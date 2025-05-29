Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares remain anchored by long-term growth, and the charts and historical graph point to steady resilience rather than dramatic swings. The price forecast is guardedly constructive, with the price today in dollars at $758576.87 and the latest data showing only a modest move, so the buy or sell decision is leaning on execution discipline. For investors reviewing for sale opportunities, preferred shares, payout details, dividend policy, and overall cost, the key question is whether the ticker symbol BRK.A still fits a broader online trading plan. If you want to know how to buy, compare the trading account offering, review the trade setup, and check the price forecast before any purchase.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $758576.87 Previous Close $758576.87 Day's Range $752141.8 – $759500 Opening Price $756495.28 Volume 383 shares Daily Change 3756.87 (0.5%) 52-Week High $ 52-Week Low $ Data As Of Data as of 5/29/2025 12:00:00 AM

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $758576.87 — reflecting a daily change of 3756.87 (0.5%). Day's Range $752141.8 – $759500 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $ – $ — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 383 against — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum 0.5% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and low volatility.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Limited Forecast Insights

The day’s 0.5% advance leaves Berkshire Hathaway Inc. trading close to the top of its intraday span, with $758576.87 sitting nearer $759500 than $752141.8. That positioning supports a cautious bullish read, but the thin volume argues against chasing strength aggressively until participation improves.

If the shares sustain trade above the current session’s upper band, traders may see momentum extend modestly. A slip back toward the lower end of the range would suggest consolidation rather than trend failure, especially with the wider 52-week markers not provided in the feed.

FAQ on Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Shares

Q1: What are Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares?

Answer: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares are equity units listed on the NYSE under BRK.A. Today’s price per share is $758576.87, and the session shows a 0.5% gain. Investors use them for ownership exposure rather than short-term yield expectations.

Q2: How can I buy Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares?

Answer: To buy Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares, open a brokerage trading account, fund it, and search the ticker BRK.A on the NYSE. The current price today is $758576.87, so a purchase requires sufficient buying power and careful order selection.

Q3: What affects the price of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by trading activity, market sentiment, and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s own business and investment results. Today’s range of $752141.8 to $759500, along with volume of 383 shares, shows a relatively restrained session.

Q4: Does Berkshire Hathaway Inc. pay dividends?

Answer: Dividend details aren’t included in today’s live data, so investors should verify the latest policy in brokerage research or Berkshire Hathaway Inc. filings. The quoted price today is $758576.87, and no dividend amount can be confirmed from this feed.

Q5: How can I track my Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares through your brokerage dashboard using BRK.A, and review dividend notices directly in account statements or company filings. Today’s live data shows a previous close of $758576.87 and volume of 383 shares.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Berkshire Hathaway Inc. share price?

Answer: Key factors include the current trading range, the modest 0.5% daily change, and the low volume of 383 shares. With the opening price at $756495.28 and the close at $758576.87, the session reflects measured price discovery.

Q7: Is Berkshire Hathaway Inc. a good share to buy?

Answer: Whether it’s a good share to buy depends on your portfolio goals, trading horizon, and tolerance for a very high price per share. Today’s action is positive but limited, and the low volume suggests waiting for stronger confirmation may be prudent.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data show a mild gain and a tight range, but volume is light at 383 shares. That makes a buy decision more dependent on your own strategy than on strong momentum, especially with no broader 52-week details provided here.

Q9: How much does one Berkshire Hathaway Inc. share cost?

Answer: One Berkshire Hathaway Inc. share costs $758576.87 today on the NYSE. That is also the reported current price, matching the previous close, while the session’s range ran from $752141.8 to $759500.

Q10: How to sell Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares?

Answer: To sell Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares, log into your brokerage account, select BRK.A, and place a sell order at your chosen price per share. Today’s volume is 383 shares, so execution can depend on liquidity and order type.

How to Buy Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for security.

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore the trading dashboard and order ticket.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker BRK.A, then place a market or limit order to purchase the shares you want for your portfolio.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $752141.8 and $759500. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.