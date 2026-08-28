Cisco Systems Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Cisco Systems Inc performance charts and historical graph data show significant long-term growth, which aligns with a favorable consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars is $112.15 per share. Investors deciding to buy or sell should consider the acquisition cost against any dividends or preferred shares payout. For new investors wondering how to buy using the ticker symbol CSCO, setting up an online trading account with an approved brokerage facilitates the entire trading process instantly.

Cisco Systems Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $112.15 Previous Close $112.15 Day's Range $111.61 – $112.57 Opening Price $112.15 Volume 12,551,468 shares Daily Change -0.21 (-0.19%) 52-Week High $130.37 52-Week Low $66.13 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Cisco Systems Inc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $112.15 — reflecting a daily change of -0.21 (-0.19%). Day's Range $111.61 – $112.57 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $66.13 – $130.37 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 12,551,468 against 22,087,429 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -0.19% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and low volatility.

Cisco Systems Inc Limited Forecast Insights

With today's move of -0.19%, Cisco Systems' shares are currently in a consolidation phase near the middle of their 52-week range. The slight bearish momentum suggests watching for any declines toward the support level around $66.13. However, continued strength might work toward testing resistance near $130.37.

FAQ on Cisco Systems Inc Shares

Q1: What are Cisco Systems Inc shares?

Answer: Cisco Systems Inc shares represent ownership in Cisco Systems Inc, a NASDAQ-listed company specializing in networking and communications technology.

Q2: How can I buy Cisco Systems Inc shares?

Answer: To buy shares, open a trading account with a brokerage that supports NASDAQ trading. Search for the ticker symbol CSCO and place a market or limit order.

Q3: What affects the price of Cisco Systems Inc shares?

Answer: Factors include market demand, company performance, industry trends, and economic indicators that impact technology stocks.

Q4: Does Cisco Systems Inc pay dividends?

Answer: Cisco Systems Inc does pay dividends. Specifics can be found in company filings or through your brokerage.

Q5: How can I track my Cisco Systems Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: Use your brokerage account to monitor Cisco shares and any dividend reinvestments or payouts.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Cisco Systems Inc share price?

Answer: Current trading volume, industry developments in technology, and economic data impact share price movements.

Q7: Is Cisco Systems Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: With today's price at $112.15 and a slight decrease, investors should conduct further research before buying.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Cisco Systems Inc shares today?

Answer: Given the slight negative price movement, evaluate both technical and macroeconomic trends before purchasing.

Q9: How much does one Cisco Systems Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $112.15.

Q10: How to sell Cisco Systems Inc shares?

Answer: Place a sell order through your brokerage by using the ticker symbol CSCO and choosing the number of shares to sell.

How to Buy Cisco Systems Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker CSCO, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Cisco Systems Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Cisco Systems Inc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move below the key technical levels near $66.13 and $130.37. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.