Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Bank of New York Mellon Corporation price forecast signals a cautious tone as charts and historical graph data show the shares near the top of their range, while today’s price today in dollars holds at $139.65. For buy or sell decisions, investors can compare the cost against the dividend, preferred shares, and payout profile, then review how to buy through the ticker symbol BK. The data suggests this for sale level may attract trading interest online, especially for those using a trading account to monitor growth, prediction models, and short-term trading setups.

Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $139.65 Previous Close $139.65 Day's Range $139.6 – $141.23 Opening Price $140.77 Volume 24994 shares Daily Change -1.63 (-1.15%) 52-Week High $143.95 52-Week Low $102.63 Data as of 6/3/2026 12:00:00 AM

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $139.65 — reflecting a daily change of -1.63 (-1.15%). Day's Range $139.6 – $141.23 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $102.63 – $143.95 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 24994 against 2372162 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -1.15% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and low volatility.

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Limited Forecast Insights

With BK slipping 1.15% today and trading at $139.65, the near-term read leans neutral to slightly bearish. The share sits close to its 52-week high of $143.95, so any breakout likely needs stronger volume and a sustained push above that resistance. On the downside, the $102.63 yearly low remains the longer-term support reference, but today’s narrow range suggests a pause rather than a decisive trend change.

For traders, the key signal is whether price can reclaim the upper end of the session range and hold there with better participation. Without that, BK may continue to move in a contained band, giving active investors better opportunities to watch for confirmation before committing fresh capital.

FAQ on Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Shares

Q1: What are Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares?

Answer: Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares are ownership units in BK, listed on the NYSE and priced in USD. Today’s feed shows $139.65 per share, with the stock moving within a $139.6 to $141.23 range and trading below its 52-week high.

Q2: How can I buy Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares?

Answer: You can buy BK through a brokerage account that supports NYSE trading. Use the ticker symbol BK, review the price per share of $139.65, and place a market or limit order. If dividend details matter, check your broker or company filings first.

Q3: What affects the price of Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares?

Answer: The share price is shaped by trading volume, investor demand, and broader financial-sector sentiment. Today BK is down 1.15% with low volume versus its 90-day average, which can limit momentum. The position near the 52-week high also matters.

Q4: Does Bank of New York Mellon Corporation pay dividends?

Answer: BK is commonly watched by income investors for its dividend, but this live feed does not provide a payout amount. If you want the exact dividend or yield, confirm it through the company’s filings or your brokerage platform before making a purchase.

Q5: How can I track my Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares and dividends?

Answer: Track BK inside your brokerage dashboard by monitoring the ticker symbol, share price, session range, and volume. Dividend records usually appear in the account history or statements. Today’s data shows $139.65, which makes price monitoring straightforward.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation share price?

Answer: Today’s price action reflects a small decline to $139.65, thin volume of 24,994 shares, and a range that stayed close to the open. The stock is also trading near its yearly high, so supply can increase around this area.

Q7: Is Bank of New York Mellon Corporation a good share to buy?

Answer: BK may appeal to investors who prefer a large, established NYSE financial name and want exposure near $139.65. Still, today’s weak momentum and low volume argue for patience. A buy decision is stronger if you want stability and dividend potential.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares today?

Answer: Buying today depends on your strategy. BK is near the top of its 52-week range, but it’s also down 1.15% on modest volume. Traders may wait for confirmation above resistance; longer-term buyers might still consider gradual entry.

Q9: How much does one Bank of New York Mellon Corporation share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $139.65. That matches the reported current price and previous close, while the day’s range between $139.6 and $141.23 shows the stock has stayed relatively close to that level during the session.

Q10: How to sell Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares?

Answer: To sell BK, log into your trading account, search the ticker symbol, and place a sell order at your chosen price. If you’re using a limit order, the current cost reference is $139.65, and execution depends on market demand.

How to Buy Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker BK, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Actionable Financial Advice

Given Bank of New York Mellon Corporation's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $102.63 and $143.95. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.