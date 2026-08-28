Copart Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Copart Inc performance charts and historical graph data track notable long-term growth, supporting an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars sits at $32.76 per share. Whether scanning for sale listings to execute a buy or sell action, ordinary investors can weigh the acquisition cost against any ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For beginners wondering how to buy via the ticker symbol CPRT, opening an online trading account with an approved brokerage handles the entire trading lifecycle instantly.

Copart Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Copart Inc (CPRT) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $32.76 Previous Close $32.76 Day's Range $32.39 – $32.96 Opening Price $32.43 Volume 7633605 shares Daily Change 0.09 (0.28%) 52-Week High $49.16 52-Week Low $26.81 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Copart Inc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $32.76 — reflecting a daily change of 0.09 (0.28%). Day's Range $32.39 – $32.96 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $26.81 – $49.16 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 7633605 against 11861535 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum 0.28% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and low volatility.

Copart Inc Limited Forecast Insights

Despite a moderate 0.28% uptick today, the Copart Inc share, currently at $32.76, appears restricted within recent lower ranges. Its proximity to the 52-week low and far from the high of $49.16 suggests resilience in bearish trends. Should positive catalysts arise, a bullish reversal could be strengthened.

FAQ on Copart Inc Shares

Q1: What are Copart Inc shares?

Answer: Copart Inc shares, traded under the ticker CPRT on NASDAQ, represent ownership in a leading vehicle auction company. The share price today is $32.76.

Q2: How can I buy Copart Inc shares?

Answer: Investors can purchase Copart Inc shares through online trading accounts with brokerages. Search for the ticker symbol CPRT, enter your purchase quantity, and confirm the transaction.

Q3: What affects the price of Copart Inc shares?

Answer: Factors include market demand, economic conditions, industry trends, trading volume, and company performance metrics.

Q4: Does Copart Inc pay dividends?

Answer: Dividend specifics are not listed; shareholders should check with brokers or company filings for potential payouts.

Q5: How can I track my Copart Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: Investors can track shares and any dividends through brokerage account statements and real-time market data platforms.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Copart Inc share price?

Answer: Factors include the narrow day's range of $32.39 – $32.96, market sentiment, and economic indicators impacting investor decisions.

Q7: Is Copart Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: Evaluating whether Copart Inc is a good buy depends on individual investment goals and the analysis of recent price trends and company fundamentals.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Copart Inc shares today?

Answer: The decision to buy should consider the current price of $32.76 in relation to support and resistance levels, alongside personal investment strategies.

Q9: How much does one Copart Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $32.76.

Q10: How to sell Copart Inc shares?

Answer: Selling shares involves logging into your brokerage account, selecting the ticker CPRT, choosing the number of shares, and executing a sell order.

How to Buy Copart Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker CPRT, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Copart Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Copart Inc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move BELOW the key technical levels near $26.81 and $49.16. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.