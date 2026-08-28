CrowdStrike Holdings Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc performance charts and historical graph data suggest remarkable long-term growth, fostering an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars stands at $227.96 per share. Whether browsing for sale listings for a buy or sell opportunity, investors can balance the acquisition cost against any ordinary dividend or potential preferred shares payout. For those curious about how to buy using the ticker symbol CRWD, setting up an online trading account with a trusted brokerage streamlines the entire trading process efficiently.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $227.96 Previous Close $227.96 Day's Range $206.1 – $229.08 Opening Price $208.25 Volume 23,322,477 shares Daily Change 38.78 (20.5%) 52-Week High $786 52-Week Low $174.14 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $227.96 — reflecting a daily change of 38.78 (20.5%). Day's Range $206.1 – $229.08 — indicating a wide intraday band. 52-Week Range $174.14 – $786 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 23,322,477 against 6,584,038 — pointing to above average trading activity. Momentum 20.5% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and high volatility.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc Limited Forecast Insights

Given today's substantial movement of 20.5%, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc's price at $227.96, nearing its lower 52-week range, might indicate a bullish outlook. Investors should monitor if it approaches key support levels around the $174.14 mark, suggesting a buy opportunity if further positive momentum is seen.

FAQ on CrowdStrike Holdings Inc Shares

Q1: What are CrowdStrike Holdings Inc shares?

Answer: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc shares represent ownership in a leading cybersecurity company, traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker CRWD, currently priced at $227.96.

Q2: How can I buy CrowdStrike Holdings Inc shares?

Answer: To purchase CrowdStrike Holdings Inc shares, open a trading account with a registered brokerage and place an order using the ticker CRWD.

Q3: What affects the price of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by factors such as market demand, company performance, industry trends, and broader economic conditions.

Q4: Does CrowdStrike Holdings Inc pay dividends?

Answer: Specific dividend details aren't provided in the live data. Investors should refer to company filings or brokerage information for payout insights.

Q5: How can I track my CrowdStrike Holdings Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: Utilize brokerage platforms and financial news services for real-time tracking of share prices and dividends.

Q6: What factors are affecting the CrowdStrike Holdings Inc share price?

Answer: Today's positive momentum at 20.5% reflects broader market trends and potentially favorable company-specific developments.

Q7: Is CrowdStrike Holdings Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: Consider its historical performance and today's strong momentum at 20.5% when deciding on purchasing CrowdStrike shares.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy CrowdStrike Holdings Inc shares today?

Answer: The decision depends on individual investment goals and risk tolerance, though current data could suggest potential buying opportunities.

Q9: How much does one CrowdStrike Holdings Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $227.96.

Q10: How to sell CrowdStrike Holdings Inc shares?

Answer: To sell shares, access your brokerage account, search for CRWD, and execute a sell order based on your trading strategy.

How to Buy CrowdStrike Holdings Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker CRWD, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given CrowdStrike Holdings Inc's current performance, investors should consider a BUY strategy if prices move ABOVE key technical levels near $174.14. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.