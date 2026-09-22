Emporio TradingEmporio Trading is an ECN Forex broker that provides clients with competitive pricing, reliable trade execution, and innovative trading tools that allow traders to enjoy an enhanced trading environment. Emporio Trading continually invests in innovative technologies to provide traders with advanced tools and features on a reliable trading platform with world-class servers, complemented by excellent customer service for ongoing technical assistance. The proprietary Emporio Trading platform grants clients access to 180 Stocks (Shares) CFDs, making it the ideal Multi-Asset Platform. Clients can trade FX, Stocks, Gold, Oil, and Equity Indices from one Platform with no rejections, no re-quotes, and flexible leverage from 1:1 to 200:1. Using the Emporio Trading platform, clients can enjoy spreads from as low as 0 pips, full EA functionality, one-click trading, a variety of supported order types, and over 80 technical analysis tools. Emporio Trading offers three account types, namely the ECN Beginner, ECN Premium, and ECN Pro accounts, all of which come with a welcome bonus of $30 upon registration. After this, traders can also take advantage of an additional first-week bonus and a variety of other ongoing promotions.
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|Visit Now
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|Visit Now
|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|Visit Now
|4
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|Visit Now
|5
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
|Visit Now
|6
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|Visit Now
|7
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|Visit Now
|8
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|Visit Now
|9
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|Visit Now
|10
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
|Visit Now
FXGiantsFXGiants is a well-known Forex broker that offers trading on over 300 assets including forex, spot metals, stocks, and futures in a secure trading environment for investors from over 150 countries. Traders with FXGiants will benefit from high-speed execution rates, with 99.62% of trades being executed in milliseconds. Added to this, FXGiants offers no slippage as well as no re-quote policy with the opportunity to receive price improvements on pending orders. Trading is facilitated on MetaTrader 4 and a proprietary PMAM platform, both of which benefit from free VPS hosting. MT4 from FXGiants is made for experienced and beginner traders, with dynamic software that provides a comprehensive package of professional tools for traders to work with. With a highly customizable interface, analytical tools, technical indicators, and a robust charting system MetaTrader 4 is the perfect platform for any kind of trader. The PMAM platform from FXGiants is an intuitive money management solution with advanced tools for optimum execution. Both platforms can be accessed from any of the three ECN account types, and traders will receive a free $30 welcome bonus on registration. The bonus will be paid into your account after the successful completion of your email verification.
FXQMFXQM is an online Forex and CFD broker that offers low latency connectivity to tier-1 liquidity providers, allowing traders to benefit from the best market pricing on their orders. Spreads will depend on the type of account you have with FXQM. The standard account provides a low spread that starts from 0.0 pips, while the premium account starts from 1.0 pips. No commission is attached to the Premium Account, while competitive commissions are charged on the standard account which varies depending on the instrument traded. High leverage is also offered by FXQM and will also vary depending on the chosen account type. The standard account has a maximum leverage ratio of 1:500, while premium account holders can access an extremely high leverage ratio of 1:1000. Trading is facilitated on the highly popular MetaTrader 4 platform, preferred by traders around the world for its user-friendly interface and access to interbank liquidity, as well as a wealth of trading tools and analytical features for an enhanced trading experience. The standard account from FXQM offers an ECN trading environment for a minimum deposit of $100, while the premium account can be opened with an exceptionally low deposit requirement of just $10. The premium account is also available as a swap-free version for Muslim traders and affords negative balance protection so that your losses will never exceed your initial investment. Clients who choose to open a premium account with FXQM will receive a $30 welcome bonus upon registration.
FxRiverForex River, more commonly referred to as FxRiver, is a multi-asset forex broker specializing in providing access to premium financial markets intermediary services. Traders with FxRiver benefit from fast execution, competitive pricing, high leverage options, multilingual customer support, and instant deposits and withdrawals. Clients can trade CFDs for over 50+ currency pairs, commodities, precious metals Indices and Stocks. As such, Forex River offers a full range of foreign exchange services that enable individual and corporate investors to arrange for spot transactions, hedge currency risk, and take positions on currency and precious metal movements in the international spot markets. Trading is provided on the MetaTrader 5 platform, which is the updated version of the highly popular MetaTrader 4. With MT5, traders can have complete control over their trading account with 24/7 access, and enjoy interactive symbol charts, nine timeframes, 24 analytical objects, news of financial markets, and all order types and execution modes. Beginner traders are well-catered at FxRiver with access to a comprehensive selection of educational resources. These consist of e-books, calculators, market analysis, an economic calendar, and regularly updated market news. FxRiver provides the option of four different account types to support a wide range of trading strategies. These include the Pro, Elite, Prime, and Cash accounts, with minimum deposits starting at just $50. There is also a free demo account on which new clients can test out the trade features and conditions offered by FxRiver before deciding to sign up for a live account. Traders who choose to open a real account with FxRiver will receive a $30 welcome bonus. The profits earned on trading this bonus can be withdrawn after a certain trade volume has been reached.
MTradingMTrading is an online forex broker that was first established in 2012 and offers a market-leading platform with strong trading conditions designed to support a variety of trading strategies and investment profiles. MTrading is largely differentiated by its copy trading software, which allows clients to copy the trades of leading experts from around the world in real-time and let them earn money for you. MTrading provides traders with access to MetaTrader 4 as well as MT4 Supreme. This latter software option was developed in-house by the broker and offers a special selection of enhanced trading features. Included in the MT4 supreme offering are an integrated daily news feed, advanced indication tools for experienced traders, and comprehensive mini charts as a time-saving indicator within your main chart. MTrading offers a $30 no-deposit bonus to new traders who choose to register for an account with the broker. The $30 bonus from MTrading is risk-free and traders can withdraw profits made using the bonus. To receive the bonus, users should have a verified account M Premium Account. Once you have registered you will receive a trading account number, which you can use to unlock the bonus. Once the bonus has been paid into your account, it is then available to use for 40 calendar days.
FAQ
What is a Forex welcome bonus?Also referred to as a sign-up bonus, these promotions are offered by many Forex brokers in return for opening a live account. The welcome bonus allows you to trade without committing to an investment from the outset, and it is a useful way to test the broker’s trading conditions.
Do all Forex brokers offer a welcome bonus?No, not all brokers will include bonuses or promotions as part of their offering. Added to this, many brokers today are restricted from offering bonuses by their financial regulators.
What should I look for when choosing a welcome bonus?A welcome bonus should always be accepted by a reputable broker. This means that the conditions attached to the bonus will be transparent and generally favorable towards the client. You should always read the terms and conditions attached to the bonus before signing up, to determine whether the conditions surrounding withdrawals and trading volumes suit your intended trading goals.
Can I use a welcome bonus on a demo account?No. While a demo account simulates live market conditions, it does not constitute live trading and is intended for practice purposes only. Demo accounts are typically funded with virtual currency to enable risk-free practice trading, but none of the profits made in a demo account can be withdrawn.
Which are the best $30 Forex welcome bonuses?See our comprehensive list of the 5 best $30 Forex welcome bonuses directly from the SA Shares website, which is offered by reputable brokers and comes with transparent trading conditions.
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