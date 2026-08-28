Duke Energy Corporation Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Duke Energy Corporation shares are trading with a cautious tone today, and the price forecast looks restrained while the dividend profile and charts remain central to the investment case. The price today in dollars is $120.84, so buy or sell decisions should weigh the ticker symbol DUK against the latest data and graph signals. For investors tracking growth, the prediction is shaped more by steady utility fundamentals than rapid expansion, and the cost of entry can be reviewed online through trading platforms. If you are comparing preferred shares, payout stability, or how to buy for sale opportunities, a trading account with a reputable broker is the simplest route to monitor and purchase shares while following trading conditions closely.

Duke Energy Corporation Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM Share Name & Ticker Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $120.84 Previous Close $120.84 Day's Range $120.1 – $121.18 Opening Price $120.8 Volume 3173125 shares Daily Change -1.05 (-0.86%) 52-Week High $134.49 52-Week Low $113.9

Duke Energy Corporation Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $120.84 — reflecting a daily change of -1.05 (-0.86%). Day's Range $120.1 – $121.18 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $113.9 – $134.49 — showing price today sits in the lower half of the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 3173125 against 3857284 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -0.86% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and low volatility.

Duke Energy Corporation Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup is neutral to slightly defensive. With the share price at $120.84, Duke Energy Corporation remains above the 52-week low but still well below the yearly high, which suggests room for recovery if buyers regain control. The tight intraday range and below-average volume point to subdued conviction, so any breakout attempt will likely need stronger participation. On the downside, a slip toward the low $113 area would signal weaker support, while a push toward the mid-$130s would require a clear change in momentum.

FAQ on Duke Energy Corporation Shares

Q1: What are Duke Energy Corporation shares?

Answer: Duke Energy Corporation shares are equity securities traded on the NYSE under ticker DUK. At $120.84 today, they represent ownership in a regulated utility, with price movement currently showing a modest -0.86% decline and volume below the 90-day average.

Q2: How can I buy Duke Energy Corporation shares?

Answer: You can buy Duke Energy Corporation shares through a brokerage trading account by searching ticker DUK on the NYSE. With the price per share at $120.84, investors can place a market or limit order after account verification, funding, and platform setup.

Q3: What affects the price of Duke Energy Corporation shares?

Answer: The share price is affected by market demand, trading volume, broad utility-sector sentiment, and rate expectations. Today’s data shows $120.84 against a $120.1 to $121.18 range, which suggests fairly contained movement and limited volatility during the session.

Q4: Does Duke Energy Corporation pay dividends?

Answer: Duke Energy Corporation is commonly followed for its dividend profile, but the exact payout is not included in today’s live data. Investors should check company filings or their broker’s research page for confirmed dividend details before making a purchase decision.

Q5: How can I track my Duke Energy Corporation shares and dividends?

Answer: Track DUK shares through your brokerage account by monitoring the live price, volume, and daily change. For dividend records, use the broker’s portfolio tools and company notices, since today’s feed confirms price and range data but not the payout amount.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Duke Energy Corporation share price?

Answer: The price is being influenced by the -1.05 daily move, the 3173125-share volume, and the stock’s position between the 52-week low of $113.9 and high of $134.49. Those figures point to a cautious market tone and limited directional conviction.

Q7: Is Duke Energy Corporation a good share to buy?

Answer: It can appeal to investors who prefer regulated utility exposure and dividend-oriented holdings, but today’s data alone does not confirm a strong entry signal. The price at $120.84 sits in the lower half of the yearly range, so timing still matters.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Duke Energy Corporation shares today?

Answer: Based strictly on today’s numbers, a purchase looks more suitable for patient investors than momentum traders. The share is modestly weaker on the day, volume is below average, and the price remains inside a narrow range, suggesting a wait-and-see setup.

Q9: How much does one Duke Energy Corporation share cost?

Answer: One Duke Energy Corporation share costs $120.84 today on the NYSE. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close in the provided data, and it sits well below the 52-week high while remaining above the yearly low.

Q10: How to sell Duke Energy Corporation shares?

Answer: To sell Duke Energy Corporation shares, log into your trading account, search ticker DUK, and place a sell order. With the current price at $120.84 and volume at 3173125 shares, execution depends on your order type and market liquidity.

How to Buy Duke Energy Corporation Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for account security.

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore the trading dashboard and order tools.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker DUK, then place a market or limit order to purchase and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Duke Energy Corporation Actionable Financial Advice

Given Duke Energy Corporation's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $113.9 and $134.49. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.