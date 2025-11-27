Deneb's integrated report, containing the notice of annual general meeting and the audited group financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2026, including an unmodified audit opinion thereon by the Company's auditor, BDO South Africa Inc., was distributed to shareholders today, 10 July 2026, and contains no modifications to the reviewed condensed consolidated financial results which were announced on 21 May 2026. The integrated report is available at: deneb.co.za/wp- content/documents/Deneb-IAR-2026.pdf Notice of annual general meeting The annual general meeting of Shareholders (AGM) will be held on Monday, 24 August 2026 at 13:30 at the offices of the Company, Deneb Investments Limited, 5th Floor Deneb House, 386 Man Road, Observatory, Cape Town, 7925.

Deneb Investments Ltd. has published its annual B-BBEE compliance report and verification certificate, in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements and the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act. Shareholders can access these documents on the company's website at deneb.co.za/corporate/. The notice confirms the company's compliance status and transparency regarding B-BBEE obligations.

At the annual general meeting of the Company held at 13:30 on Monday, 24 August 2026 at the registered office of the Company, 5th Floor, Deneb House, 368 Main Road, Observatory, Cape Town, and via electronic communication, all of the resolutions were passed by the requisite majorities of the Company’s shareholders

An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Deneb Investments Ltd. shares on the jse look steady near the reported price today in rands of R2.81, with charts and the latest graph suggesting a stable base rather than a sharp move. The price forecast remains restrained, but the data points to a measured growth profile and a balanced prediction for traders weighing buy or sell decisions. Income seekers may note the dividend and payout profile, while preference shares can be compared against ordinary stock for sale. If you want to know how to buy, the share code DNB can be accessed online through a trading account, and investors should factor in cost, trading conditions, and the ease of purchase before acting.

Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Deneb Investments Ltd. (DNB) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Financials / Investment Holding Companies Current Price R2.81 Market Capitalization R1.25bn P/E Ratio 7.16 Dividend Yield 4.27% Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

Deneb Investments Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R2.81, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap R1.25bn, indicating a small market presence P/E Ratio 7.16, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 4.27%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low, based on the reported flat recent price change

Deneb Investments Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish-to-neutral. With the share holding at R2.81 and no reported recent price change, the near-term setup looks orderly rather than directional. A sustained move would likely need stronger volume, firmer sentiment in financials, or a fresh catalyst around income expectations and valuation support.

FAQ on Deneb Investments Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Deneb Investments Ltd. shares?

Answer: Deneb Investments Ltd. shares are listed equity interests in an investment holding company on the JSE. The live data shows a current price of R2.81, a market cap of R1.25bn, and a P/E ratio of 7.16, which helps frame valuation.

Q2: How can I buy Deneb Investments Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy DNB through a JSE-supported trading account with a licensed broker or platform. Based on the live data, the price per share is R2.81 and the company trades on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, so order placement happens through that market.

Q3: What affects the price of Deneb Investments Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by demand on the JSE, valuation metrics such as the 7.16 P/E ratio, and sentiment around the R1.25bn market cap. The current price of R2.81 and flat recent change suggest limited immediate momentum.

Q4: Does Deneb Investments Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 4.27%, which indicates the share is associated with dividend income. At a price of R2.81, that yield may appeal to investors seeking returns beyond price movement alone.

Q5: How can I track my Deneb Investments Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track DNB by monitoring your brokerage account, the JSE quote, and dividend updates from company announcements. The live data shows a price of R2.81, a 4.27% dividend yield, and no recent price change, making tracking straightforward.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Deneb Investments Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors visible in the live data are the R2.81 price, the 7.16 P/E ratio, the R1.25bn market cap, and the 4.27% dividend yield. With recent price change at zero, valuation and income remain the main signals.

Q7: Is Deneb Investments Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: The data points to a measured case for consideration rather than a strong breakout signal. R2.81 per share, a 7.16 P/E, and a 4.27% yield can support interest, but the flat recent change suggests patience may be wise.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Deneb Investments Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Based on the current price of R2.81 and the zero recent price change, buying today depends on whether you want income or valuation exposure. The 4.27% dividend yield may support entry, but momentum looks neutral.

Q9: How much does one Deneb Investments Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Deneb Investments Ltd. share costs R2.81 today. That price per share sits alongside a 7.16 P/E ratio, a 4.27% dividend yield, and a R1.25bn market cap, which gives a concise snapshot of value and income.

Q10: How to sell Deneb Investments Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell DNB, use your trading account and place a sell order on the JSE through your broker or platform. The live share price is R2.81, so execution will depend on market liquidity, order type, and the current quote.

How to Buy Deneb Investments Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a regulated broker.

Verify your account by email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and order types.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Search for DNB on the JSE and place your purchase order.

Deneb Investments Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Deneb Investments Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R2.81. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.