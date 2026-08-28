Biogen Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: As Biogen Inc's performance charts and historical graph data continue to trend upward, there is optimism among market analysts about the company's price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars is $221.5 per share. For investors contemplating a buy or sell decision, it's worth examining the current price against potential returns from any ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. If you're new to investing and wondering how to buy shares, the ticker symbol BIIB is available for purchase through your preferred brokerage's online trading account, facilitating seamless trading sessions.

Biogen Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Biogen Inc (BIIB) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $221.5 Previous Close $221.5 Day's Range $217.53 – $222.11 Opening Price $219.39 Volume 489135 shares Daily Change 0.43 (0.19%) 52-Week High $222.85 52-Week Low $131.52

Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Biogen Inc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $221.5 — reflecting a daily change of 0.43 (0.19%). Day's Range $217.53 – $222.11 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $131.52 – $222.85 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 489135 against 1120428 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum 0.19% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and low volatility.

Biogen Inc Limited Forecast Insights

The current price level of $221.5, just below the 52-week high of $222.85, suggests a bullish outlook with potential for a breakout above resistance if positive momentum continues. However, any reversal might find support around $217.53, reflecting the tight day’s range.

FAQ on Biogen Inc Shares

Q1: What are Biogen Inc shares?

Answer: Biogen Inc shares represent equity ownership in the biopharmaceutical company, trading under the ticker symbol BIIB on NASDAQ.

Q2: How can I buy Biogen Inc shares?

Answer: To purchase Biogen Inc shares, create an account with an online brokerage, such as Fidelity or E*TRADE, search for ticker symbol BIIB, and place an order.

Q3: What affects the price of Biogen Inc shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by factors like market performance, volume of trading activities, and Biogen Inc's financial health, among others.

Q4: Does Biogen Inc pay dividends?

Answer: Specific dividend information isn't available from the provided data. Investors should consult brokerage firms or Biogen Inc's financial filings for details.

Q5: How can I track my Biogen Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: Track shares through your brokerage account, which will provide updates on share performance and any dividend announcements.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Biogen Inc share price?

Answer: Market dynamics, competitive developments in biopharmaceuticals, and overall economic conditions can greatly influence the share price.

Q7: Is Biogen Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: Considering the current price level near its 52-week high, investors must assess risk tolerance and long-term potential against market conditions.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Biogen Inc shares today?

Answer: With a current price of $221.5, close to its 52-week high, potential buyers should evaluate market trends and personal investment goals.

Q9: How much does one Biogen Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $221.5.

Q10: How to sell Biogen Inc shares?

Answer: To sell, log into your brokerage account, navigate to BIIB shares, and place a sell order for the desired number of shares.

How to Buy Biogen Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker BIIB, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Biogen Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Biogen Inc's current performance, investors should hold the shares if prices move above the key technical levels near $131.52 and $222.85. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.