Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp performance charts and historical graph data track notable long-term growth, supporting an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars sits at $63.76 per share. Whether scanning for sale listings to execute a buy or sell action, ordinary investors can weigh the acquisition cost against any ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For beginners wondering how to buy via the ticker symbol CTSH, opening an online trading account with an approved brokerage handles the entire trading lifecycle instantly.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $63.76 Previous Close $63.76 Day's Range $62.66 – $64.24 Opening Price $63.02 Volume 5796879 shares Daily Change 1.67 (2.69%) 52-Week High $87.03 52-Week Low $37.08 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $63.76 — reflecting a daily change of 1.67 (2.69%). Day's Range $62.66 – $64.24 — indicating a wide intraday band. 52-Week Range $37.08 – $87.03 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 5796879 against 10219138 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum 2.69% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Limited Forecast Insights

With today's 2.69% upswing, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp demonstrates a bullish outlook, positioned well above the 52-week low of $37.08. Market dynamics, including investor sentiment and momentum, suggest potential support at $63.76, aiming upward toward $87.03 as a resistance level.

FAQ on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Shares

Q1: What are Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp shares?

Answer: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp shares represent ownership in a leading provider of professional services mainly in information technology, operating in diverse markets worldwide.

Q2: How can I buy Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp shares?

Answer: You can buy Cognizant shares through a brokerage account by searching the ticker symbol CTSH and placing the order online or through broker-assisted services.

Q3: What affects the price of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by various factors, including financial results, industry conditions, overall economic indicators, and market sentiment.

Q4: Does Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp pay dividends?

Answer: While specific dividend amounts aren't provided here, you can check the company's official filings or consult a financial advisor for precise dividend information.

Q5: How can I track my Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp shares and dividends?

Answer: Monitor Cognizant's performance using financial platforms or brokerage apps, which track price movements and dividend announcements.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp share price?

Answer: Current share dynamics reflect changes due to trade volume, market shifts, as well as broader economic trends affecting the tech sector.

Q7: Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp a good share to buy?

Answer: Assessing its price dynamics and potential for growth, the decision depends on whether it aligns with your investment strategy and risk tolerance.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp shares today?

Answer: Considering recent price levels and market sentiment, the decision to buy should be based on a comprehensive analysis of trends aligning with investment goals.

Q9: How much does one Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $63.76.

Q10: How to sell Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp shares?

Answer: To sell, access your brokerage account, select Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp shares, and place a sell order, specifying the quantity and price.

How to Buy Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker CTSH, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Actionable Financial Advice

Given Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp's current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $37.08 and $87.03. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.