Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: CME Group Inc shares remain in a restrained holding pattern, with charts and historical graph data still pointing to steady growth rather than a sharp breakout. The price today in dollars is $280.94, leaving the price forecast and prediction framework mildly constructive but not chasing momentum. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the current cost is close to unchanged on the day, so the dividend profile, preferred shares references, and payout outlook deserve a closer review before any purchase. If you’re checking for sale opportunities, the ticker symbol CME is easy to track online, and learning how to buy through a trading account keeps the trading setup straightforward.

CME Group Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM Share Name & Ticker CME Group Inc (CME) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $280.94 Previous Close $280.94 Day's Range $279.46 – $282.71 Opening Price $280.08 Volume 1,968,963 shares Daily Change -0.04 (-0.01%) 52-Week High $329.16 52-Week Low $218.31

CME Group Inc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $280.94, reflecting a daily change of -0.04 (-0.01%). Day's Range $279.46 – $282.71, indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $218.31 – $329.16, showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 1,968,963 against 3,059,845, pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -0.01%, highlighting negative short-term momentum and low volatility.

CME Group Inc Limited Forecast Insights

CME Group Inc is trading close to the middle-to-upper part of its 52-week range, which keeps the near-term setup constructive but restrained. The flat daily move and subdued volume suggest limited conviction today, so a clean push through the session high could improve tone, while a slip back toward the lower end of the day’s range would weaken the chart. For now, the outlook stays neutral to slightly bullish unless volume expands.

FAQ on CME Group Inc Shares

Q1: What are CME Group Inc shares?

Answer: CME Group Inc shares represent ownership in CME Group, an exchange operator listed on NASDAQ under ticker CME. At today’s price of $280.94, the stock sits well above the 52-week low and below the high, showing a mature, range-aware profile for active investors.

Q2: How can I buy CME Group Inc shares?

Answer: You can buy CME Group Inc shares through a brokerage trading account by searching the ticker CME on NASDAQ and placing a market or limit order. With the current price per share at $280.94, execution quality will depend on your order type and timing.

Q3: What affects the price of CME Group Inc shares?

Answer: CME Group Inc shares are influenced by trading volumes, market volatility, interest-rate expectations, and overall demand for exchange services. Today’s narrow range of $279.46 to $282.71 and light relative volume suggest the market is digesting information rather than pricing a big shift.

Q4: Does CME Group Inc pay dividends?

Answer: CME Group Inc is known by many investors as a dividend-paying company, but the exact dividend amount isn’t provided in this live feed. Check company filings or your brokerage platform before you buy, since payout details can change over time and should be verified directly.

Q5: How can I track my CME Group Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: Track CME Group Inc shares in your brokerage dashboard by monitoring the ticker CME, the current price of $280.94, and daily range movement. For dividends, review the cash activity tab and company notices, since the live data here doesn’t include a specific payout figure.

Q6: What factors are affecting the CME Group Inc share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by the small -0.04 move, below-average volume of 1,968,963 shares, and the stock’s position within its 52-week band of $218.31 to $329.16. Those signals point to consolidation rather than a strong directional trade right now.

Q7: Is CME Group Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: CME Group Inc can appeal to investors who want an established exchange business with a relatively stable price profile. At $280.94, it is neither near the year’s low nor high, so the decision to buy depends on whether you prefer steady exposure or a stronger breakout setup.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy CME Group Inc shares today?

Answer: Buying today may suit traders who want exposure while the stock remains in a narrow band and near unchanged on the day. But with volume below its 90-day average and momentum slightly negative, many investors may wait for a clearer signal before purchase.

Q9: How much does one CME Group Inc share cost?

Answer: One CME Group Inc share costs $280.94 today. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, and it sits within a $279.46 to $282.71 intraday range, which indicates a fairly controlled session on the NASDAQ.

Q10: How to sell CME Group Inc shares?

Answer: To sell CME Group Inc shares, log in to your brokerage account, search ticker CME, and place a sell order using either a market or limit instruction. Consider the current price near $280.94 and the day’s range before deciding on the best exit level.

How to Buy CME Group Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker CME, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

CME Group Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given CME Group Inc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $218.31 and $329.16. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.