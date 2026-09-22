Any person can create wealth for himself by investing, provided he or she does it responsibly and by means of a reputable financial institution.
Today, you can start that with as little as R5 by using Capitec
’s banking app and the EasyEquities widget, since Capitec has partnered with EasyEquities to make investing easy.
Capitec clients can therefore buy and sell shares straight from the new Capitec Bank app and save 20% on brokerage fees across all trades.
All you have to do to start investing this way is to download the new Capitec banking app and activate the EasyEquities widget, then you will be able to invest securely from anywhere in the world, at any time that suits you. A person can start investing on the spot with as little as R5 and, as a Capitec client, you can also save 20% on the commission you would pay when you make an investment.
If you have an existing EasyEquities profile, it is even more simple and secure to just link to it on the Capitec banking app by following the next steps:
Registering a new EasyEquities account can be done within the EasyEquities widget, by following the next steps.
Step 1: Open your Capitec app, enter your pin and tap ‘Sign In’.
Step 2: Tap ‘Explore’, then ‘Live Better’ and scroll down to ‘Widgets’.
Step 3: Tap ‘EasyEquities’, then ‘Add’ and ‘Continue’ after reading the notice.
Step 4: Tap’ Create an account’, complete the prompts and tap ‘Register’.
Step 5: Select the permissions tick box, tap ‘Accept’ and ‘Done’
If you have an existing EasyEquities account, you can link it to the EasyEquities widget within your Capitec App. You don’t need to register a new one. Simply link your existing EasyEquities account by following the nest steps:
Step 1: Open your Capitec app, enter your pin, tap ‘Sign In’ and then tap’ Explore’.
Step 2: Tap ‘Live Better’ and scroll down to ‘Widgets’.
Step 3: Tap ‘EasyEquities’, tahp ‘Add’ and after reading the notice, tap ‘Continue’
Step 4: Fill in your EasyEquities login details to login, read the permissions and accept it by selecting the tick box and tapping ‘Accept’ and then ‘Done’
Step 1: Download our new app and activate the EasyEquities widget to invest securely.
Step 2: Once you have downloaded the app, tap ‘Explore’ and then tap ‘Widgets’.
Step 3: Choose EasyEquities and follow the steps to add the widget to your home screen
Step 4: Before you can start investing, you have to first fund your account (get funds into your EasyEquities widget). As soon as your account is set up and approved, check the different tabs below each of the different account types to see how you would fund each of your accounts.
Step 5: To add ZAR to your account tap ‘My Funds’ and then tap ‘Transfer Funds’
Step 6: Choose your savings account or flexible savings plan as the ‘From account’ and ‘EasyEquities ZAR’ as the ‘To’ account.
Step 7: Enter the amount you want to start with and tap ‘Immediate Transfer’ or ‘Transfer’.
Step 8: Confirm the transfer on the presented dialog and tap ‘Done’.
Step 9: Tap ‘My Funds’ and then tap ‘Transfer Funds’
Your account is then funded, and you can proceed to invest.