm payout details through account statements or DuPont filings.

Q6: What factors are affecting the DuPont de Nemours Inc. share price?

Answer: The key factors in this feed are the $138.8 price, the narrow $137.5 to $139.46 range, and the below-average volume of 860231 shares. Those signals suggest orderly trading, with the market still testing whether momentum can hold.

Q7: Is DuPont de Nemours Inc. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based only on the live data, DD looks reasonably stable because it is up 0.59% and near the upper part of the 52-week range. Even so, the lighter volume means buyers may want to wait for stronger confirmation before making a purchase.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares today?

Answer: Today’s setup is constructive but not decisive. The price is $138.8, close to the high end of the yearly band, so a buyer should weigh that against the modest volume. It can still be a trade, but confirmation would help.

Q9: How much does one DuPont de Nemours Inc. share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $138.8 on the NYSE. That sits above the opening price of $137.5 and below the 52-week high of $149.42, which gives traders a clear reference point for buy or sell decisions.

Q10: How to sell DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares?

Answer: To sell DD, log into your trading account, choose the ticker symbol DD, and enter a market or limit order. The live price is $138.8, so your sale will execute based on market conditions and the order you place.

How to Buy DuPont de Nemours Inc. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker DD, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. Actionable Financial Advice

Given DuPont de Nemours Inc.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $33.34 and $149.42. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.