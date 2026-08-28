Cadence Design Systems Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Cadence Design Systems Inc performance charts and historical graph data track notable long-term growth, supporting an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars sits at $347.55 per share. Whether scanning for sale listings to execute a buy or sell action, ordinary investors can weigh the acquisition cost against any ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For beginners wondering how to buy via the ticker symbol CDNS, opening an online trading account with an approved brokerage handles the entire trading lifecycle instantly.

Cadence Design Systems Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $347.55 Previous Close $347.55 Day's Range $330.5 – $347.72 Opening Price $340.04 Volume 2710554 shares Daily Change 12.87 (3.85%) 52-Week High $416.69 52-Week Low $262.75 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Cadence Design Systems Inc Key Highlights

Current Price: $347.55 — reflecting a daily change of 12.87 (3.85%).

Day's Range: $330.5 – $347.72 — indicating a moderate intraday band.

52-Week Range: $262.75 – $416.69 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range.

Volume vs 90-Day Average: 2710554 against 2381236 — pointing to above average trading activity.

Momentum: 3.85% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Cadence Design Systems Inc Limited Forecast Insights

With the current 3.85% positive move positioning Cadence Design Systems Inc shares at $347.55, technical analysis suggests a bullish outlook. The share price, sitting above the midpoint of its 52-week range, indicates potential for an upward breakout towards resistance near the 52-week high of $416.69.

FAQ on Cadence Design Systems Inc Shares

Q1: What are Cadence Design Systems Inc shares?

Answer: Cadence Design Systems Inc shares represent ownership in a leading electronic design automation company listed on NASDAQ under ticker symbol CDNS.

Q2: How can I buy Cadence Design Systems Inc shares?

Answer: To buy Cadence Design Systems Inc shares, open a trading account with an approved brokerage, search for ticker symbol CDNS, and place a buy order.

Q3: What affects the price of Cadence Design Systems Inc shares?

Answer: The price is influenced by market conditions, company performance, and broader economic factors, as reflected in the current day's range of $330.5 – $347.72.

Q4: Does Cadence Design Systems Inc pay dividends?

Answer: Specific dividend details aren't provided here; investors should check with their brokerage or company filings for dividend information.

Q5: How can I track my Cadence Design Systems Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: Track your investments via your brokerage's platform or financial apps that provide real-time data, along with company filings for accurate dividend tracking.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Cadence Design Systems Inc share price?

Answer: Current trading volume and daily change, reflected by today’s 3.85% increase, are key factors affecting the share price.

Q7: Is Cadence Design Systems Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: Consider its robust performance and growth forecasts. With current trading momentum, buying shares could be a strategic investment.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Cadence Design Systems Inc shares today?

Answer: With a current price of $347.55 and positive short-term momentum, it may be favorable, pending individual investment goals.

Q9: How much does one Cadence Design Systems Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $347.55.

Q10: How to sell Cadence Design Systems Inc shares?

Answer: To sell, use your brokerage account, find the ticker CDNS, and place a sell order at your target price.

How to Buy Cadence Design Systems Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker CDNS, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Cadence Design Systems Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Cadence Design Systems Inc's current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $262.75 and $416.69. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.