City Index Singapore is a well-regulated MAS-licensed broker with a trust score of 88 out of 99. Over 17 years in Singapore, serving traders with competitive spreads, multiple platforms, and thousands of CFD instruments. Commission-free forex and CFD trading with tight spreads.

Is City Index Singapore regulated and safe for South African traders?

City Index Singapore is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) — that's serious oversight. MAS is one of the world's strictest financial regulators. Client funds held in segregated accounts separate from company operations. That structure protects your money if the broker faces difficulties. MAS regulation means transparency, compliance, and risk controls. South African traders get access to institutional infrastructure with real regulatory backing. Not some offshore operation. This is Singapore-regulated territory.

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What is the minimum deposit required to open a City Index Singapore account?

SGD 150 minimum to activate a trading account via bank transfer. SGD 250 minimum if depositing via debit or credit card. That's accessible pricing. Low barrier to entry. Card deposits may incur a 2% processing fee. Bank methods like PayNow and FAST have no fees. Flexible funding for different trader budgets.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit No fixed minimum 🎁Sign-Up Bonus no bonus offered 💸Fees No deposit/withdrawal fees (standard), inactivity fees apply, overnight financing charges and commissions on share CFDs 📉Spreads & Commissions Variable spreads (e.g., from ~0.5 pips on EUR/USD); no commission on most FX/CFDs; share CFDs incur commission 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Debit/credit cards, bank transfers, PayPal; standard deposits free; free withdrawals (same‑day CHAPS may incur fee) 🖥️Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), Web Trader (proprietary), AT Pro 🛡️Regulation FCA 🔐Trust Score High / trustworthy broker with strong legacy ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals processed typically within 1‑5 business days depending on method 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

City Index Singapore Trust Score

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌Cons Low Forex Fees Limited Product Portfolio Fast Account Opening High Stock CFD fees Diverse research tools Limited account selection

Overview

City Index Singapore is legit. Over 17 years in the Singapore market. Not a startup. Not a brand new operation trying to prove itself. Proven track record.

MAS regulation means oversight and compliance. Client fund segregation. That protection matters. You're not guessing whether your money is safe.

Thousands of CFD and forex markets accessible. Indices, shares, commodities, currencies. The range is comprehensive. Professional-grade infrastructure.

Multiple platforms available. Web Trader for simplicity. MetaTrader 4 for advanced traders. Mobile app for on-the-go access. TradingView integration for charting power.

What can you actually trade on City Index Singapore?

Forex pairs, CFDs on indices, shares, commodities, cryptocurrencies. Thousands of instruments. Singapore stocks and global markets. The breadth is there. Not limited to one asset class. Build diversified trading strategies across multiple markets from one platform.

How is City Index Singapore different from other brokers?

MAS regulation is the main differentiator. Singapore-based with a 17+ year history. Competitive spreads from 1.0 pips on major pairs. Multiple platform options. Fast execution praised in reviews. 24/5 support available. Not chasing clients with flashy bonuses. Focused on service quality and infrastructure.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

Featured Offered

City Index Singapore stands out with thousands of CFDs and forex pairs across major asset classes.

Competitive spreads without commission on most CFDs. Fast trade execution praised by clients globally.

Advanced research tools, real-time market news, economic calendars, and technical analysis integrated into platforms.

Multiple trading platforms from simple Web Trader to advanced MetaTrader 4 and TradingView integration.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Standard (retail), MT4 account, Professional/Pro account, Demo account ⚖️ Leverage Up to approx. 30:1 for retail clients; higher for professional accounts (up to ~400:1 depending on eligibility and jurisdiction) 📉 Spreads & Commissions Variable spreads (e.g., from ~0.5–0.8 pips on forex); most CFDs commission‑free except stock CFDs may incur small commissions 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex, Indices, Shares/Equity CFDs, Commodities, Metals, Cryptocurrencies (CFDs), Bonds & other markets – thousands of instruments total 🖥️ Trading Platforms Proprietary Web Trader, Desktop/Mobile platforms, MetaTrader 4 (MT4), TradingView integration ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Not officially offered (no widely advertised Islamic/swap‑free account option) 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Not typically provided as a standard benefit 👥 Copy Trading Not supported (no built‑in social/copy trading feature) 🛡️ Client Fund Security Client funds held in segregated accounts; negative balance protection and secure protocols used to safeguard accounts 📋 Regulatory Oversight FCA

City Index Singapore Customer Reviews

Clients praise City Index Singapore for fast trade execution, competitive spreads, and user-friendly platforms overall.

Customer support gets consistent positive mentions. Responsive team. Issues resolved promptly. Helpful guidance available.

Some traders note account processes like withdrawals take several days. Platform setup can feel complex for absolute beginners.

Overall sentiment is favorable. Experienced traders appreciate the infrastructure. Newer traders find the learning curve manageable.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Approx. 4.2 / 5 stars (general Trustpilot average across reviews) 👏Customer Satisfaction Mixed but generally positive — many users praise responsive and helpful customer support, though some report platform issues or withdrawal frustrations 📞Customer Service Largely positive feedback for professional, knowledgeable, and prompt support, especially via live chat and phone; some negative reviews mention slower responses or unresolved issues

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Mostly negative feedback; complaints about pricing transparency, platform issues, and service dissatisfaction ⭐ Limited reviews; overall low satisfaction among users ⭐⭐ Mixed feedback; many complaint-oriented reviews ⭐⭐ Mostly positive; praised for responsive support, some complaints about withdrawals or platform stability ⭐⭐⭐⭐

City Index Singapore Safety and Security

MAS regulation is the foundation of safety here. One of the world's strictest financial regulators. They enforce transparency, fund protection, and risk controls.

Client funds segregated in separate accounts from company operations. That's a regulatory requirement, not just a policy decision.

Advanced encryption protects trading accounts from unauthorized access. Secure login protocols standard.

17+ year track record in the Singapore market shows stability. Not a fly-by-night operation. They've survived market cycles and built trust.

How safe is my money with City Index Singapore?

Client funds held in segregated accounts separate from company money. MAS regulation adds an oversight layer. Your capital protected by law. If City Index faces difficulties, segregation means your funds stay yours. Real regulatory protection backs everything.

What security measures protect my trading account?

Advanced encryption protects data. Multi-factor authentication for access. Secure login protocols standard. Strict internal controls required by MAS. Account monitoring for unauthorized activity. Your trading account security is taken seriously by design.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing FCA 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Yes — client funds are held in segregated accounts separate from company operating funds to protect client deposits. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Not typically offered — no standard policy of Lloyd’s insurance on client funds reported for City Index. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Part of Nasdaq‑listed StoneX Group, providing additional corporate financial stability and reporting requirements; specific external credit ratings not publicly highlighted. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Standard security measures applied (e.g., encryption, secure login protocols), but crypto account‑specific protections are not a specialized feature. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Yes — retail clients are protected so they cannot lose more than their deposited funds in normal market conditions. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Regular regulatory compliance, reporting, and risk management oversight with ongoing audits and disclosures as required by regulators.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

City Index Singapore At a Glance

🔎Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Shenton Way, Singapore 📅 Year Founded 1983 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FCA 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade South Africa, the United States, Brazil, Belgium, Hong Kong, and Japan. ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts No 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:50 💰 Minimum Deposit $ 0 💳 Deposit Options Visa, MasterCard, Bank Transfer, NETS, ATM, Cheque and internet banking, and wire transfer 💳 Withdrawal Options Visa, MasterCard, Bank Transfer, NETS, ATM, Cheque and internet banking, and wire transfer 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader4 and AT Pro 📱 OS Compatibility Yes, Mobile and Desktop 📈 Tradable assets offered Over 65 Forex pairs, CFDs, Shares, Commodities, and Metals 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English 👥 Customer Support Languages English 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

City Index Singapore Account Types

City Index Singapore offers multiple account types serving different trading needs and experience levels.

Each account accesses the same thousands of instruments but with different features and structure.

Demo account available for practice. Live accounts for serious trading with real capital.

Standard Account

Core live trading account for most individual traders. Access to thousands of CFDs and forex markets.

Designed for retail trading with competitive spreads, no commission on most CFDs, intuitive tools.

Suitable for beginners and intermediate traders seeking balanced market access and ease of use.

Full access to Web Trader, mobile app, research tools, educational resources.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Account

Built for traders preferring MetaTrader 4 — industry-standard platform known globally.

Advanced charting, algorithmic trading with Expert Advisors (EAs), detailed technical analysis tools.

Access to major currency pairs and broad CFD range. Ideal for technical traders.

Automated strategy implementation via custom indicators and EA development.

Corporate Account

Tailored to businesses and corporate entities. Multiple users access a single account for collaborative trading.

Same broad market access as retail accounts but structured for corporate use.

Features supporting company trading needs. Consolidated account management for different users.

Professional trading infrastructure for business operations.

DMA (Direct Market Access) Account

Intended for high-volume and professional traders seeking direct pricing from liquidity providers.

Direct access to underlying market pricing. Tighter execution costs and reduced spreads potential.

Generally requires a significantly higher minimum deposit than standard accounts.

Suited to experienced, high-capital traders seeking cost efficiency and market depth access.

Accredited Investor Account (Professional)

Specialized account for clients meeting specific financial criteria and trading experience thresholds.

Benefits include higher leverage, access to additional products, and potentially bespoke trading features.

Designed for sophisticated individuals who qualify under Singapore's regulatory accredited investor definition.

Professional-level features and market access.

Demo (Practice) Account

Free demo account preloaded with virtual funds. Replicates live market conditions without financial risk.

Ideal for beginners learning platforms and markets. Test new strategies before deploying real capital.

Build confidence and refine trading approaches in a safe practice environment.

Experienced traders use demos to test new tools and strategies.

What types of trading accounts does City Index Singapore offer?

Standard accounts for live trading, MT4 accounts for advanced traders, corporate accounts for businesses, DMA accounts for professionals, accredited investor accounts for high-net-worth individuals, demo accounts for practice. Options for every trader type.

Can I start with a demo account before going live?

Yes. Free demo account with virtual funds. Identical market conditions to live trading. Real spreads, real execution speeds. Perfect for learning platform before risking real money. No commitment. No time limit on demo usage.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a City Index Singapore Account – Step by Step

Step 1 – Start Registration

Click the "Open Account" button on the City Index website.

Fully digital process. No paperwork to mail. Everything online.

Start your account registration form.

Step 2 – Create Account or Log In

Submit a valid email address to continue the process.

Email verification required. Secure your account from the start.

Access confirmation sent to your inbox.

Step 3 – Complete Registration Form

Complete personal information section — name, address, contact details.

Provide trading experience level and investment objectives.

Answer compliance questions confirming risk understanding.

Standard KYC verification process. Ensures account safety and regulatory compliance.

Step 4 – Verify Identity and Fund Account

Submit identity documents — passport, national ID, driver's license.

Account verification typically within one business day.

Deposit minimum SGD 150 via bank transfer or SGD 250 via card.

Funds available for trading after clearing. Start trading the same day usually.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

City Index Singapore Fees, Spreads, and Commission

Transparent fee structure. Competitive pricing across asset classes.

Forex and most CFDs — commission-free. Costs built into spreads starting around 1.0 pip for major pairs.

Equity CFDs — commission applies based on trade value. No commission but separate trading cost.

Overnight financing charges for positions held past the trading day. All costs transparently displayed before execution.

What fees and spreads does City Index Singapore charge?

Competitive spreads on forex and CFDs from 1.0 pips on major pairs. Equity CFDs carry commission based on trade value. Overnight positions incur financing charges. All costs transparent before execution. No hidden markups or surprise fees.

Are there any inactivity or account maintenance fees?

Inactivity fees apply if you don't trade or hold positions for 24 months. Activity defined by executed trades, not just logging in. Card deposit fees around 2%. No withdrawal fees charged by City Index. Bank may charge on their end.

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Medium (competitive spreads on forex & CFDs; commissions only on share CFDs) 💰 Required Min Deposit $0 🔁 Withdrawal Fee None for standard withdrawals; fees may apply for same‑day CHAPS transfers (£25 if applicable) 💳 Deposit Fees None for standard deposits; some brokers note potential card provider fees on credit card funding 📝 Average Spread Forex EUR/USD ~0.5–0.8 pips typical; varies by instrument & market conditions 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

City Index Singapore Trading Platforms

City Index Singapore offers multiple powerful platforms for different trader types.

Web Trader is the flagship — browser-based, intuitive, equipped with advanced charting and market tools.

MetaTrader 4 appeals to technical traders and those using automated strategies.

Mobile app brings full functionality to iOS and Android devices.

Web Trader (Proprietary Platform)

Flagship browser-based platform. No software installation required. Access from any internet connection.

Intuitive interface with advanced charting tools, customizable workspaces, one-click trading, real-time pricing.

Integrated market news. Supports trading forex, indices, shares, commodities across global markets.

Versatile choice for everyday traders wanting powerful analytics alongside fast execution.

Mobile Trading App

Full trading capabilities on iOS and Android devices. Manage account, view charts, execute trades on the go.

Swipe-based dealing, advanced charting, real-time market updates. Syncs seamlessly across platforms.

Integrates analytical tools and news. React to market events whether at desk or away.

Convenience without sacrificing professional execution quality.

TradingView Integration

City Index supports the TradingView platform — a widely acclaimed third-party charting environment.

Exceptional technical charting features. Hundreds of custom indicators, drawing tools, screeners, community scripting.

Access a large community for trading ideas. Share layouts across devices.

Appeals to technical analysts valuing detailed visual market insights.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Industry-standard platform for forex and CFD traders globally. Available on desktop, web, and mobile.

Reliability, automated trading via Expert Advisors, flexible charting tools. Custom indicators support.

Separate MT4 account login required. Powerful option for experienced participants seeking advanced execution.

Strategy automation and complex technical analysis built in.

What trading platforms does City Index Singapore offer?

Web Trader for browser-based simplicity, MetaTrader 4 for advanced automation, mobile app for on-the-go access, TradingView integration for professional charting. Options for every trader preference and experience level.

Can I trade on mobile devices with City Index Singapore?

Yes. Native mobile apps for iOS and Android. Full account management, real-time pricing, advanced charting, order execution. Trade from anywhere with internet connection. Convenience without sacrificing professional infrastructure.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

City Index Singapore Deposits and Withdrawals

Multiple trusted deposit methods available. Bank transfer via PayNow and FAST. Debit or credit cards. Bill payment. Wire transfer.

Minimum SGD 150 via bank transfer. SGD 250 minimum for card deposits. Card deposits may incur a 2% fee.

Withdrawals processed within 1-3 business days depending on method. No withdrawal fees from City Index.

Funds returned to original payment source. Card and transfer withdrawals may take longer due to banking processing.

What deposit methods are available at City Index Singapore?

Bank transfers including PayNow and FAST, debit/credit cards, bill payment, wire transfer. Minimum SGD 150 via bank, SGD 250 via card. Quick processing. No deposit fees on bank methods. Card deposits carry a 2% processing fee.

How fast are City Index Singapore withdrawals?

Generally 1-3 business days depending on withdrawal method. Funds return to original source. Card and bank transfer withdrawals may take longer due to banking processing times. City Index processes quickly, but banks control final timing.

City Index Singapore Leverage

Leverage amplifies market exposure beyond your actual capital. Magnifies profits when right. Magnifies losses when wrong equally.

High leverage is a dangerous tool in the wrong hands. Position sizing becomes mandatory. One bad trade wipes accounts.

Different leverage ratios apply to different instruments. Regulatory restrictions govern maximum leverage available.

Understand margin calculations before using leverage. CFDs are leveraged complex products carrying high loss risk.

City Index Singapore vs Interactive Brokers vs Capital.com – A Comparison

🔎 Broker ⚙️ Tradeable Symbols 13500 600 19537 📊 Forex Pairs 84 138 100 🪙 Cryptocurrency Yes Yes Yes 💰 Min. Deposit $150 USD $20 USD $250 USD 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Click Here 👉 Open Account

Research and Market Analysis

City Index Singapore provides robust research and market insights supporting informed decisions.

Platforms integrate real-time financial news, economic calendars, and technical analysis tools. Market updates built in.

Research features include in-house analysis, daily editorial content, and third-party professional insights.

Accessible directly on trading platforms. Supports both fundamental and technical asset evaluation across multiple markets.

Awards and Recognition

City Index is recognized as an award-winning broker with a strong industry reputation.

Multiple accolades for services and platforms. Named Best CFD Provider, Best Trading App, Best Trading Platform by respected bodies.

Awards reflect high-quality trading tools, robust mobile applications, and comprehensive multi-asset offerings.

Recognition underscores long-standing experience and commitment to excellence in online trading.

Conclusion City Index Singapore is a well-regulated, reputable online brokerage for CFD and forex traders. MAS regulation provides real oversight. 17+ year track record in Singapore. Competitive spreads, low fees, wide tradable instruments. User-friendly platforms from simple Web Trader to advanced MetaTrader 4. Solid customer support and research resources. Risks inherent to leveraged trading remain but overall impression is legitimate, versatile broker suitable for diverse trading styles. Assess objectives and risk tolerance before engaging with CFD leverage.

Disclaimer

City Index Singapore warns that CFDs are leveraged complex products carrying a high risk of losing money rapidly. May exceed initial deposit. Before trading, understand risk exposure. Determine whether risk suits you before making trading decisions that could result in capital loss. Never invest money you cannot afford to lose. Trade with discipline and proper risk management.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is City Index Singapore and what services does it offer?

City Index Singapore is an MAS-regulated online broker offering CFD and forex trading. Thousands of global markets accessible — indices, currencies, commodities, shares. You get Web Trader for simplicity, MetaTrader 4 for advanced traders, mobile app for on-the-go access. Been serving Singapore traders for 17+ years. Competitive spreads. Professional infrastructure. That's what they do.

How do I open a City Index Singapore trading account?

Go to their website, complete the online application. Verify identity with documents — passport, national ID. Answer compliance questions confirming your understanding. Fund account with a minimum of SGD 150. Approval typically within one business day. Fully digital process — no paperwork to mail anywhere. Start trading immediately once funds are cleared.

What is the minimum deposit required?

SGD 150 minimum via bank transfer using PayNow or FAST. SGD 250 minimum if you deposit via debit or credit card. Card deposits carry a 2% processing fee automatically. Bank methods have zero deposit fees. Accessible entry point designed for traders with different budgets. Get started with reasonable capital.

What fees should I expect when trading?

Spreads on forex and CFDs start around 1.0 pip on major currency pairs. Equity CFDs charge commission based on trade value — separate cost. Overnight financing applies if you hold positions past the trading day. Everything is displayed transparently before execution. No hidden markups. No surprise fees appearing later.

How do deposits and withdrawals work?

Deposits via bank transfer, including PayNow and FAST, credit/debit cards, bill payment methods. Withdrawals processed within 1-3 business days depending on method used. Funds return to original source. City Index charges zero withdrawal fees on their end. Your bank may charge fees, though. Simple process overall.

What trading platforms are available?

Web Trader for browser-based trading — simple, intuitive, powerful charting. MetaTrader 4 for advanced technical traders seeking automation and custom indicators. Mobile app works on iOS and Android for on-the-go management. TradingView integration for professional-grade charting. Multiple platforms serve every trader preference and experience level.

Is there a demo account available?

Yes. Free demo account preloaded with virtual funds. Identical market conditions to live trading — real spreads, real execution speeds. Test your trading strategies without risking real money. Learn platform features completely before deploying actual capital. No time limit on demo usage. Risk-free practice environment.

Are there inactivity fees?

A monthly inactivity fee applies if you don't trade or hold positions for 24 months straight. Activity means executed trades, not just logging in. Card deposits carry a 2% fee upfront. No withdrawal fees charged by City Index itself. Check their terms for the complete fee structure. Know all costs upfront.

Can I trade Singapore shares?

Yes, absolutely. CFD trading available on thousands of global shares including Singapore stocks. Access local and international markets simultaneously from one account. Share CFDs involve leverage and commission starting around SGD 10 for Singapore stocks. Full global market exposure without geographical restrictions.

What support channels does City Index provide?

Email, phone, and live chat support are all available. 24/5 trading support covering your questions whenever. Account questions, technical platform assistance, trading guidance. Professional support team responsive to actual trader needs. Consistently positive reviews praising support quality and responsiveness. You're not waiting days for answers on important issues.