CoStar Group Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: CoStar Group Inc performance charts and historical graph data track notable long-term growth, supporting an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars sits at $31.34 per share. Whether scanning for sale listings to execute a buy or sell action, ordinary investors can weigh the acquisition cost against any ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For beginners wondering how to buy via the ticker symbol CSGP, opening an online trading account with an approved brokerage handles the entire trading lifecycle instantly.

CoStar Group Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $31.34 Previous Close $31.34 Day's Range $31.29 – $32.49 Opening Price $32.05 Volume 5396615 shares Daily Change -0.8 (-2.49%) 52-Week High $91.89 52-Week Low $25.89 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

CoStar Group Inc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $31.34 — reflecting a daily change of -0.8 (-2.49%). Day's Range $31.29 – $32.49 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $25.89 – $91.89 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 5396615 against 7010763 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -2.49% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

CoStar Group Inc Limited Forecast Insights

With CoStar Group Inc experiencing a -2.49% move today, and as the current price sits closer to the 52-week low of $25.89 than to the high of $91.89, the short-term outlook leans bearish. Any further downward movement might push the price toward key support levels, challenging investors to consider potential resistance tests.

FAQ on CoStar Group Inc Shares

Q1: What are CoStar Group Inc shares?

Answer: CoStar Group Inc shares represent ownership in a leading real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces provider, traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol CSGP.

Q2: How can I buy CoStar Group Inc shares?

Answer: You can buy CoStar Group Inc shares through a U.S. brokerage account. Use ticker symbol CSGP to purchase on the NASDAQ exchange.

Q3: What affects the price of CoStar Group Inc shares?

Answer: The price is influenced by market conditions, company performance, investor sentiment, and broader economic factors such as interest rates and economic growth.

Q4: Does CoStar Group Inc pay dividends?

Answer: Currently, specific dividend information isn't detailed here. Investors are advised to check the latest company filings or inquire with their brokerage.

Q5: How can I track my CoStar Group Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: Utilize your brokerage’s tracking tools to monitor your shares and any dividends. They often provide updates and alerts on share performance.

Q6: What factors are affecting the CoStar Group Inc share price?

Answer: The share price is currently affected by a daily change of -2.49%, alongside lower trading volume compared to the 90-day average.

Q7: Is CoStar Group Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: Investors should consider current pricing, economic factors, and personal financial goals. Evaluating the recent downward trend and market conditions is crucial before purchasing.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy CoStar Group Inc shares today?

Answer: Given today's movement and position relative to 52-week lows, investors should weigh the potential for further downside against buying opportunities.

Q9: How much does one CoStar Group Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $31.34.

Q10: How to sell CoStar Group Inc shares?

Answer: To sell shares, use your brokerage account to place a sell order for CoStar Group Inc through the NASDAQ using the ticker CSGP.

How to Buy CoStar Group Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker CSGP, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

CoStar Group Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given CoStar Group Inc's current performance, investors should consider holding the shares if prices move below the key technical levels near $25.89 and $91.89. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.