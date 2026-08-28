Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Colgate-Palmolive Company shares are trading with a steady, defensive profile today, and the price forecast leans neutral to mildly constructive as charts and the historical graph continue to point to durable growth. The price today in dollars is $90.96, so traders weighing buy or sell decisions can compare the cost against the current dividend profile, any preferred shares alternatives, and near-term payout expectations. For anyone asking how to buy the ticker symbol CL for sale online, the data suggest opening a trading account and using a disciplined trading plan before making a purchase, because the graph leaves room for both consolidation and a measured upside prediction.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $90.96 Previous Close $90.96 Day's Range $90.48 – $91.66 Opening Price $90.74 Volume 3045228 shares Daily Change -1.1 (-1.19%) 52-Week High $99.33 52-Week Low $74.55 Data Timestamp Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Colgate-Palmolive Company Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $90.96 — reflecting a daily change of -1.1 (-1.19%). Day's Range $90.48 – $91.66 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $74.55 – $99.33 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 3045228 against 4690908 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -1.19% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and low volatility.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup remains restrained after today’s 1.19% decline, but the stock is still positioned well above the 52-week low and below the upper end of the yearly range. A sustained move through the $91.66 area would improve the short-term technical tone, while repeated failure there can keep the share price range-bound. Given the modest volume and defensive profile, the immediate read is cautious rather than aggressive.

Bullish conditions would likely require stronger buying interest and follow-through above recent intraday resistance, while bearish pressure would increase if the share loses momentum and drifts back toward the low-$90s or tests support closer to the yearly lower band. For traders, the main signal is whether price action broadens beyond today’s narrow range or stays compressed.

FAQ on Colgate-Palmolive Company Shares

Q1: What are Colgate-Palmolive Company shares?

Answer: Colgate-Palmolive Company shares are equity units in CL listed on the NYSE. At $90.96 today, they represent a claim on the company’s business performance, with trading driven by demand, supply, and investor expectations rather than a guaranteed return.

Q2: How can I buy Colgate-Palmolive Company shares?

Answer: You can buy CL through a brokerage trading account on the NYSE. Use the ticker symbol CL, check today’s price of $90.96, choose your order type, and place a purchase only after comparing the price per share with your own trading plan.

Q3: What affects the price of Colgate-Palmolive Company shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by demand, volume, the company’s defensive consumer-staples profile, and broader market sentiment. Today’s move to $90.96 with a -1.19% change and below-average volume shows supply and demand are still keeping the stock contained.

Q4: Does Colgate-Palmolive Company pay dividends?

Answer: Colgate-Palmolive is widely followed for its dividend profile, but the exact payout isn’t included in this live feed. If you want the current dividend details, check the company’s filings or your brokerage platform before you buy or hold CL shares.

Q5: How can I track my Colgate-Palmolive Company shares and dividends?

Answer: Track CL inside your brokerage account by monitoring the live price, daily change, volume, and dividend history. Today’s data show $90.96 per share, a $90.48 to $91.66 range, and 3,045,228 shares traded, which helps frame performance.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Colgate-Palmolive Company share price?

Answer: The current share price is being shaped by today’s -1.19% decline, the tight intraday range, and volume running below the 90-day average. With CL at $90.96, traders are watching whether price action can build momentum toward the upper end of the yearly range.

Q7: Is Colgate-Palmolive Company a good share to buy?

Answer: CL may appeal to investors seeking a steadier consumer-staples name, but today’s data alone do not confirm it as a buy. At $90.96, the stock sits below the 52-week high and well above the low, so the setup looks balanced.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Colgate-Palmolive Company shares today?

Answer: Today’s price of $90.96 and the -1.19% daily move suggest a cautious approach. The stock’s tight range and below-average volume argue for patience unless you’re comfortable buying near current levels and managing risk around the yearly support and resistance zones.

Q9: How much does one Colgate-Palmolive Company share cost?

Answer: One Colgate-Palmolive Company share costs $90.96 today on the NYSE. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close in this feed, and the day’s range of $90.48 to $91.66 shows where trading has been centered.

Q10: How to sell Colgate-Palmolive Company shares?

Answer: To sell CL shares, log in to your brokerage account, enter the ticker CL, and place a sell order at your chosen price. With today’s price at $90.96, investors often compare current demand, volume, and spread before executing.

How to Buy Colgate-Palmolive Company Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added account security.

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker CL, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Actionable Financial Advice

Given Colgate-Palmolive Company's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $74.55 and $99.33. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.