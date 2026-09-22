OverviewThere are many top-rated forex brokers today that initially started as nothing more than white labels. The process involved in starting a brokerage firm from the ground up is complex, taxing, and involves a significant amount of financial, legal, and technical avenues that must be navigated. There are many challenges in setting up the trading platform, connecting payment systems, partnering with liquidity providers, developing retail investor accounts and trading conditions, and many others. Many forex brokers do not have the resources to deal with these challenges alone whereas others simply do not have the initial capital. This makes white-label solutions one of the best ways to start a brokerage. It allows these start-ups to rent a portion of an established broker’s server, helping them avoid initial challenges and complications, allowing them to enter the forex market easier and build their business with the necessary support that will help them with business sustainability.
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|Visit Now
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|Visit Now
|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|Visit Now
|4
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|Visit Now
|5
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
|Visit Now
|6
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|Visit Now
|7
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|Visit Now
|8
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|Visit Now
|9
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|Visit Now
|10
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
|Visit Now
What is a white label and what does it involve?When a start-up broker becomes a white label to a more established business, they are provided with a portion of the server as well as the platform of the broker that has the technical capacity to configure the platform. This provides the new broker with a client terminal that they can brand, and they are given the necessary permissions to operate it until they can purchase the licenses themselves. When white label brokers start working with another well-established brokerage, they can avoid significant initial costs and they can use the platform to attract customers without having to worry about developing a proprietary platform, at least until they can become self-sustained. Instead of high initial costs, the white label broker pays the prime brokerage a monthly fee for the white label solutions that they offer in addition to the use of their servers. In addition, there may also be a small set-up fee for the installation and configuration of the trading platform that the white label broker uses.
Efficiency behind White Label Solutions for Brokers
No significant upfront investmentWhen an individual or a group starts a forex brokerage, they will need to purchase several different licenses such as that a trading platform, liquidity bridges, trading tools, and many others. Every piece of software may not have a hefty price tag, but when considering the sheer number of licenses that the broker needs, these small amounts will eventually add up to a high initial sum that very few initial start-ups cannot afford until they have streamlined their revenue streams. When start-ups use the services of a white label solution provider, they can opt to pay a monthly or an annual subscription fee that will be a fraction of the cost in comparison with the total of all licenses.
Ready-to-go business solutionsStart-up brokerage firms that choose comprehensive white label solutions will receive a key to feasible and comprehensive business solutions that already have what they need to start a business, for a lower monthly/annual fee than doing everything from scratch. The white label is more than just branded terminals and a trading platform, it also extends to the life cycle of the brokerage, allowing the start-up to build a solid foundation with the necessary tools to manage and build risk and money management, client relations, and more.
It saves a lot of timeWhite-label solutions are cost-effective, and they also save start-ups a lot of time that would have gone into building a business from scratch and selecting, evaluating, and choosing individual components of the business's future infrastructure, which could take years. Instead, start-ups can spend this time refining their business model and building a customer base.
The broker can focus on businessWhite-label solutions help with many technical challenges, and this allows the start-up to focus on building a business and expanding its customer base, allowing it to become self-sufficient much faster.
The provision of quality technical supportTechnology is not always perfect and some unforeseen challenges may appear that require technical support. If anything goes wrong with trading or investing activities, the broker must fix it quickly, or they risk losing their client's funds and subsequently their trust and business. A lack of technical support can lead to the end of a business through fines and bankruptcy. With white-label solutions, start-ups have the support that they need without having to hire additional staff. Not only does this mean cost-effective solutions, but it also ensures that a high quality of service is offered to clients, helping the start-up build a good reputation.
HotForexHotForex is a multi-asset broker that has been offering comprehensive services for years across several financial markets. HotForex is well-established and offers white-label solutions to smaller financial institutions and consultancy firms worldwide. HotForex emphasizes the provision of bespoke services for each client and these services are tailor-made to meet the varying needs and goals of clients. With tailor-made white label solutions, partners are given the best opportunities to maximize their earning potential in addition to being given access to the perfect environment to do so. HotForex employs a joint-review process that helps to structure the products of each white label according to the needs of their client base, resulting in a framework for customer support services that assists with the start-up’s initial launch.
Gain CapitalGain Capital is a large, well-established firm with over 18 years of experience in the industry. Gain Capital is well-known for enabling businesses with complementary product portfolios to grow and expand their offering across several global markets. Gain Capital has customizable turnkey solutions that offer start-ups a comprehensive product portfolio. This allows them to reach a wider client base through the provision of thousands of financial instruments, while simultaneously benefiting from operating under their proprietary brand. Gain Capital offers the following comprehensive solutions:
- Business can be viewed and managed in real-time with a comprehensive client portal where the start-up can monitor client trading accounts, activities, and comprehensive reports.
- Dedicated partner and customer support, technical support, and 24/5 dealing.
- Training and ongoing strategic advice.
- Gain Capital is a part of StoneX Group Incorporated, a well-established and well-regulated company. This ensures that start-ups have a partnership with a well-regulated provider that meets the highest standards in governance and transparency.
- Fast customer onboarding through a fully automated demo and live account opening process.
- The ability to start operations within 4 – 6 weeks after joining the Gain Capital White Label program.
Smart Broker SolutionsSmart Broker Solutions is a comprehensive white label solutions provider that has a wide range of features as well as benefits, including a MetaQuotes MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 White Label License. Smart Broker Solutions is officially recognized by MetaQuotes as a provider with a comprehensive offer that consists of the following features:
- A MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5 license
- Company incorporation that houses the broker as well as different bank accounts
- Innovative and updated plugins and technology
- Advanced banking solutions
- Dedicated, direct customer service solutions in addition to specialized technical service and support
B2BrokerB2Broker is a reputable name in the industry and it is a well-established liquidity and technology provider for the forex and cryptocurrency industry. B2Broker has won several industry awards, including the recent “White Label Multi-Asset Liquidity Platform of 2026” award. In addition to this, B2Broker is also reputable and trusted White Label provider involved with MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 solutions, which are high in demand across the industry. B2Broker’s White Label solutions include the following:
- Branded trading platforms
- Mobile trading applications
- The configuration of trade groups relating to the different account types.
- Advanced configuration of trading instruments and their commissioning.
- Single margin accounts are associated with Straight-Through-Processing (STP) group accounts.
- Managerial terminal accounts on MetaTrader 4.
- Automatic and advanced daily HTML reports with existing and customized parameters.
- Liquidity across several financial asset classes.
- Established integrations with multi-level Introducing Broker (IB) solutions, single-level IB solutions, PAMM managed accounts and social trading platforms, and several others.
- Services are offered on the B2Broker MT4/MT5 servers through Equinix NY4 in New York.
- Equipment infrastructure maintenance and management along with software in data centers.
- 24/7 multilingual technical support (English, Chinese, Arabic, Greek, Spanish, and Russian).
AxiAxi is another reputable and well-established broker that offers comprehensive white-label solutions to financial start-ups. Axi allows these start-ups to leverage its industry-leading solutions, allowing them to provide comprehensive and innovative forex and CFD trading platforms. Unlike other white-label solution providers, Axi supports their start-ups throughout their journey, from start to finish, in addition to offering consistent and reliable support. Axi provides a safe, supportive environment in which start-ups can grow and access the necessary services and solutions in website development, marketing, and more. Axi’s comprehensive solutions include some of the following features:
- Easy and fast setup through a streamlined process.
- Depth of product range that includes more than 60 major currency pairs, minor pairs, cross rates, exotic currencies, precious metals, CFDs, indices, and commodities.
- Superior pricing environments that allow start-ups to establish strategic relationships with liquidity providers.
FAQ
How do white-label solutions help businesses?White label solutions are cost-effective, and it saves time, improves the overall offer to provide a holistic service package, offers a trading platform and range of financial instruments, and provide technical and dedicated customer support.
Which is the best, white labeling or co-branding?White labeling is one of the most common ways that many brokers use to start their businesses. However, it will depend on the unique needs and goals of the start-up as both white labeling and co-branding have distinct advantages and disadvantages.
Which is the best trading platform for a white-label forex brokerage?MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 are two of the best trading platforms for brokerages.
What type of business can use white-label products?Any business that uses online service provision can consider white label solutions.
When do you need white labeling?Any broker can consider white labeling, especially small businesses that do not have the funds, support, or resources to start on their own. White labeling can assist these start-ups until their business is self-sufficient to handle everything alone.
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